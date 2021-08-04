DJ CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Raising All 2021 Financial Guidance Targets on the Back of Strong H1 2021 Result

Robust Q2 2021 Revenue & Adjusted Revenue Growth; Each up 6.2% Year-Over-Year

Successful Conversion of 300,000 Charter Communications Customers in Kansas City

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Results:

Second quarter 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was $255.1 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was $238.5 million. . GAAP operating income was $32.2 million, or 12.6% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was $39.8 million

, or 16.7% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.60 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.82. . Cash flows used in operations were $44.5 million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow of $37.5 million.

Shareholder Returns: . In May 2021, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, or a total of

approximately $8 million, to shareholders. . During the second quarter of 2021, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately 153,000 shares

of its common stock for approximately $7 million.

'CSG continued to build off our Q1 momentum and delivered 6.2% year-over-year revenue and adjusted revenue growth in Q2, which was predominantly all organic growth,' said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. 'On the back of our strong first half performance, we are boosting all 2021 financial guidance targets, including revenue, adjusted operating margin and EPS. Additionally, we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Charter Communications as we successfully converted approximately 300,000 of their Kansas City market subscribers from a competitor's billing platform to CSG during the quarter. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to lengthen and strengthen our relationships with existing customers, accelerate our organic revenue growth, close good new strategic acquisitions, and diversify into higher growth industry verticals.'

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent Percent

2021 2020 2021 2020

Changed Changed

GAAP Results:

$ $ % $ $ %

Revenue

255,134 240,321 6.2 508,253 485,938 4.6

Operating % % Income 32,166 19,775 63,543 52,934

62.7 20.0

Operating % % % % Margin Percentage 12.6 8.2 12.5 10.9

$ $ % $ $ %

EPS

0.60 0.32 87.5 1.21 0.99 22.2

Non-GAAP Results:

Adjusted $ $ % $ $ % Revenue

238,479 224,626 6.2 475,148 451,919 5.1

Operating % % Income 39,789 30,633 79,996 72,787

29.9 9.9

Adjusted % % % % Operating Margin 16.7 13.6 16.8 16.1 Percentage

$ $ % $ $ %

EPS

0.82 0.59 39.0 1.65 1.46 13.0

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $255.1 million, a 6.2% increase when compared to revenue of $240.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, and a 0.8% increase when compared to revenue of $253.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in revenue can be primarily attributed to continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, favorable foreign currency movements, and to a lesser extent, the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on CSG's second quarter of 2020 revenue. The sequential quarterly increase is mainly due to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $32.2 million, or 12.6% of total revenue, compared to $19.8 million, or 8.2% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2020, and $31.4 million, or 12.4% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in operating income can be primarily attributed to the revenue growth in 2021 and an approximately $10 million impairment charge for the write-off of capitalized customer contract costs related to a discontinued project implementation in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.60, as compared to $0.32 for the second quarter of 2020, and $0.61 for the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in GAAP EPS is mainly due to the increase in operating results, discussed above.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $238.5 million, a 6.2% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of $224.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, and a 0.8% increase when compared to $236.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $39.8 million, or 16.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to $30.6 million, or 13.6% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2020, and $40.2 million, or 17.0% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.82 compared to $0.59 for the second quarter of 2020, and $0.82 for the first quarter of 2021.

The changes in non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP EPS between quarters are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2021 were $212.1 million compared to $205.1 million as of March 31, 2021 and $240.3 million as of December 31, 2020. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the second quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 of $44.5 million and $57.8 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $37.5 million and $48.3 million, respectively.

Summary of 2021 Financial Guidance

CSG is updating its financial guidance for the full year 2021, as follows:

As of August 4,

Previous

2021

GAAP Measures:

$ $

Revenue

1,015 - $1,045 million 995 - $1,035 million

Operating Margin Percentage 12.3% - 12.7% 12.2% - 12.7%

$ $

EPS

2.35 - $2.53 2.30 - $2.53

$ $

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

140 - $160 million 135 - $155 million

Non-GAAP Measures:

$ $

Adjusted Revenue

946 - $964 million 922 - $954 million

Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.5% - 17.0% 16.25% - 16.75%

$ $

EPS

3.16 - $3.34 3.02 - $3.24

$ $

Adjusted EBITDA

217 - $225 million 212 - $222 million

$ $

Free Cash Flow

115 - $125 million 110 - $120 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

Additional Information

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: . CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by the COVID-19

pandemic; . CSG derives over forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; . Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; . CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and

competitive manner: . CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software

implementations; . CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American

telecommunications industry; . CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; . Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; . CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic,

operating and financial goals; . CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; . CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; . CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; . CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and . Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency

exchange rates.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, December

31,

2021 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

$ $

Cash and cash equivalents

163,768 188,699

Short-term investments

48,325 51,598

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

212,093 240,297

Settlement and merchant reserve assets

142,684 166,031

Trade accounts receivable:

Billed, net of allowance of $3,546 and $3,628

223,228 226,623

Unbilled

43,583 37,785

Income taxes receivable 8,170 2,167

Other current assets

48,186 41,688

Total current assets

677,944 714,591

Non-current assets:

Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $117,113 and $105,073

81,261 81,759

Operating lease right-of-use assets

100,881 110,756

Software, net of amortization of $147,369 and $139,836

23,818 26,453

Goodwill

274,843 272,322

Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of $110,438 and $105,778 52,995 48,012

Customer contract costs, net of amortization of $46,370 and $39,893

46,799 47,238

Deferred income taxes 9,500

10,205

Other assets

23,643 20,664

Total non-current assets

613,740 617,409

$ $

Total assets

1,291,684 1,332,000

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $ $ $2,032 and zero

242,968 14,063

Operating lease liabilities

23,303 22,651

Customer deposits

32,418 39,992

Trade accounts payable

31,852 29,834

Accrued employee compensation

76,851 86,289

Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities

141,130 165,064

Deferred revenue

54,956 52,357

Income taxes payable 937 6,627

Other current liabilities

18,824 19,383

Total current liabilities

623,239 436,260

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $880 and $5,346

104,120 337,154

Operating lease liabilities

85,599 95,926

Deferred revenue

14,288 17,275

Income taxes payable 2,508 2,436

Deferred income taxes 5,109

10,941

Other non-current liabilities

11,209 15,445

Total non-current liabilities

228,665 473,345

Total liabilities

851,904 909,605

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; - - zero shares issued and outstanding

Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 704 700 32,797 and 32,713 shares outstanding

Additional paid-in capital

477,010 470,557

Treasury stock, at cost; 36,275 and 35,980 shares ) )

(907,601 (894,126

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):

Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax - 13

Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments ) )

(29,294 (31,151

Accumulated earnings

898,961 876,402

Total stockholders' equity

439,780 422,395

$ $

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

1,291,684 1,332,000

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $

Revenue

255,134 240,321 508,253 485,938

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately 132,938 138,153 266,480 269,359 below)

Other operating expenses:

Research and development

32,754 29,263 64,966 59,600

Selling, general and administrative 49,250 44,999 98,065 89,383

Depreciation

6,266 5,634 12,379 11,199

Restructuring and reorganization charges 1,760 2,497 2,820 3,463

Total operating expenses

222,968 220,546 444,710 433,004

Operating income

32,166 19,775 63,543 52,934

Other income (expense):

Interest expense ) ) ) )

(3,633 (4,040 (7,225 (8,253

Amortization of original issue (784 ) (740 ) ) ) discount (1,556 (1,470

Interest and investment income, 84 303 208 832 net

Other, net (100 ) ) (655 ) )

(1,048 (1,117

Total other ) ) ) )

(4,433 (5,525 (9,228 (10,008

Income before income taxes

27,733 14,250 54,315 42,926

Income tax provision ) ) ) )

(8,412 (3,884 (15,363 (11,046

$ $ $ $

Net income

19,321 10,366 38,952 31,880

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

31,875 32,100 31,859 32,047

Diluted

31,993 32,258 32,070 32,308

Earnings per common share:

$ $ $ $

Basic

0.61 0.32 1.22 0.99

Diluted 0.60 0.32 1.21 0.99

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020

Cash flows from operating activities^(1):

$ $

Net income

38,952 31,880

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities-

Depreciation 12,379 11,199

Amortization 22,018 22,043

Amortization of original issue discount 1,556 1,470

Asset impairment 415 10,595

(Gain)/loss on short-term investments 32 (110 )

Deferred income taxes 6,434 6,771

Stock-based compensation 10,417 10,112

Subtotal 92,203 93,960

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts:

Trade accounts receivable, net 1,128 (6,286 )

Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (7,623 ) (8,568 )

Income taxes payable/receivable ) 1,332

(11,620

Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities ) )

(29,817 (36,381

Deferred revenue.. (2,042 ) 6,803

Net cash provided by operating activities 42,229 50,860

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of software, property and equipment ) )

(15,158 (14,334

Purchases of short-term investments ) )

(46,195 (35,112

Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments 49,419 34,185

Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired ) (9,991 )

(12,097

Net cash used in investing activities ) )

(24,031 (25,252

Cash flows from financing activities^(1):

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,335 1,247

Payment of cash dividends ) )

(16,654 (15,856

Repurchase of common stock ) )

(18,792 (14,515

Payments on long-term debt (6,563 ) (4,687 )

Settlement and merchant reserve activity ) )

(23,967 (28,745

Net cash used in financing activities ) )

(64,641 (62,556

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and (1,835 ) (3,981 ) restricted cash

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash ) )

(48,278 (40,929

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

354,730 337,654

$ $

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

306,452 296,725

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for-

$ $

Interest

6,370 7,327

Income taxes 20,540 2,865

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

$ $

Cash and cash equivalents

163,768 144,019

Settlement and merchant reserve assets

142,684 152,706

$ $

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

306,452 296,725 1. Beginning with the second quarter of 2021, CSG reclassified certain cash flows related to settlement and

merchant reserve assets and liabilities from cash flows from operating activities to cash flows from financing

activities within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassified

to conform to the current period presentation.

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020

Amount % of Amount % of Amount % of

Revenue Revenue Revenue

$ % $ % $ %

Charter

55,102 53,382 51,364

22 21 21

% % %

Comcast

53,789 53,454 53,282

21 21 22

Revenue by Vertical

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30,

2021 2021 2020

% % %

Broadband/Cable/Satellite

58 57 60

% % %

Telecommunications

18 18 18

% % %

All other

24 25 22

% % %

Total revenue

100 100 100

Revenue by Geography

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30,

2021 2021 2020

% % %

Americas

85 86 87

% % %

Europe, Middle East and Africa

11 10 9

% % %

Asia Pacific

4 4 4

% % %

Total revenue

100 100 100

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes: . Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis; . Forecasting and budgeting; . Certain management compensation incentives; and . Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information: . A more complete understanding of CSG's underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities; . Consistency and comparability with CSG's historical financial results; and . Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items: . Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles; . The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies

calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures; . Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG's operations and that

are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements; . Certain adjustments to CSG's non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and

will be reflected in CSG's financial statements in future periods; and . Certain charges excluded from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG's

cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Exclusions Operating Adjusted Operating Margin

Income Percentage EPS

Transaction fees - X -

Restructuring and reorganization charges.. X X X

Executive transition costs X X X

Acquisition-related expenses: X X X

Amortization of acquired intangible assets X X X

Earn-out compensation X X X

Transaction-related costs X X X

Stock-based compensation X X X

Amortization of original issue discount - - X ('OID')

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - X

Unusual income tax matters - - X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons: . Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, in conjunction with

the delivery of service to customers under CSG's payment services contracts, to third-party payment processors and

financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided under its payment services

customer contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted against revenue; however, other

payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present their revenue net of transaction

fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG's non-GAAP adjusted revenue provides management and investors

an additional means to use to compare CSG's current revenue with historical and future periods, as well as with

other payments companies. . Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/or

significant changes to CSG's business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes in

management structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamental

reorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG's

recurring business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures

allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and

future periods. . Executive transition costs include expenses incurred related to the departure of CSG's former CEO under the terms

of his separation agreement. These costs were primarily recognized during the third and fourth quarters of 2020

(the CEO's remaining term) and were not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The

exclusion of these costs in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an

additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods. . Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation, and

transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal,

accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions,

and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The total amount of

acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition

activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out

compensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance of

the CSG's operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP

financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results

with historical and future periods. . Stock-based compensation results from CSG's issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentive compensation

programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the level of

performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures

allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related to compensation

included in CSG's results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further

evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG's business. . The convertible notes OID is the result of allocating a portion of the principal balance of the debt at issuance to

the equity component of the instrument, as required under current accounting rules. This OID is then amortized to

interest expense over the life of the respective convertible debt instrument. The interest expense related to the

amortization of the OID is a non-cash expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to

further evaluate the cash interest costs of CSG's convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debt service

purposes. . Gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt are a result of the refinancing of CSG's credit agreement

and/or repurchase of CSG's convertible notes. These activities are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring

business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, and therefore, the

exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these repurchases for cash flow and

liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP EPS allows

management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current operating results with historical and future

periods. . Unusual items within CSG's quarterly and/or annual income tax expense can occur from such things as income tax

accounting timing matters, income taxes related to unusual events, or as a result of different treatment of certain

items for book accounting and income tax purposes. Consideration of such items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP

financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results

with historical and future periods.

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG's operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, executive transition costs, and gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG's cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliations of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $

GAAP revenue

255,134 240,321 508,253 485,938

Less: Transaction fees ) ) ) )

(16,655 (15,695 (33,105 (34,019

Non-GAAP adjusted $ $ $ $ revenue

238,479 224,626 475,148 451,919

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $

GAAP operating income

32,166 19,775 63,543 52,934

Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,760 2,497 2,820 3,463

Executive transition costs 5 - 60 -

Acquisition-related expenses:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,618 3,033 4,859 6,084

Earn-out compensation ) - ) -

(2,521 (2,521

Transaction-related costs 623 73 702 126

Stock-based compensation (1)

5,138 5,255 10,533 10,180

$ $ $ $

Non-GAAP operating income

39,789 30,633 79,996 72,787

$ $ $ $

Non-GAAP adjusted revenue

238,479 224,626 475,148 451,919

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin % % % % percentage

16.7 13.6 16.8 16.1

(1) Stock-based compensation included in the tables above and following excludes amounts that have been recorded in restructuring and reorganization charges.

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020

Amounts EPS Amounts EPS

(3) (3)

$ $ $ $

GAAP net income

19,321 0.60 10,366 0.32

GAAP income tax provision (2) 8,412 3,884

GAAP income before income taxes

27,733 14,250

Restructuring and reorganization 1,760 2,497 charges (1)

Executive transition costs 5 -

Acquisition-related costs:

Amortization of acquired intangible 2,618 3,033 assets

Earn-out compensation ) -

(2,521

Transaction-related costs 623 73

Stock-based compensation (1) 5,138 5,255

Amortization of OID 784 740

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

36,140 25,848

Non-GAAP income tax provision (2) ) )

(9,757 (6,850

$ $ $ $

Non-GAAP net income

26,383 0.82 18,998 0.59

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020

Amounts EPS Amounts EPS

(3) (3)

$ $ $ $

GAAP net income

38,952 1.21 31,880 0.99

GAAP income tax provision (2)

15,363 11,046

GAAP income before income taxes

54,315 42,926

Restructuring and reorganization 2,820 3,463 charges (1)

Executive transition costs 60 -

Acquisition-related expenses:

Amortization of acquired intangible 4,859 6,084 assets

Earn-out compensation ) -

(2,521

Transaction-related costs 702 126

Stock-based compensation (1)

10,533 10,180

Amortization of OID 1,556 1,470

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

72,324 64,249

Non-GAAP income tax provision (2) ) )

(19,527 (17,026

$ $ $ $

Non-GAAP net income

52,797 1.65 47,223 1.46

(2) For the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 30% and 28%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 27% for both periods. For the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 27% and 26%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 27% for both periods.

(3) The outstanding diluted shares for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 were 32.0 million and 32.1 million, respectively, and for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 32.3 million for both periods.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $

GAAP net income

19,321 10,366 38,952 31,880

GAAP income tax provision

8,412 3,884 15,363 11,046

Interest expense (4)

3,633 4,040 7,225 8,253

Amortization of OID 784 740

1,556 1,470

Interest and investment income and 16 745 447 285 other, net

GAAP operating income

32,166 19,775 63,543 52,934

Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,760 2,497 2,820 3,463

Executive transition costs 5 - 60 -

Acquisition-related expenses:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5) 2,618 3,033 4,859 6,084

Earn-out compensation ) - ) -

(2,521 (2,521

Transaction-related costs 623 73 702 126

Stock-based compensation (1)

5,138 5,255 10,533 10,180

Amortization of other intangible assets (5) 3,267 3,249 6,603 6,534

Amortization of customer contract costs (5) 4,956 4,542 9,678 8,568

Depreciation

6,266 5,634 12,379 11,199

$ $ $ $

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

54,278 44,058 108,656 99,088

