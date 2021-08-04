Canlan Sports will be showcasing LiveBarn's A.I. broadcasting technology across various mediums

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - Canlan Sports (TSX: ICE) announced today that it has reached a new multi-year agreement with LiveBarn, the largest amateur sports broadcaster in the world, to bring Live & On-Demand broadcasts to their Sports Complexes by late summer 2021.

This long-term deal will play a major part in Canlan Sports' continued emphasis on creating the most innovative and extraordinary sports experiences for their sports communities.





Figure 1: LiveBarn will provide live and on-demand broadcasting in Canlan Sports' complexes across Canada and the U.S, through web, mobile app, and Apple TV, and in addition to personal devices, streaming of the action will be broadcast to televisions in Canlan's restaurant venues.

"This is a significant move forward in our digital transformation, gamification and enhanced customer experience focus that will lead to game-changing innovations for our organization. We are very excited to be introducing new video technology services to our sports community," said Joey St-Aubin, President and CEO of Canlan Sports.

"LiveBarn's track record speaks for itself; they are constantly improving their products and increasing their reach, which speaks to their reputation and commitment to connect people to sports in new, innovative ways."

"This is a new, innovative experience for the Canlan Sports Community, where subscribers can easily navigate between different viewing options, choosing to watch via automated tracking or controlling the screen through the panoramic view," said Costa Kladianos, VP of Innovation and Technology for Canlan Sports. "All users, including athletes, parents and fans, can quickly share, store and create memories, capturing all of their favourite highlights forever."

The Canlan Sports video service powered by LiveBarn will better service the many groups that represent the Canlan Sports Community. From coaches, who benefit from being able to use video to improve individual and team performance, to parents and grandparents, providing the ability to watch and stay connected to the action from anywhere.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Canlan to offer Live Streaming and more to all of their customers. The Canlan leadership team has a clear vision to provide best-in-class service in every aspect of what they do, including technology. We are proud to be their partner and look forward to integrating and innovating with them for years to come," said Ray Giroux, COO of LiveBarn.

About Canlan Sports:

Canlan Sports is the leading owner, operator, and investor in the multi-sport recreation sector, committed to creating sports communities that change lives for the better. Through our portfolio of partnerships, Canlan Sports is the largest private sector owner and operator of 19 sports complexes across Canada and the United States, offering a wide array of ice, court, and turf experiences.

Our Vision:

Creating the most innovative and extraordinary experiences for our sports communities.

About LiveBarn:

LiveBarn is the leader in youth and amateur sports broadcasting, currently installed on over 1,800 surfaces in Canada, US and Sweden, totaling over 60 million broadcast hours. LiveBarn was selected in 2021 by Deloitte as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in North America and recognized as #40 of 400 of Canada's fastest growing companies by The Globe and Mail. LiveBarn's cutting-edge, automated technology provides dual-viewing options for watching Live and On Demand video streams.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol, ICE.

Media Contact:

Costa Kladianos

VP, Technology + Innovation

Canlan Sports

ckladianos@canlansports.com

