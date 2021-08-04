- (PLX AI) - Booking Holdings Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 48 million vs. estimate USD 14 million.
- • Q2 revenue USD 2,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 million
- • Room nights booked in the 2nd quarter increased 458% from the prior year quarter
- • We are encouraged by another quarter of meaningful sequential improvement in booking trends with second quarter room nights increasing 59% versus the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by stronger results in Europe and in the U.S, CEO said
