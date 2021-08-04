Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - Quebec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) ("Quebec Nickel Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce its upcoming exploration plans over the Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE Property group. This first phase exploration program is budgeted at $375,000.

Presently, two known Ni-Cu-PGE showings (Fortin and Ducros), as well as a quartz-vein hosted gold showing are known to exist on the property, but have seen limited surface sampling and drilling. The upcoming 2021 exploration program is planned to include a property-scale heliborne magnetic and electromagnetic (Mag-EM) survey, the construction of a 3D geological model utilizing historical and modern data, and mapping, prospecting, and sampling. Additionally, mechanical stripping is planned over the Fortin showing where previous drilling in 2007 intersected 0.35 % Ni, 0.41% Cu 0.23 g/t Pt, and 0.25 g/t Pd, 0.17 g/t Au over 23.20 m (from 2.0 m to 25.20 m down-hole). For further details the reader is referred to the Company's June 31, 2021 press release.

The Company expects to commence its maiden drill program on the property in the fall and winter of 2021-2022, with the initial focus on the Fortin Showing. The size and scope of the drill program will be based on the combined results from the 2020 ground electromagnetic survey (ARMIT-TDEM), and the upcoming 2021 Mag-EM survey, mechanical stripping, mapping and sampling program, and the concurrent 3D geological model.

"This is one of the more exciting chapters for Quebec Nickel, the geophysics program should help guide our technical team in proving up our excellent nickel, copper and PGE targets," stated David Patterson, CEO.

Qualified Person

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in our Ducros Group Property, consisting of 239 contiguous mining claims covering 12,818.63 hectares within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

