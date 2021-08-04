DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.
/ Key word(s): Delisting
FYBER N.V.
Berlin, 4 August 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" FSE:FBEN) announces, further to its announcement dated 8 July 2021, that the delisting of the Fyber shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be effective at close of business on 6 August 2021 which will then be the last trading day of the Fyber shares.
About Fyber
