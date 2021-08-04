DJ CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CSG CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results 04-Aug-2021 / 22:01 CET/CEST -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raising All 2021 Financial Guidance Targets on the Back of Strong H1 2021 Result

Robust Q2 2021 Revenue & Adjusted Revenue Growth; Each up 6.2% Year-Over-Year

Successful Conversion of 300,000 Charter Communications Customers in Kansas City

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Results:

Second quarter 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was $255.1 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was $238.5 million. . GAAP operating income was $32.2 million, or 12.6% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was $39.8 million

, or 16.7% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.60 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.82. . Cash flows used in operations were $44.5 million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow of $37.5 million.

Shareholder Returns: . In May 2021, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, or a total of

approximately $8 million, to shareholders. . During the second quarter of 2021, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately 153,000 shares

of its common stock for approximately $7 million.

'CSG continued to build off our Q1 momentum and delivered 6.2% year-over-year revenue and adjusted revenue growth in Q2, which was predominantly all organic growth,' said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. 'On the back of our strong first half performance, we are boosting all 2021 financial guidance targets, including revenue, adjusted operating margin and EPS. Additionally, we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Charter Communications as we successfully converted approximately 300,000 of their Kansas City market subscribers from a competitor's billing platform to CSG during the quarter. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to lengthen and strengthen our relationships with existing customers, accelerate our organic revenue growth, close good new strategic acquisitions, and diversify into higher growth industry verticals.'

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent Percent

2021 2020 2021 2020

Changed Changed

GAAP Results:

$ $ % $ $ %

Revenue

255,134 240,321 6.2 508,253 485,938 4.6

Operating % % Income 32,166 19,775 63,543 52,934

62.7 20.0

Operating % % % % Margin Percentage 12.6 8.2 12.5 10.9

$ $ % $ $ %

EPS

0.60 0.32 87.5 1.21 0.99 22.2

Non-GAAP Results:

Adjusted $ $ % $ $ % Revenue

238,479 224,626 6.2 475,148 451,919 5.1

Operating % % Income 39,789 30,633 79,996 72,787

29.9 9.9

Adjusted % % % % Operating Margin 16.7 13.6 16.8 16.1 Percentage

$ $ % $ $ %

EPS

0.82 0.59 39.0 1.65 1.46 13.0

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $255.1 million, a 6.2% increase when compared to revenue of $240.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, and a 0.8% increase when compared to revenue of $253.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in revenue can be primarily attributed to continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, favorable foreign currency movements, and to a lesser extent, the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on CSG's second quarter of 2020 revenue. The sequential quarterly increase is mainly due to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $32.2 million, or 12.6% of total revenue, compared to $19.8 million, or 8.2% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2020, and $31.4 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in operating income can be primarily attributed to the revenue growth in 2021 and an approximately $10 million impairment charge for the write-off of capitalized customer contract costs related to a discontinued project implementation in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.60, as compared to $0.32 for the second quarter of 2020, and $0.61 for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in GAAP EPS is mainly due to the increase in operating results, discussed above.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $238.5 million, a 6.2% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of $224.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, and a 0.8% increase when compared to $236.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $39.8 million, or 16.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to $30.6 million, or 13.6% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2020, and $40.2 million, or 17.0% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.82 compared to $0.59 for the second quarter of 2020, and $0.82 for the first quarter of 2021.

The changes in non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP EPS between quarters are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2021 were $212.1 million compared to $205.1 million as of March 31, 2021 and $240.3 million as of December 31, 2020. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the second quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 of $44.5 million and $57.8 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $37.5 million and $48.3 million, respectively.

Summary of 2021 Financial Guidance

CSG is updating its financial guidance for the full year 2021, as follows:

As of August 4,

Previous

2021

GAAP Measures:

$ $

Revenue

1,015 - $1,045 million 995 - $1,035 million

Operating Margin Percentage 12.3% - 12.7% 12.2% - 12.7%

$ $

EPS

2.35 - $2.53 2.30 - $2.53

$ $

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

140 - $160 million 135 - $155 million

Non-GAAP Measures:

$ $

Adjusted Revenue

946 - $964 million 922 - $954 million

Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.5% - 17.0% 16.25% - 16.75%

$ $

EPS

3.16 - $3.34 3.02 - $3.24

$ $

Adjusted EBITDA

217 - $225 million 212 - $222 million

$ $

Free Cash Flow

115 - $125 million 110 - $120 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 16:01 ET (20:01 GMT)

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter -2-

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, to discuss CSG's second quarter results for 2021. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-833-921-1665 and use the passcode 4290448.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: . CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by the COVID-19

pandemic; . CSG derives over forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; . Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; . CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and

competitive manner: . CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software

implementations; . CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American

telecommunications industry; . CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; . Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; . CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic,

operating and financial goals; . CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; . CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; . CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; . CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and . Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency

exchange rates.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, December

31,

2021 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

$ $

Cash and cash equivalents

163,768 188,699

Short-term investments

48,325 51,598

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

212,093 240,297

Settlement and merchant reserve assets

142,684 166,031

Trade accounts receivable:

Billed, net of allowance of $3,546 and $3,628

223,228 226,623

Unbilled

43,583 37,785

Income taxes receivable 8,170 2,167

Other current assets

48,186 41,688

Total current assets

677,944 714,591

Non-current assets:

Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $117,113 and $105,073

81,261 81,759

Operating lease right-of-use assets

100,881 110,756

Software, net of amortization of $147,369 and $139,836

23,818 26,453

Goodwill

274,843 272,322

Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of $110,438 and $105,778 52,995 48,012

Customer contract costs, net of amortization of $46,370 and $39,893

46,799 47,238

Deferred income taxes 9,500

10,205

Other assets

23,643 20,664

Total non-current assets

613,740 617,409

$ $

Total assets

1,291,684 1,332,000

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $ $ $2,032 and zero

242,968 14,063

Operating lease liabilities

23,303 22,651

Customer deposits

32,418 39,992

Trade accounts payable

31,852 29,834

Accrued employee compensation

76,851 86,289

Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities

141,130 165,064

Deferred revenue

54,956 52,357

Income taxes payable 937 6,627

Other current liabilities

18,824 19,383

Total current liabilities

623,239 436,260

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $880 and $5,346

104,120 337,154

Operating lease liabilities

85,599 95,926

Deferred revenue

14,288 17,275

Income taxes payable 2,508 2,436

Deferred income taxes 5,109

10,941

Other non-current liabilities

11,209 15,445

Total non-current liabilities

228,665 473,345

Total liabilities

851,904 909,605

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; - - zero shares issued and outstanding

Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 704 700 32,797 and 32,713 shares outstanding

Additional paid-in capital

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 16:01 ET (20:01 GMT)

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter -3-

477,010 470,557

Treasury stock, at cost; 36,275 and 35,980 shares ) )

(907,601 (894,126

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):

Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax - 13

Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments ) )

(29,294 (31,151

Accumulated earnings

898,961 876,402

Total stockholders' equity

439,780 422,395

$ $

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

1,291,684 1,332,000

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $

Revenue

255,134 240,321 508,253 485,938

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately 132,938 138,153 266,480 269,359 below)

Other operating expenses:

Research and development

32,754 29,263 64,966 59,600

Selling, general and administrative 49,250 44,999 98,065 89,383

Depreciation

6,266 5,634 12,379 11,199

Restructuring and reorganization charges 1,760 2,497 2,820 3,463

Total operating expenses

222,968 220,546 444,710 433,004

Operating income

32,166 19,775 63,543 52,934

Other income (expense):

Interest expense ) ) ) )

(3,633 (4,040 (7,225 (8,253

Amortization of original issue (784 ) (740 ) ) ) discount (1,556 (1,470

Interest and investment income, 84 303 208 832 net

Other, net (100 ) ) (655 ) )

(1,048 (1,117

Total other ) ) ) )

(4,433 (5,525 (9,228 (10,008

Income before income taxes

27,733 14,250 54,315 42,926

Income tax provision ) ) ) )

(8,412 (3,884 (15,363 (11,046

$ $ $ $

Net income

19,321 10,366 38,952 31,880

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

31,875 32,100 31,859 32,047

Diluted

31,993 32,258 32,070 32,308

Earnings per common share:

$ $ $ $

Basic

0.61 0.32 1.22 0.99

Diluted 0.60 0.32 1.21 0.99

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020

Cash flows from operating activities^(1):

$ $

Net income

38,952 31,880

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities-

Depreciation 12,379 11,199

Amortization 22,018 22,043

Amortization of original issue discount 1,556 1,470

Asset impairment 415 10,595

(Gain)/loss on short-term investments 32 (110 )

Deferred income taxes 6,434 6,771

Stock-based compensation 10,417 10,112

Subtotal 92,203 93,960

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts:

Trade accounts receivable, net 1,128 (6,286 )

Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (7,623 ) (8,568 )

Income taxes payable/receivable ) 1,332

(11,620

Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities ) )

(29,817 (36,381

Deferred revenue.. (2,042 ) 6,803

Net cash provided by operating activities 42,229 50,860

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of software, property and equipment ) )

(15,158 (14,334

Purchases of short-term investments ) )

(46,195 (35,112

Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments 49,419 34,185

Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired ) (9,991 )

(12,097

Net cash used in investing activities ) )

(24,031 (25,252

Cash flows from financing activities^(1):

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,335 1,247

Payment of cash dividends ) )

(16,654 (15,856

Repurchase of common stock ) )

(18,792 (14,515

Payments on long-term debt (6,563 ) (4,687 )

Settlement and merchant reserve activity ) )

(23,967 (28,745

Net cash used in financing activities ) )

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 16:01 ET (20:01 GMT)