Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 10% in the first six months of 2021

4 August 2021 - Financial report for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021

  • Operating profit decreased by 1% in Danish kroner and increased by 9% at constant exchange rates (CER).
  • Sales increased by 5% in Danish kroner and by 12% at CER to DKK 66.8 billion. Sales in International Operations increased by 7% in Danish kroner (13% at CER), and sales in North America Operations increased by 1% in Danish kroner (11% at CER).
  • Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 5% in Danish kroner to DKK 56.9 billion (13% at CER), driven by GLP-1 growth of 21% in Danish kroner (30% at CER) reflecting the uptake of Ozempic and Rybelsus. Obesity care grew by 23% in Danish kroner (34% at CER) and Biopharm sales remained unchanged in Danish kroner (increased by 7% at CER).
  • In June 2021, Wegovy, semaglutide 2.4 mg, was made available to patients in the US following the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for weight management in adults living with obesity.
  • For the 2021 outlook, sales growth is now expected to be 10-13% at CER (previously 6-10%), and operating profit growth is now expected to be 9-12% at CER (previously 5-9%). ??Sales growth reported in Danish kroner is still expected to be 4 percentage points lower than at CER and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 5 percentage points lower than at CER.

PROFIT AND LOSSH1 2021H1 2020Growth
as reported		Growth
at CER*
DKK million
Net sales66,845 63,881 5 %12 %
Operating profit29,761 30,140 (1%)9%
Net profit24,746 22,522 10%N/A
Diluted earnings per share (in DKK)10.71 9.58 12%N/A

* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2020).

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We are pleased with the sales growth in the first half of 2021. The growth is driven by all geographical areas within International Operations as well as North America Operations, and by all therapy areas, in particular by our portfolio of GLP-1 treatments. Within R&D, we reached a very important milestone with the approval of Wegovy in the US, offering people living with obesity a new, efficacious treatment option. The strong financial performance in the first half of 2021 and the initial substantial demand for Wegovy in the US have enabled us to raise our outlook for the full year."

On 4 August 2021 at 19.00 CEST, corresponding to 13.00 PM EDT, an earnings call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under 'Investors'.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Financial calendar
3 November 2021Financial statement for the first nine months of 2021
2 February 2022Financial statement for 2021

Contacts for further information
Media:
Mette Kruse Danielsen+45 3079 3883mkd@novonordisk.com
Michael Bachner (US)+1 609 664 7308mzyb@novonordisk.com
Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted+45 3077 2253dhel@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US)+1 848 213 3219mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 48 / 2021

Attachment

  • PR210804_Q2_2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/160a3e55-c3db-4f28-9849-906146460ec3)

