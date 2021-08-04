- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank and Zurich Italy have reached an agreement in acquisition by Zurich of the network of Financial Advisors of the Deutsche Bank Group in Italy.
- • The terms of the agreement provide for the transfer of a business unit consisting of 1085 Financial Advisors (March 2021), 97 employees and 16.5 billion euros of assets under management (March 2021)
- • The agreement enables Deutsche Bank to reposition its business in Italy by refocusing and reinvesting in areas where it can compete to win; as the house bank for family entrepreneurs, as the premium bank for affluent customers, and by leveraging its well-established consumer brands across digital channels, the bank said
