- (PLX AI) - EDPR EDP Renováveis, S.A. informs about Asset rotation deal for 149 MW wind portfolio in Poland.
- • EDPR signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, to sell a 100% equity stake in a 149 MW wind portfolio located in Poland for an estimated Enterprise Value of approximately €303 million
- • The transaction scope comprises six wind farms, out of which 20 MW are in operation since 2020 and 129 MW are under construction with expected CoD until 2021 year end
