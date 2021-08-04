RADAR Sensor Market to Reach $33.13 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.1% CAGR: AMR

Surge in demand for radar systems in automotive and defense industries, increase in territorial battles across the globe, and rise in use of radar in remote sensing application drive the growth of the global radar sensor market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Radar Sensor Market By Type (Imaging, and Non-Imaging), Range (Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range), Application (Air Traffic Control, Remote Sensing, Ground Traffic Control, Space Navigation and Control, and Others), and End User (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Environment and Weather Monitoring, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global RADAR sensor industry was accounting for $10.63 billion in 2020, and is projected $33.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR OF 13.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 280 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6521

Major Determinants of the Market Growth

Surge in demand for radar systems in automotive and defense industries, increase in territorial battles across the globe, and rise in use of radar in remote sensing applications drive the growth of the global radar sensor market. However, high cost of radar systems hinders the market. On the contrary, high investment from developed countries in the military sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic affected the semiconductor and electronics industries due to prolonged lockdown in European and Asian countries. Moreover, the pandemic disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The pandemic created uncertainty in the stock market and led to falling business confidence. This hampered investments in electronic devices. Moreover, the majority of the electronic components are imported from China , and interruption in Chinese part exports hampered the radar sensor market.

The Non-Imaging Segment to Showcase the Highest CAGR through 2030

By type, the non-imaging segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, due to use of non-imaging radar to measure speed and plan position indicators to observe weather and air traffic. However, the imaging segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global radar sensor market, owing to use of imaging radar in applications such as surface topography & coastal change, land use monitoring, ice patrol, and environmental monitoring.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6521

The Air Traffic Control Segment Held the largest Share

By application, the air traffic control segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global radar sensor market, due to increase in number of airports, rise in air travel in developing countries, and increase in need for efficient airspace management system. However, the ground traffic control segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period, owing to increase in need for airports to integrate advanced taxing guidance systems based on existing international standards and integrated technologies.

North America Held the Largest Share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, due to increase in road accident victims, rapid increase in urbanization, and increase in deployment of radar systems in luxury vehicles. However, the global radar sensor market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in the defense budget of India and China and rise in demand for radar systems.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6521?reqfor=covid

Major Market Players

Honeywell International Inc.

L3harris Technologies Inc.

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Thales Group

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Light Sensors Market

Laser Sensors Market

Industrial Sensors Market

Sensor Market

Lidar Sensor for Environmental Market

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Ambient Light Sensor Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2030

Ingestible Sensor Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg