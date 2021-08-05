- (PLX AI) - VAT Group Outlook Q3 revenue CHF 220-230 million.
- • Says global semiconductor capex outlook remains very positive and industrial recovery is expected to continue; supply chain challenges remain a risk factor
- • VAT expects H2 results to be higher than in the first six month of the year, FY 2021 net sales, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, net income and free cash flow to be substantially above 2020
- • 2021 capital expenditure at circa CHF 40 million
