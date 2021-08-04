Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.08.2021 | 15:10
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 4

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 3 August 2021:

- 82,285,803 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 27,607,275 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 24,661,255 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 15,453,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,180,019 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,272,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,434,708 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,313,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 3 August 2021 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue
(excluding treasury)		NAV appliedVoting Rights
UK Equity Shares82,285,803191.57p157,634,912
Global Equity Income Shares24,661,255238.31p58,770,236
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares4,180,019172.88p7,226,416
Managed Liquidity Shares1,434,708107.19p1,537,863
Total225,169,427

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
4 August 2021

