Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton') is pleased to report that it has received the first anniversary option payment comprised of $50,000 and 1,248,177 shares of Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE: MM) ("Metallica") for the Starr gold-silver project (formerly known within Benton as the Saganaga gold project) located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario.

Benton now holds 2,628,177 million shares of Metallica. Metallica has the option to earn a 70% interest in the Starr project by making certain cash and share payments to Benton along with exploration work commitments and has an option to earn the remaining 30% interest by completing further cash and share payments along with further work commitments (see Benton news release dated August 11, 2020) over the term of the agreement.

Last week Metallica announced that they had identified numerous new drill targets on the Starr project, and a drill program will commence shortly (see Metallica news release dated July 28, 2021).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum Group Elements and currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Royalties (NSR) for potential long-term cash flow.

Benton has also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92084