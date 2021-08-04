BXH is looking to upgrade and transform its DEX features to achieve its vision of becoming a one-stop ecological platform, emphasizing its updated economic model based on aggregated revenue.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - BXH is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that was launched on March 23, 2021, and has seen rapid growth in terms of transaction volume, native token performance, liquidity mining, market capitalization in circulation and other relevant data attesting to its rapid growth in less than six months.

BXH has made significant strides in their TVL (Total Value Locked), user growth, and APY in less than six months. According to official sources, their numbers are:

TVL: Reached a high of $1.3 billion

The user growth sits pretty at 253499 as of the last count

as of the last count ATH (All Time High) of the BXH token at $3.58

The most important aspect is their high annual percentage yield (APY), which is currently at 1237356.21 percent, which is a huge accomplishment by any standard.

This demonstrates the BXH team's tenacity and resourcefulness in terms of customer acquisition, as well as an indication of their fantastic incentive-based services provided to users in order to retain user loyalty.

Recently, all of the significant DEXs, including BXH, have entered a slow growth period regarding users, transaction volume, and assets. This is because the current model used by the majority of decentralized exchanges is rapidly becoming obsolete and cannot keep up with the pace of the DeFi ecosystem.

BXH quickly assessed the situation and devised a comprehensive plan to keep them ahead of the current status of DEXs in the Defi ecosystem by changing its economic model to match the current level of DeFi and provide users with an even better experience.

BXH has begun implementing one of their critical plans by launching on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), one of the world's largest Blockchain ecosystems, in line with their multi-chain expansion initiative as they look to a bigger future as a one-stop DeFi platform with complex cross-chain interoperability. After this launch, users on the BXH platform will have the unique advantage of cross-chain transactions, as well as access to DeFi services on the BSC.





BXH

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/92090_BXH.jpeg

There are a few details to note regarding BXH strategic transformation plans to remain profitable and become a one-stop DeFi ecological platform, which includes:

Launch of BXH smart pool : The BXH smart pool, which will be available in July, is a decentralized investment platform based on smart contracts that focus on aggregated financial management services. It offers numerous advantages such as one-click mining, high liquidity, optimal returns, and so on.

: The BXH smart pool, which will be available in July, is a decentralized investment platform based on smart contracts that focus on aggregated financial management services. It offers numerous advantages such as one-click mining, high liquidity, optimal returns, and so on. High-profile multi-chain expansion initiative: BXH intends to deploy on other public chains, including BSC and Ethereum Layer 2, critical to fully developing an ecological trading protocol. This is done to maintain customer loyalty by meeting their demands for complex cross-chain operations.

BXH intends to deploy on other public chains, including BSC and Ethereum Layer 2, critical to fully developing an ecological trading protocol. This is done to maintain customer loyalty by meeting their demands for complex cross-chain operations. Fully Decentralized Trading Platform: The BXH platform intends to offer incentive-based trading strategies to provide the best trading depth and assist users in maximizing profits. BXH wants to provide users with a comprehensive one-stop DeFi management application, which could eventually evolve into an infrastructure similar to Alipay.

These important details, which have been highlighted, are at the heart of BXH's strategic transformation. BXH, despite being a relatively new player in the DeFi space, is constantly demonstrating innovation and a desire to scale as quickly as possible in the industry. When you combine all three, you get a platform that increases access to multiple DeFi applications and performs a series of trading operations all on the BXH platform. BXH believes this will be a game-changer and a major driving force in the adoption of DeFi.

Don't hesitate to contact them through the channels listed below to learn more about this project and how it intends to implement long-term plans to become a one-stop DeFi ecological platform.

