FunPlus, a leading independent mobile game developer and publisher, today announced that Bob Slinn has been appointed as Vice President of Business Development for the company. As a member of the company's senior leadership team headquartered in Switzerland, Slinn will report to Chief Business Officer Chris Petrovic and be responsible for leading the company's Western market strategic business development efforts. These efforts will include managing and expanding FunPlus' growing list of global IP partners and deepening the company's platform relationships, as well as leading developer relations efforts in support of the company's ongoing strategic investment and M&A activities.

"We're delighted to welcome Bob to the team in a leadership role that is truly integral to supporting the ongoing growth and success of the company," said Petrovic. "Our recent IP partnerships and studio acquisitions are only the beginning, and I look forward to working with Bob and the rest of our global business development team as we look to cement FunPlus' status as a global leader in gaming and interactive entertainment."

"I have been incredibly impressed by the vision that FunPlus has with gaming at the center of an interactive entertainment future," said Slinn "This level of ambition coupled with a strong focus on execution and making games that people love is a winning combination and makes FunPlus a company I feel privileged to be joining."

Prior to joining FunPlus, Slinn held leadership roles at Facebook, Pogo/Electronic Arts, and Yahoo! Europe. As Director, Games Partnerships EMEA at Facebook, he managed game developer partnerships across EMEA, built out the Facebook Gaming creator program which now supports thousands of creators across EMEA and LATAM, and worked to create, launch, and scale the Instant Games HTML5 platform which includes thousands of games on Messenger and Facebook.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland with operations in Spain, Sweden, Russia, United States, Singapore, Japan, and China. As an organization that fosters the best creative talent in the world and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published mobile games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, which includes State of Survival, King of Avalon, and Guns of Glory. FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games, and Imagendary Studios, each part of a growing global network of developers working on unique brands of staple genres including strategy, puzzle, and role-playing games.

As the top publisher in the 4X strategy category for 3 years in a row, FunPlus has leveraged this success to bring the worlds of gaming and Hollywood together through successful collaborations with top tier IP such as AMC's The Walking Dead, which is currently live in the company's biggest game State of Survival

The FunPlus brand powers FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), one of the world's most successful esports organizations.

