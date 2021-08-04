The "Global Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the pharmaceutical warehousing market and it is poised to grow by $13.30 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Our report on pharmaceutical warehousing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand for outsourcing pharmaceutical warehousing services and increased focus on quality and product sensitivity in the pharma industry.

The pharmaceutical warehousing market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the automation at warehouses to increase efficiency and accuracy as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical warehousing market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Schenker AG

BDP International Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

Kuehne Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP

The report on pharmaceutical warehousing market covers the following areas:

Pharmaceutical warehousing market sizing

Pharmaceutical warehousing market forecast

Pharmaceutical warehousing market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Non-cold chain warehousing Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cold chain warehousing Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g84w6w

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005830/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900