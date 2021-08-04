Clients are leveraging DirectSource PRO to realize more informed hiring, greater diversity and inclusion, and an improved candidate experience

PRO Unlimited, the modern workforce management platform provider, today announced the extraordinary adoption and performance of its DirectSource PRO solution. Since the solution was announced in March 2021 and went live in April 2021, PRO has seen over 25 of the largest and most sophisticated companies in the world adopt the solution. These organizations span multiple industries, including enterprise technology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and financial services.

Leveraging AI capabilities through PRO's exclusive partnership with Eightfold AI, DirectSource PRO enables employers to leverage the power of their brand to fulfill the entire contingent workforce sourcing process more efficiently from attracting self-identified candidates that meet predetermined criteria (D&I priorities, location requirements, etc.), to submitting queries for these candidates, to optimizing the matching, relevance and experience for skilled workers.

As the economy continues to rebound, many of the world's leading organizations are leveraging direct sourcing as part of their overall human capital strategy. It's expected that direct sourcing will be a large component of an enterprise contingent workforce management program going forward in most industries. But to effectively implement an enterprise direct sourcing program and realize its benefits, it's critical that various technology and service components are seamlessly integrated. Disparate point solutions from multiple vendors can cause incomplete, fractured and inefficient work?ows. This results in increased markup costs of up to 30 percentage points above the cost to employ contingent workers compared to a single solution, resulting in hundreds of millions in cost savings for large global enterprises, as well as higher talent quality, increased speed, superior worker relations/experience and improved redeployment.

Additionally, many organizations lack the ability to harness machine-based learning, data and intelligence to source the best candidates. DirectSource PRO, which combines Eightfold AI's talent intelligence with PRO's contingent workforce management technology platform including the world's largest global market rate data repository helps solve this problem. Eightfold's AI technology is embedded in (not just integrated with) DirectSource PRO to provide customers with features that enable more informed hiring, greater diversity and engagement of workers anywhere in the world.

DirectSource PRO's real-time matching and ranking of self-identified candidates helps organizations secure the best talent, while reducing costs and increasing D&I. Managers eager to reduce manual tasks and increase efficiency can more quickly and effectively identify candidates that align with a job's requirements. Leading-edge job calibration capabilities and intuitive UI design offer these managers an easy, quick and efficient depiction of candidates based on unbiased empirical data.

"In a small amount of time, the world's top brands have realized the power of our direct sourcing solution, DirectSource PRO," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO at PRO Unlimited. "Organizations are looking to us to provide the industry's most robust and innovative contingent workforce management platform that is comprised of software, data, analytics, services, and managed Employer of Record solutions. DirectSource PRO enables our clients to exceed their goals of cost savings, program efficiency, decreased time to fill, and diversity and inclusion, among other key benefits."

"Our mission at Eightfold AI is to provide the right career for everyone in the world. As the world economy ramps back up, it's apparent that the PRO Unlimited team shares the same vision," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President at Eightfold AI. "It is a privilege to continue our partnership and work with some of the most forward-thinking organizations in the world to accomplish our goals at a speed and scale that only a Talent Intelligence Platform can provide."

DirectSource PRO offers clients the industry's first "one-stop," centralized direct sourcing platform, with key features including:

AI/Machine Learning-powered SaaS Technology: Helps identify the best candidates for positions quickly and easily, as well as foster a diverse workforce.

Helps identify the best candidates for positions quickly and easily, as well as foster a diverse workforce. Specialized Curation Services: Enables organizations to leverage their brand to establish, grow and manage a company's direct sourced talent pool to realize optimal results.

Enables organizations to leverage their brand to establish, grow and manage a company's direct sourced talent pool to realize optimal results. Data and Global Rate Intelligence: Provides access to the world's largest contingent workforce data set of global market rate data to ensure accurate market pay rates for resources worldwide.

Provides access to the world's largest contingent workforce data set of global market rate data to ensure accurate market pay rates for resources worldwide. Program Management and Analytics: Delivers the critical visibility necessary to confirm all aspects of the program are running efficiently.

Delivers the critical visibility necessary to confirm all aspects of the program are running efficiently. Worker Experience and Employer of Record Solution: Allows companies to better manage enterprise payrolling services, including worker benefit packages, worker compliance services, timecard and expense management, and more.

"Many organizations know they must implement direct sourcing of talent in the near future. But it can be overwhelming to bring together the right, best-fit processes for the organization, as well as identify and implement the modern talent sourcing and candidate technology components, including AI and the extensive data needed to drive machine learning," said Andrew Karpie, Contingent Workforce Industry Analyst. "DirectSource PRO provides organizations with leading-edge processes and technology in a solution that is data-driven and global."

PRO's implementation and managed services team has completed multiple direct sourcing deployments since March, with the majority of the entire PRO staff working remotely due to the pandemic. PRO anticipates significant client growth with its DirectSource PRO platform, and game-changing quality and financial results for its clients in the second half of 2021.

PRO and Eightfold AI will be attending the HR Technology Conference on September 28th, 2021. Both companies will be demonstrating their exclusive, combined offering as well as speaking at the conference. To register to attend, please click here.

