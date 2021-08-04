Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Die neue GW Pharma?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CU1L ISIN: US75340L1044 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
04.08.21
22:00 Uhr
24,620 Euro
+0,220
+0,90 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2021 | 22:41
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.: Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) ("Rapid Micro"), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of Class A common stock have exercised their option to purchase additional shares in part for 1,086,604 shares at the public offering price of $20.00 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions, for additional gross proceeds to Rapid Micro of $21.7 million. The exercise of the over-allotment option closed on August 4, 2021.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257431) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 14, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, telephone: (415) 364-2720 or email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts

Media:
media@rapidmicrobio.com

Investors:
investors@rapidmicrobio.com


RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.