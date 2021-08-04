Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Treasure Coin Finds and Major Ship Objects

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS) announces the Company, with its partner Gold Hound LLC, has found significant amount of historic coins from a suspected 1715 Fleet Spanish Shipwreck off the operating area off the East Coast of Florida. The coins range from 2, 4 to 8 Silver Reales (2 being smaller and 8 largest) and have been found with significant other shipwreck material in a short time. The finds were made in what has been determined to be a trail of material from offshore leading to large number of targets. Most significantly, only a few dozen target areas out of hundreds surveyed have already yielded these significant finds. The location is associated with a number of 1715 Spanish wrecks found over the years in the area, with large amounts of treasure and historic artifacts left to be found. The significance is the targets and trail being followed had not been explored before, resulting in this recent large yield of artifacts, and such treasure coins that are directly tied to a ship or ships of the 1715 Fleet. The exact identity of the source from which of the eleven ships that were lost has not been ascertained as of yet. Valuation of such materials, coins and other artifacts will be determined later.

Over the last two weeks, teams including crew and divers from TSR and Gold Hound have been working from the dive and exploration boat Capitana, on a continual constant basis exploring and recovering from the the hundreds of new targets developed by Gold Hound over a year of surveying these previously unexplored spots on the ocean floor. Without doubt the materials are from such a period wreck. These include such things as lead and iron parts of a ship including large nearly two large diameter ship sailing mast rings, weights, intact jars, pottery, and other shipwreck materials directly related to the wreck of the ships which occurred July 30, 1715, during a hurricane. Such finds have included a trail of a large amount of ballast stones that show the ship was bottomed out during the storm and the cargo of large amount of silver reales (Spanish term for silver minted coins) and gold coins (called escudos) which were part of the Fleet being transported from Havana back to Spain.

With so many targets and finds made with such success on just some dozens of dives made, guided by surveys done by magnetometer and other methods, TSR and Gold Hound are continuing operations, with fairly high expectations that large amounts of coins, precious gems and other materials will be found in concentrated areas where chests or barrels would have sunk. These would include thousands of reales and escudo coins, as well as emeralds, jewelry and other precious and historic items that were carried on the lost ships.

The site area off Sebastian Florida has been perpetually permitted with the State of Florida and has been the site of valuable recoveries from a suspected four wrecks from the renowned and enormously laden 1715 Fleet, which sank that night in July 1715. Although much of the inshore areas have been worked, and many recoveries made, a vast amount of treasure, in the form of gold and silver coins, bullion bars, emeralds, jewelry and other valuable items are still to be found.

TSR will update and provide information on all aspects of operations, including video and other media updates in the short term through new social media platforms that are being finished through a new social media partner to be announced. Photos of recovery operations will be in the interim displayed on our website at www.treasurewreck.com. TSR is also working with parties for filming of operations in this area and other areas we have targeted for operations.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

TSR is a three-fold treasure related company, with its own recovery vessels and partners, it has made recoveries, and holds hundreds of miles of researched areas. TSR has its treasure recovery part of the Company with our treasure recovery partners as well as its Media Group for television, gaming and Media matters such as its gaming portion and its television side being developed. All three components will make up the triad of revenue sources and business development.

Our website will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the new social media sites.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.

