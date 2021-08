DJ Cooper Standard Reports Second Quarter Results; Semiconductor-related Customer Shutdowns and Commodity Inflation Weigh on Sales and Profit

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the second quarter 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary . Sales totaled $533.2 million, reflecting a negative impact of approximately $200 million from semiconductor-related

customer shutdowns . Net loss amounted to $63.6 million or $(3.73) per diluted share . Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(14.7) million, including the negative impact of semiconductor-related customer shutdowns . Net new business awards totaled $91.8 million, including $28.0 million in new business awards on electric vehicle

platforms

'Our operating teams continue to perform well, delivering world-class products, technology and service to our customers around the world,' said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. 'However, volatile customer production schedules and rising material costs significantly impacted our operating efficiency and results during the quarter. We are taking aggressive actions, including commercial negotiations with customers and suppliers, to mitigate these incremental costs. Based on current customer schedules, we expect to leverage higher production volumes to drive improved financial results in the second half of the year.'

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

(dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts)

$ $ $ $

Sales

533.2 340.5 995.4

1,202.2

$ $ $ $

Net loss

(63.6) (134.2) (97.5)

(244.8)

$ $ $ $

Adjusted net loss

(51.1) (111.8) (65.6)

(148.3)

$ $ $ $

Loss per diluted share

(3.73) (7.93) (5.74)

(14.49)

$ $ $ $

Adjusted loss per diluted share

(3.00) (6.61) (3.86) (8.77)

$ $ $ $

Adjusted EBITDA

(14.7) (93.8) 23.8 (85.5)

The year-over-year change in second quarter sales was primarily attributable to the non-recurrence of COVID-related customer shutdowns and favorable foreign exchange, partially offset by semiconductor-related customer shutdowns and the divestiture of certain businesses in India and Europe in July 2020. Organic sales growth, which excludes the impacts of foreign exchange and divestitures, was 54.9 percent year-over-year.

Net loss for the second quarter 2021 included restructuring charges of $11.6 million and other special items. Net loss for the second quarter 2020 included asset impairment charges of $12.6 million, restructuring charges of $9.8 million and other special items. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items and their related tax impact, was $51.1 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $111.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to the non-recurrence of COVID-related customer shutdowns, improved manufacturing efficiency, and lower selling, administrative and engineering (SGA&E) expense, partially offset by semiconductor-related customer shutdowns, higher commodity and material costs, higher interest expense, wage inflation and lower tax benefit.

In the first six months of the year, the year-over-year change in sales was primarily attributable to the non-recurrence of COVID-related customer shutdowns and favorable foreign exchange, partially offset by semiconductor-related customer shutdowns and the divestiture of certain businesses in India and Europe in July 2020. For the first half of the year, organic sales growth, which excludes the impacts of foreign exchange and divestitures, was 22.8 percent versus the same period in 2020.

Net loss for the first six months of 2021 included restructuring charges of $32.7 million and other special items. Net loss for the first six months of 2020 included asset impairment charges of $87.3 million, restructuring charges of $17.1 million and other special items. Adjusted net loss, which excludes these items and their related tax impact, was $65.6 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $148.3 million in the first six months of 2020. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to the non-recurrence of COVID-related customer shutdowns, improved manufacturing efficiency and lower SGA&E expense, partially offset by semiconductor-related customer shutdowns, higher commodity and material costs, higher interest expense, wage inflation and lower tax benefit.

Adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss per diluted share and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('U.S. GAAP'), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

New Business Awards

The Company continues to leverage its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service to win new business awards with its customers. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company received net new business awards representing an incremental $91.8 million in anticipated future annualized sales. Importantly, these net new business awards included $28.0 million in new awards on electric vehicle platforms. For the first six months of 2021, the Company's net new business awards totaled $131.3 million, with $58.8 million in new awards on electric vehicle platforms.

New business awards related to the Company's innovation products were strong in the second quarter, with new contract awards, including both new and converted replacement business, totaling $93.8 million in anticipated future annualized sales. These awards are related to the Company's commercialized innovation products such as MagAlloy, Gen III Posi-Lock, Easy-Lock, PC2000, EPDM Microdense and TP Microdense. Additionally, the Company has introduced new technologies through our i^3 Innovation Process that are supporting future pursuits with Fortrex, FlushSeal, TUROS and next-generation connection technologies.

Continuing Execution of ROIC and Margin Enhancement Initiatives

The Company remains focused on improving returns on invested capital and adjusted EBITDA margins to above 10 percent. A defined, company-wide initiative to accomplish these goals was initiated in late 2019 and the execution on the defined workstreams is ongoing. Full execution of the "Driving Value Plan" is expected to take approximately three years from inception. We believe we are on track to achieve the stated goals of the initiative by the end of 2022 with the first full year of sustained double-digit ROIC and adjusted EBITDA margins expected to be in 2023.

Segment Results of Operations

Sales

Three Months Ended June 30, Variance Due To:

2021 2020 Change Volume / Foreign

Mix* Exchange Divestitures

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Sales to external customers

$ $ $ $ $ $

North America

-

247,525 126,337 121,188 118,962 2,226

Europe

132,621 78,805 53,816 57,827 11,384 (15,395)

Asia Pacific

103,915 105,726 (1,811) (8,707) 9,064 (2,168)

South America 254 -

14,153 3,881 10,272 10,018

Total Automotive

498,214 314,749 183,465 178,100 22,928 (17,563)

Corporate, - eliminations and other 34,971 25,718 9,253 8,179 1,074

$ $ $ $ $ $

Consolidated sales

533,185 340,467 192,718 186,279 24,002 (17,563)

^* Net of customer price reductions . Volume and mix, net of customer price reductions, was driven by vehicle production volume increases in all regions,

except Asia Pacific, due to non-recurrence of lengthy shutdowns in the prior year from COVID-19, offset in part by

the impact of semiconductor supply issues in the current year. . The impact of foreign currency exchange primarily related to the Euro, Chinese Renminbi, and Canadian Dollar.

^Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, Variance Due To:

Volume/ Cost

2021 2020 Change Mix* Foreign (Increases) Divestitures

Exchange / Decreases

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$ $ $ $ $ $ $

North America 756

(42,874) 43,630 47,507 1,487 (4,865) (499)

Europe

(14,391) (41,403) 27,012 16,775 (348) 8,407 2,178

Asia Pacific (2,302) (2,172) (130) (4,423) 881 (776) 4,188

South (726) - America (4,351) 3,625 3,152 3,246 (2,773)

Total (7) Automotive (16,663) (90,800) 74,137 63,011 5,266 5,867

Corporate, eliminations 1,937 (2,952) 4,889 1,965 120 2,804 - and other

$ $ $ $ $ $ $ Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (14,726) (93,752) 79,026 64,976 5,386 2,797 5,867

^* Net of customer price reductions . Volume and mix, net of customer price reductions, was driven by vehicle production volume increases due to

non-recurrence of lengthy shutdowns in the prior year from COVID-19, offset in part by the impact of semiconductor

supply issues in the current year. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was driven by the Brazilian Real, Mexican Peso, Canadian Dollar, Euro,

Polish Zloty, Czech Koruna, and Chinese Renminbi. . The Cost (Increases) / Decreases category above includes:

? Reduction in compensation-related expenses due to salaried headcount initiatives, lower variable employee

compensation expenses, purchasing savings through lean initiatives, and restructuring savings;

? Commodity cost, wage inflation increases and the non-recurrence of prior year government incentives; and

? Manufacturing efficiencies of $12 million, primarily driven by our Europe and North America segments.

Cash and Liquidity

At June 30, 2021, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling $335.5 million and total liquidity, including availability under its amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, of $452.6 million. Based on our current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, we expect our current strong cash balance, anticipated incremental free cash flow in the second half of 2021 and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives.

Outlook

Entering the third quarter, light vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers continue to experience significant production delays and disruption due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain constraints. Higher commodity costs, rising wages, general inflation and labor availability are creating additional headwinds. At the same time, consumer demand for new light vehicles remains strong and U.S. dealer inventories are at the lowest levels in over 20 years.

Current customer schedules and industry forecasts suggest production volumes will begin to improve in the latter portion of the third quarter and continue to increase through the fourth quarter.

Based on our outlook for the global automotive industry, macroeconomic conditions, current customer production schedules and our own operating plans, the Company has updated its 2021 full year guidance as follows:

Current 2021 Guidance^1

$

Sales

2.45 - $2.60 billion

$

Adjusted EBITDA^2

75 - $105 million

$

Capital Expenditures

100 - $115 million

$

Cash Restructuring

40 - $45 million

$

Cash Taxes

10 - $15 million

^1 Guidance is representative of management's estimates and expectations as of the date it is published. Current guidance as presented in this press release considers July 2021 IHS Markit production forecasts for relevant light vehicle platforms and models, customers' planned production schedules and other internal assumptions.

^2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income because full-year net income will include special items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income without unreasonable effort.

