Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Series 37 Notes
PR Newswire
London, August 4
THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF BONDHOLDERS. IF BONDHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK THEIR OWN FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISER
THIS NOTICE NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
(incorporated in the England and Wales with limited liability with registered number 4330322)
(the "Issuer")
NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE OUTSTANDING
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
US$410,000,000 5.18 per cent. Class B Unwrapped Guaranteed Registered Bonds due December 2021
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by, inter alios,
ANGLIAN WATER SERVICES LIMITED
under the €10,000,000,000 Global Secured Medium Term Note Programme
(ISIN: GB00B58VWF88; PPN: G0369@ AK2)
(the "Bonds")
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the above Bonds that, in accordance with Condition 10(d) of the Conditions of the Bonds, the Issuer will redeem the Bonds on 8 September 2021 at the outstanding nominal amount of each Bond plus a Make-Whole Amount.
Terms used in this notice and not defined herein shall have the same meaning given to them in the Master Definitions Agreement dated 30 July 2002 (as amended) between, amongst others, the Issuer and Deutsche Trustee Company Limited as Bond Trustee.
For further information, please contact:
Jane Pilcher
Group Treasurer
Lancaster House
Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambridgeshire
PE29 6XU
TEL: 01480 323000
Fax: 01480 323540