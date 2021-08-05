EQS Group-News: mobilezone holding ag
The first apprentice began his training at mobilezone in 2001. Training at mobilezone is still a success story 20 years later: This year, 43 apprentices successfully completed their training and 51 apprentices began their training throughout Switzerland. In addition, the trainee programme is entering its second round.
Training the specialists of tomorrow is a long-standing tradition at mobilezone - and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Since 2001, in addition to the apprenticeships business management, logistics and IT (system technology), retail trade apprenticeships were added in 2008 and in 2020 specialist for customer dialogue and IT specialist (application development). Just under 300 apprentices have completed their training successfully at mobilezone in the last 20 years.
Successful qualifications and course start for the new apprentices
Moreover, 51 new apprentices will begin in the new training year: Forty-six retail trade specialists, three commercial clerks, one IT specialist (application development) and one customer dialogue specialist. Overall, mobilezone currently employs 132 apprenticeships throughout Switzerland: Roger Wassmer observed, "Completing their training is probably the most important of many professional milestones for many young people. We congratulate the graduates on their successful qualification and heartily welcome the new apprentices."
Trainee programme to be continued
About mobilezone
The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
