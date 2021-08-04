Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. Announces Wealth Management Firms Engagement To Raise $20 - $40 Million For Growth Capital

HOLIDAY ISLAND, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:HIHI) - operating in the recreational and remote living real estate market in the geographic markets of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Louisiana, announced today that it entered into an Engagement with two (2) well-known Wealth Management firms, ARNO Wealth, LLC and ARETE Wealth Management.

The Wealth Management companies will be the advisors to raise equity and debt capital in multi-transactions to be used primarily for growth capital. ARETE is a FINRA registered Broker/Dealer, and it will administer the Company's Capital Placements where appropriate and required. ARNO will provide consulting services to find and structure the Capital Placements.

S. Gene Thompson, CEO and Director said: "This is a huge development for the Company and its Shareholders, as it gives us access to venture and intuitional investment capital to fund the execution of our Recreational Property "Roll Up" plan. Our initial focus will be on closing the Lake Texana RV Park, now under contract for $2.3 million, that is generating positive cash flow as is, and it can be expanded and profit enhanced immediately following the acquisition."

"And, we are evaluating a substantial number of other properties that can be acquired when funded, strategically located in high growth areas in Texas."

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

