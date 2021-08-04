Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Series 43 Notes

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF BONDHOLDERS. IF BONDHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK THEIR OWN FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISER

THIS NOTICE NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

(incorporated in the England and Wales with limited liability with registered number 4330322)

(the "Issuer")

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE OUTSTANDING

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc



US$47,000,000 5.000 per cent. Class B Unwrapped Guaranteed Registered Bonds due October 2022

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by, inter alios,

ANGLIAN WATER SERVICES LIMITED

under the €10,000,000,000 Global Secured Medium Term Note Programme

(ISIN: GB00B83TP606; PPN: G0369@ AQ9)

(the "Bonds")

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the above Bonds that, in accordance with Condition 10(d) of the Conditions of the Bonds, the Issuer will redeem the Bonds on 8 September 2021 at the outstanding nominal amount of each Bond plus a Make-Whole Amount.

Terms used in this notice and not defined herein shall have the same meaning given to them in the Master Definitions Agreement dated 30 July 2002 (as amended) between, amongst others, the Issuer and Deutsche Trustee Company Limited as Bond Trustee.

For further information, please contact:

Jane Pilcher

Group Treasurer

Lancaster House

Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambridgeshire

PE29 6XU

Tel: 01480 323000

Fax: 01480 323540