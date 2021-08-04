If You Weren't Prepared For The Last 12 Months, You're Not Ready For The Next 12 Years: HZQ Consulting Is A Digital Strategy And Growth Marketing Firm For Companies, Political Campaigns And Causes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Ryan Adams , the co-founder of HZQ Consulting told his clients: "If you weren't ready for the last three months, you won't be ready for the next three years."

This warning about embracing digital marketing quickly proved true, as many of the businesses and organizations he helped pivot to digital strategies more than doubled during the pandemic.

Now with the country opening back up, and demand for products and services growing to pre-pandemic levels, HZQ Consulting says the changes to the marketing world are permanent.

Based in New York, HZQ Consulting is an end-to-end digital strategy and growth marketing firm for companies, campaigns, and causes that want to do something new. Their work includes web development, graphic design, digital advertising, social media management, email marketing, data analysis, and strategy.

HZQ Consulting started as a technology firm after seeing the exorbitant costs entrepreneurs were being quoted on products and services. With time, HZQ has positioned itself as one of the leading companies in growth strategy and digital marketing for the political, public, and private sectors.

Since its founding in 2017, HZQ Consulting has doubled their revenue, size, and project scale every year. HZQ has been able to help national brands save hundreds of thousands in advertising costs by studying their customer journey and optimizing ads. HZQ has helped smaller brands grow as well, such as doubling the online sales for the American Kolache franchise with hyper-focused ad targeting on social media, and tripling the sales for What's Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn by restructuring the business from retail to online sales.

In the world of political campaigns, HZQ has proudly helped candidates, such as Congressman Jamaal Bowmans and New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes , get elected and re-elected.

"HZQ is hands down one of the best digital consultants I have worked with and I have worked with people across the country." Said Ted Anastasiou, political consultant.

HZQ has also helped organizations and movement builders fight for causes they align with, such as Women Engaged , a non-profit focused on politically empowering women and youth of color in Georgia. In January 2021, HZQ also helped reach one million voters for the Georgia Senate run-off election. Beyond this, HZQ has helped increase online support for organizations such as Planned Parenthood, Eleanor's Legacy, the League of Conservation Voters, Laborers Local 79, the Working Families Party, March On, and the Housing Rights Initiative.

Last year as COVID-19 changed every aspect of day-to-day operations, HZQ quickly adapted. The health and wellbeing of employees, their families, and their clients were made a priority. In the earliest days of the pandemic, HZQ sat down with each client individually to prepare them for the challenges of 2020 and new realities of the years ahead. For HZQ, it was important that their clients understood that the digital world was here to stay.

"We saw that the businesses and campaigns that doubled down on a business model that leveraged data, social media, and digital tools grew during the pandemic, and the ones that prayed for a return to normalcy and swift re-openings did not," Ryan Adams said. 'The country has been through something very traumatic. Things will not be the same as they were socially, economically, and politically because of COVID and we have to come to terms with that."

HZQ is not worried about the future though. They see this moment as an opportunity for real change on every level because if someone is starting a business, an organization or a campaign, now is the time to be bold and do something innovative.

In 2021 and beyond, HZQ's goal is to bring their brand of dynamic, thoughtful consulting to more campaigns than ever before, while helping emerging industries and markets, such as the nascent cannabis industry in New York State, grow.

