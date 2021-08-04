New app allows you to track your health on the go with insights and support in seconds

Thriva, the proactive health company, has launched its first mobile app that enables people to track their health, on the go.

The new app offers improved speed, efficiency and access to Thriva services in a secure and private app. At the touch of a button, people can access personalised home blood tests, easy to understand results with GP advice and actionable, personalised health advice.

Customers can receive instant updates on the go and track their progress easily on their phone during the day, providing a seamless experience, in your pocket.

Key features:

Understand your health order a home blood test and see results and a GP report at the click of a button

order a home blood test and see results and a GP report at the click of a button Easily access support access tailored evidence-based advice, recipes, articles, and more

access tailored evidence-based advice, recipes, articles, and more See your progress log a morning workout, make the recipe of the week and track improvements

log a morning workout, make the recipe of the week and track improvements Manage your health one home for health with access to the most valuable information anytime, anywhere

Hamish Grierson, CEO Co-Founder of Thriva, said: "We expect to manage every element of our lives at the touch of a button from our money, to how we travel and now, our health. Thriva's new app puts better health at your finger-tips with the support you need to understand and improve your health, on the go. This is another step forward on our journey to increase the Health Span of millions of people."

Clare, aThriva user, commented on the app: "I have been very impressed with Thriva from the start and having an app where you can quickly access all your tests and quickly see your history is great. This functionality was also so helpful at a recent doctor's appointment and helped me get the correct treatment quickly."

Thriva takes security and privacy seriously, and its new app uses the latest encryption technologies and comply with the UK Data Protection Act 2018.

The new Thriva app is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Thriva

Thriva is the proactive health company. Its mission is to put better health in your hands with affordable, clinical-grade testing and supplements based on the latest research. Launched in 2016 by Hamish Grierson, Eliot Brooks and Tom Livesey, Thriva has helped over 650,000 people across the UK proactively manage their health. Its at-home testing kits are processed by UKAS accredited laboratories and can analyse anything from vitamins and minerals to hormone function to indicators of heart disease and diabetes. Thriva is headquartered in London. To date, the company has raised £11m in funding and employs 70 people. Visit Thriva's website at thriva.co, answer the questions about your lifestyle habits (such as sleep, exercise and diet) and medical history and get your results predicted.

