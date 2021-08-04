Anzeige
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 4

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 August 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of award under the FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that on 2 August 2021, the Company granted a nil-cost option over 934,274 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company to Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Mangold.

The LTIP award will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of award subject to satisfaction of performance conditions and continued employment.

In light of the continuing uncertainty regarding the duration of social distancing measures in our major markets, the pace and shape of the broader economic recovery and the impact of material portfolio changes, FirstGroup's Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") will delay the setting of targets for the 2021 LTIP awards until there is greater clarity regarding these factors. The targets will be set no later than six months following the grant date, and these will be fully disclosed in the 2022 Directors' Remuneration Report.

As is normal practice, the Committee will ensure that any vesting is appropriate in the context of underlying financial performance and the experience of the Group's wider stakeholders. The Committee retains the ability to apply discretion when determining remuneration outcomes to ensure that the value at vesting is fully reflective of the performance delivered.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7583 675724

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost option to acquire shares under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil934,274
d)Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

934,274

£0.00
e)Date of the transaction2 August 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
