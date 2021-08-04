Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, August 4
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 July 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|China Suntien Green Energy
|7.3%
|Drax Group
|5.2%
|National Grid
|5.1%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|5.0%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.9%
|China Everbright Environment
|4.8%
|SSE
|4.8%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|4.6%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|4.5%
|RWE
|4.4%
|New Energy Solar
|4.4%
|Fortum
|4.2%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|3.9%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.9%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|2.9%
|Acciona
|2.7%
|Grenergy Renovables
|2.6%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|2.4%
|Northland Power
|2.1%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|2.1%
At close of business on 30 July 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £47.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|28.3%
|Renewable energy developers
|26.4%
|Renewable focused utilities
|14.6%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.2%
|Waste to energy
|4.8%
|Energy storage
|7.0%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.8%
|Electricity networks
|5.1%
|Liquidation portfolio
|2.1%
|Carbon markets
|1.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.6%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|16.2%
|United Kingdom
|26.0%
|Global
|13.3%
|Europe (ex UK)
|20.3%
|China
|17.7%
|India
|2.1%
|Latin America
|2.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.6%
|100.0%
