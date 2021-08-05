UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Date:5 August 2021

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend for 2021

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.644p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

Ex-Dividend Date -12 August 2021

Record Date -13 August 2021

Payment Date -27 August 2021

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385



