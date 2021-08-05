- (PLX AI) - SBM Offshore half year directional revenue USD 1,072 million.
|SBM Offshore N.V.: SBM Offshore announces share repurchase
|August 5, 2021
SBM Offshore is pleased to announce a EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program, effective from August 5, 2021.
The objective of the program is to reduce share
|SBM Offshore Half Year Directional EBITDA USD 426 Million
|(PLX AI) - SBM Offshore half year directional revenue USD 1,072 million.• Half year EPS USD 0.34• Half year adjusted EPS USD 0.32
|SBM Offshore N.V.: SBM Offshore Half Year 2021 Earnings
|August 5, 2021
Record-breaking backlog, increased shareholder returns, positioning for New Energy
Highlights
Record-level US$29.5 billion
|SBM Offshore Signs FPSO Almirante Tamandaré Contracts
|SBM Offshore and Petrobras ink letter of intent for new Mero FPSO as partners take FID
