MONDI PLC - Half-year Report

Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Highlights

Strong financial performance, good momentum Higher sales volumes, higher average selling prices and effective cost control Underlying EBITDA of €709 million, with margin of 19.5% Cash generated from operations of €552 million Balance sheet at 1.5x net debt to underlying EBITDA

Investing through-the-cycle Completed acquisition of Olmuksan, strengthening our position in the fast growing Turkish corrugated market (€88 million on an implied 100% EV basis) Good progress on capital investment projects, delivering growth, sustainability benefits and enhanced cost competitiveness (€286 million capital investments in the period) Approved €125 million upgrade and expansion of Kuopio containerboard mill ( Finland ) and further investment in corrugated plants to support strong growth in eCommerce

Launched Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030), our sustainability framework for the next decade

Signed €750 million revolving credit facility aligning financing with MAP2030 and extending debt maturity profile

Interim dividend declared of 20.0 euro cents per share

Well-positioned for growth in packaging markets, with cost-advantaged asset base, strong financial position and unique portfolio of sustainable solutions

Financial summary

€ million, except for percentages and per share measures Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Group revenue 3,627 3,452 3,211 Underlying EBITDA1 709 738 615 Underlying operating profit1 497 524 401 Operating profit 503 518 350 Profit before tax 461 466 304 Basic underlying earnings per share1 (euro cents) 70.7 73.0 56.3 Basic earnings per share (euro cents) 71.8 72.0 48.0 Interim dividend per share (euro cents) 20.00 19.00 Cash generated from operations 552 602 883 Net debt1 2,004 2,039 1,791 Underlying EBITDA margin1 19.5% 21.4% 19.2% Return on capital employed (ROCE)1 14.8% 17.1% 15.2%

Note:

1 The Group presents certain measures of financial performance, position or cash flows that are not defined or specified according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These measures, referred to as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), are defined at the end of this document and where relevant, reconciled to IFRS measures in the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Andrew King, Mondi Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are pleased with our first half performance. Volume growth and pricing momentum in our packaging markets has been strong. Encouragingly, we have also seen improving uncoated fine paper markets. We exhibited strong cost control, against a backdrop of rising commodity input costs, whilst keeping a sharp focus on delivering our high-quality product and service offering to our customers. My thanks go to the teams across Mondi for their ongoing commitment and dedication.

Sustainable packaging is at the centre of what we do and top of our customers' agendas. With our leading offering in paper and flexible plastic-based packaging, I am confident we are well-positioned to support their goals with innovative solutions that are sustainable by design, based on our principle of paper where possible, plastic when useful.

We remained focused on driving organic growth through our capital investment programme. We successfully started up a new 300,000 tonne containerboard line at Ruzomberok (Slovakia) and a repurposed machine in Steti (Czech Republic) which is now dedicated to producing speciality kraft paper for eCommerce and retail shopping bags. Expansionary projects are also underway at a number of our converting packaging operations, enhancing our production capabilities and product offering to further support our customers, particularly in eCommerce. We also approved an expansion and upgrade of our semi-chemical fluting mill in Kuopio (Finland). We are excited by the possibilities offered by our cost-advantaged asset base and we continue to evaluate further development opportunities in our structurally growing packaging markets.

We completed the acquisition of Olmuksan, expanding our corrugated offering in the fast growing Turkish market, and welcome the team to the Mondi family.

While macroeconomic uncertainties remain, trading is positive. In the second half, we expect to see the full impact of the price increases implemented to date and the continued contribution from our capital investment projects. We also expect the impact of planned maintenance shuts and ongoing input cost pressures, which we aim to mitigate by our relentless focus on cost control.

Underpinned by the Group's integrated cost-advantaged asset base, culture of continuous improvement, portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions and the strategic flexibility offered by our strong cash generation and financial position, the Group remains well-placed to deliver sustainably into the future."

Group performance review

We delivered strongly in the first half of the year with very strong volume growth in our packaging and paper businesses underpinned by our broad range of innovative, sustainable packaging solutions. Higher sales volumes, higher average selling prices and strong cost control contributed to our performance, against a backdrop of sharply rising input costs, as economies reopen, and negative currency effects.

Underlying EBITDA for the half-year ended 30 June 2021 of €709 million was down 4% compared to the first half of 2020, and up 15% compared to the second half of 2020 ('sequentially').

Revenue was up 5% on the comparable prior year period driven by higher sales volumes and pricing. Input costs were up with significantly higher paper for recycling, resins, energy and transport costs. Maintenance costs were higher driven by planned maintenance shuts while inflationary cost pressures were mitigated by ongoing cost reduction initiatives. The non-cash forestry fair value gain of €8 million in the first half was down €11 million on the prior year period. Based on current market conditions, we expect the forestry fair value gain in the second half of the year to be lower than in the first half.

In the first half of the year we completed a planned maintenance shut at Syktyvkar (Russia) and smaller shuts at some of our other mills. Based on prevailing market prices, we now estimate the full year impact on underlying EBITDA of the Group's planned maintenance shuts at around €150 million (2020: €100 million), of which the first half effect was around €50 million (2020: €10 million). This includes an extended project related shut at Richards Bay (South Africa) in the second half as part of the ongoing major modernisation programme at the mill.

Currency movements had a net negative effect on underlying EBITDA versus the comparable prior year period as a result of the negative impact on certain of our export oriented businesses of a weaker US dollar coupled with translation losses from a weaker Russian rouble and Turkish lira relative to the euro.

Depreciation and amortisation charges were broadly flat year-on-year. Profit before tax was €461 million, down 1% on the comparable prior year period. Basic underlying earnings were 70.7 euro cents per share, down 3% year-on-year. After taking the effect of special items into account, basic earnings were 71.8 euro cents per share, in line with the prior year period.

An interim dividend of 20.0 euro cents per share has been declared.

Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP 2030)

Sustainability lies at the centre of our purpose, culture and strategy to drive value accretive growth. Business has a leading role to play in helping to deliver the UN Sustainable Development Goals and being part of the solution to global sustainability challenges will secure the long-term success of our business and benefit our stakeholders.

At the start of 2021 we launched our new sustainability framework MAP2030, setting out the actions we need to take over the next decade to achieve our ambitious sustainability goals and build on the strong progress we have made to date. MAP2030 connects our 26,000 colleagues with a shared sense of purpose to contribute to a better world by making innovative, sustainable packaging and paper solutions. We believe we can have the most impact by focusing our efforts on circular-driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate. Each of these action areas have three high-level commitments, which are underpinned by more detailed targets, with the overall plan grounded on a foundation of responsible business practices spanning business ethics and governance, human rights, communities, procurement and environmental impact.

Circular-driven solutions

We continue to collaborate along the value chain to eliminate unsustainable packaging and lead the transition to a circular economy. Our unique offering of paper-based and flexible plastic-packaging enables us to work with forward-thinking brands and retailers to find the most sustainable solution for each application using 'paper where possible, plastic when useful'. Our customers value our EcoSolutions approach of partnering to help achieve their sustainability goals. This means reducing raw material use, designing for recycling or compostability at end of life, and understanding the often complex trade-offs of various solutions. Wherever it makes sense, we use paper-based packaging to replace unnecessary plastic packaging. When certain functional barriers are required, lightweight plastic-based flexible packaging can deliver many benefits to protect food and other consumer goods when manufactured, used and disposed of appropriately.

In the first half of 2021 we delivered successes across our packaging offering. For example, we extended our range of paper-based eCommerce packaging for leading online retailers and collaborated with an Italian machine producer on a ground-breaking paper-based pallet wrapping solution. We closed the loop with Tesco Central Europe by purchasing its warehouse corrugated waste to create recycled paper for new Tesco shopping bags. We also worked with a customer in Germany on the world's first recycled paper-based release liner for labels. We launched recyclable functional paper-based solutions and new lightweight, mono-material, recyclable flexible-plastic packaging solutions for leading food brands in Europe.

Empowered people

Developing empowered and inclusive teams underpins our ability to contribute to a better world. We want to create a purposeful working environment where everyone understands the value of their work. This includes continuing to build skills that support long-term employability and embracing new ways of working. We have made further progress on our leadership approach to diversity and inclusion, and our task force on flexible working is looking at a global framework recognising the diversity of needs across our different businesses. The health and safety of our people remains our priority. In addition to the ongoing safety focus in our operations, we have provided mental and physical wellbeing support via our communication platforms.

Our long-term success is founded on the social, economic and environmental health of local communities and in the first half of the year we have continued with our community programmes and targeted COVID-19 related support.

Taking action on climate

We have a long-standing track record of reducing our carbon footprint. We have committed to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions 34% by 2025, and 72% by 2050 (per tonne of saleable production) against a 2014 baseline. These targets, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative back in 2019, cover more than 95% of Mondi's total Scope 1 and 2 emissions, including our energy sales. We are now exploring a science-based greenhouse gas ('GHG') reduction target for our Scope 3 emissions, which take the GHG emissions from our value chain into account.

In the next decade, in addition to reducing our GHG emissions, we plan to build on our climate resilience by maintaining zero deforestation in our wood supply, continuing to source wood sustainably from healthy and resilient forests, and safeguarding biodiversity and water resources in our operations and beyond. In July we announced a three-year partnership with the International Union of Forest Research Organizations (IUFRO) to identify science-based viable responses to climate-related threats to forests and forest-based industries. This will allow us to collaborate more actively with the scientific community in a structured way to address climate change challenges, gain broad access to research, and convert this into practical applications and improved operations. This know-how will also enable us to share our insight with other sectors and industries to mobilise change collaboratively.

Corrugated Packaging

€ million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Segment revenue 1,106 969 910 Underlying EBITDA 268 267 251 Underlying operating profit 203 207 190 Capital expenditure cash payments 106 124 125 Operating segment net assets 2,356 2,141 2,087 Underlying EBITDA margin 24.2% 27.6% 27.6% ROCE 21.6% 23.5% 22.5%

Corrugated Packaging delivered a strong performance with higher average selling prices and strong Corrugated Solutions volume growth offsetting significantly higher input costs, the impact of planned maintenance shuts and negative currency effects.

Demand was very strong over the period, driven by growth in eCommerce and consumer goods together with a recovery in industrial and specialised applications. Containerboard sales volumes were up on the comparable prior year period. Corrugated Solutions achieved overall organic volume growth of 15% year-on-year, testament to our innovative product portfolio and strong customer service offering as well as the benefits from the ongoing investment in this business.

On the back of tight global markets, a series of price increases across our containerboard grades were implemented in the first half of the year leading to higher average selling prices than the comparable prior year period as well as sequentially, although the magnitude of the increase varied by grade. Average benchmark European selling prices for unbleached kraftliner were up 10% on the prior year period and 12% on the second half of 2020, while average benchmark European selling prices for recycled containerboard were up 23% on the first half of 2020, and 30% sequentially. By contrast, benchmark white top kraftliner and semi-chemical fluting prices were up 1% and 6%, respectively, on the comparable prior year period (3% and 8% sequentially).

In response to sustained good demand, a strong order position and higher input costs, we announced further price increases across our range of containerboard grades to take effect during July and August 2021.

We made good progress in passing on higher input paper costs through box price increases during the period.

Input costs were higher on average when compared to the prior year period, with significantly higher paper for recycling, energy and transport costs. Paper for recycling costs stabilised in the second quarter following a period of sharp increases. Average benchmark prices for the first half were around three times higher than the low levels seen in the first half of 2020. In 2021, we expect to consume approximately 1.5 million tonnes of paper for recycling.

Our strong cost control focus mitigated higher maintenance costs and inflationary effects.

We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of a 90% interest in Olmuksan in May. With this transaction, we significantly strengthened our position in the fast-growing Turkish corrugated market and can expand our offering to existing and new customers in the region.

We completed planned maintenance shuts at Syktyvkar (Russia) and Kuopio (Finland) during the first half. A maintenance shut at Swiecie (Poland) and an extended project-related shut at Richards Bay (South Africa) are scheduled for the second half of the year.

Flexible Packaging

€ million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Segment revenue 1,385 1,377 1,290 Underlying EBITDA 271 280 239 Underlying operating profit 193 202 160 Special items (1) (6) (2) Capital expenditure cash payments 93 86 76 Operating segment net assets 2,582 2,547 2,475 Underlying EBITDA margin 19.6% 20.3% 18.5% ROCE 14.5% 14.3% 14.5%

Flexible Packaging delivered a good performance with strong volume growth, stable average pricing, the benefits of prior restructuring initiatives and tight cost control offset by negative currency effects and higher input costs. Underlying EBITDA of €271 million was down 3% on the comparable prior year period.

Demand for kraft paper and paper bags was strong across the regions where we operate, driven by strong demand for building materials, consumer end-uses, eCommerce paper-based bags and other innovative, sustainable packaging solutions across a range of applications. Kraft paper sales volumes were up on the comparable prior year period. Paper bags sales volumes were up in all regions, and in total 11% up on the prior year.

Pricing across the paper value chain was on average slightly lower compared to the prior year period as a result of price erosion seen in 2020. On the back of strong order books and tight market conditions, price increases across our range of kraft papers and paper bags have been implemented during the period and early in the second half, where not fixed by annual or semi-annual contracts.

Consumer flexibles benefited from an improved product mix and good demand in fast moving consumer goods applications driven by at home consumption. The business made progress in passing on significantly higher plastic resins costs.

We continue to innovate to support our customers' transition to more sustainable packaging, and to partner along the value chain to create products fit for a circular economy, incorporating paper where possible, developing recyclable flexible plastic-based packaging solutions as well as increasing recycled content in our packaging.

Input costs were up sharply year-on-year, with higher resins, energy and transport costs. Cash fixed costs were stable, with strong cost control and the benefits of restructuring initiatives offsetting inflationary effects and higher maintenance costs.

The majority of planned mill maintenance shuts are scheduled for the second half of the year.

Engineered Materials

€ million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Segment revenue 429 424 377 Underlying EBITDA 38 45 35 Underlying operating profit 24 27 17 Special items 7 - (49) Capital expenditure cash payments 20 46 28 Operating segment net assets 610 632 589 Underlying EBITDA margin 8.9% 10.6% 9.3% ROCE 7.3% 12.4% 7.5%

Engineered Materials' performance stabilised in the first half of the year, with underlying EBITDA of €38 million up on the second half of 2020, despite sharply rising resin and other input costs.

The business saw good demand in consumer end-uses, such as food, hygiene and home care applications and a strong recovery in most industrial and specialised end-uses, in particular in functional papers and films, which serves a broad range of applications including graphic arts, tapes, industrial and other. We continue to leverage Engineered Materials' coating technologies together with Flexible Packaging's speciality kraft paper portfolio, customer relationships and converting capabilities to develop innovative sustainable packaging solutions offering an exciting opportunity to grow with our customers.

We made good progress in the transformation of the personal care components area in the first half of the year. Volumes were lower as a key product matures and we implement certain technology changes while we saw the benefits of our product development initiatives and the restructuring programme. Production at our new sustainable wipes line started during the period.

Input costs were higher on average, driven by higher resin, energy and transport costs. Cash fixed costs were lower, as a result of restructuring initiatives and ongoing cost reduction focus.

Uncoated Fine Paper

€ million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Segment revenue 810 774 711 Underlying EBITDA 149 164 102 Underlying operating profit 94 106 47 Capital expenditure cash payments 67 80 65 Operating segment net assets 1,643 1,621 1,582 Underlying EBITDA margin 18.4% 21.2% 14.3% ROCE 10.4% 17.7% 11.3%

Uncoated Fine Paper trading improved in the first half of the year, delivering sequentially higher revenues and underlying EBITDA. When compared with the prior year period, underlying EBITDA of €149 million was down 9% with the impact of longer planned maintenance shuts, negative currency effects, and a lower forestry fair value gain more than offsetting higher volumes, higher pulp prices and strong cost control.

Uncoated fine paper sales volumes were up in the period and our order books are good. We estimate the European market grew 5-6% year-on-year, showing strong recovery from a very weak second quarter of 2020, while our sales volumes were up 15% overall and 20% in Europe. We increased our market share in all the key markets where we operate as our customers valued the stability of a long-term supplier and recognise the strength of our strategic position, underpinned by a broad product portfolio, excellent customer service and superior cost-competitiveness.

Average benchmark European uncoated fine paper selling prices were down 5% on the comparable prior year period and 1% down sequentially. However, on the back of recovering demand and increasing costs, we implemented price increases across our key markets during the period and early in the second half. Average benchmark European bleached hardwood pulp prices were up 19% compared with the prior year period and up 28% sequentially. Including the pulp sales in our packaging businesses, we estimate the Group's pulp net long position in 2021 will be around 250,000 tonnes.

Input costs were on average stable in local currency. In fixed costs, higher maintenance costs due to shut effects and inflationary pressures were largely offset by strong cost control.

The forestry assets' fair value is dependent on a variety of external factors over which we have limited control, the most significant being the export price of timber, the exchange rate and domestic input costs. The non-cash forestry fair value gain of €8 million in the first half was down €11 million on the prior year period and flat sequentially. Based on current market conditions, we expect the forestry fair value gain in the second half of the year to be lower than in the first half.

We suspended our operations in South Africa for 11 days in July following a period of civil unrest. The situation has since stabilised and we have returned to full operation. The estimated impact on the Group's underlying EBITDA is €10-15 million.

We completed a planned maintenance shut at Syktyvkar (Russia) during the first half. The balance of uncoated fine paper shuts are scheduled for the second half of the year, including an extended project-related shut at Richards Bay (South Africa).

Capital investments

Our disciplined approach to investigating, planning, approving and executing capital projects is one of our key strengths and continues to play an important role in successfully delivering strong returns through-the-cycle. We focus our capital investments on driving organic growth, strengthening our cost competitiveness, enhancing our product offering, quality and service to customers and improving our environmental footprint. Our ongoing investment in our cost-advantaged asset base supported by strong structural growth trends, including eCommerce and the trend to transition to more sustainable packaging solutions, enables us to continue to capture opportunities in our growing packaging markets.

During the first half of the year we invested €286 million (2020: €336 million), 140% of depreciation, in our property, plant and equipment. In addition, investment in forestry assets amounted to €23 million (2020: €22 million).

We benefited from the contribution of recently completed capital projects, including the new 300,000 tonne per annum kraft top white machine at Ruzomberok (Slovakia) and the converted speciality kraft paper machine at Steti (Czech Republic). Both were commissioned in January 2021 and are ramping up well. Customer feedback is very positive. The incremental underlying EBITDA contribution from capital investment projects in 2021 is expected to be around €50 million.

We are progressing with our other major capital expenditure projects in our upstream pulp and paper assets, including:

Expanding and upgrading our mill in Kuopio, producing high performance, top quality, semi-chemical fluting. This recently approved €125 million investment will increase the facility's capacity by around 55,000 tonnes per annum to meet growing customer demand, enhance product quality and cost-competitiveness and strengthen the mill's environmental performance. The project includes an upgrade of the wood yard, fibre line, evaporation plant and paper machine. Start-up is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.

An investment programme in Syktyvkar to unlock production capacity and maintain competitiveness, including various enhancements of the mill infrastructure, a new evaporation plant and a pulp dryer upgrade.

The modernisation of our Richards Bay mill, including upgrading the energy and chemical plants to improve reliability and avoid unplanned shutdowns as well as improve our environmental performance.

The recently commissioned and planned major upstream projects are expected to increase our saleable pulp and paper production by around 8% when in full operation.

We continue to invest in our downstream converting businesses, including our Corrugated Packaging and Flexible Packaging plants to grow with our customers, enhance our product and service offering, improve efficiency and reduce conversion costs. To support strong growth and enhance our offering in eCommerce, we are upgrading and expanding our network of corrugated solutions plants in Central and Eastern Europe and our paper eCommerce bags capacity across Europe. A new greenfield paper bag plant in Cartagena (Colombia) started up in the first half to serve our customers in the region and we have approved plans to expand our North African footprint, with a new paper bag plant in Tangier (Morocco).

Given the approved project pipeline, our capital expenditure is expected to be €600-700 million in 2021. We continue to evaluate further capital investment projects for growth in the packaging markets where we operate, leveraging our high-quality, cost-advantaged asset base.

Special items

Special items during the period amounted to a net income of €5 million after tax mainly relating to a reversal of impairments and release of provisions for costs initially recognised as special items in prior years (2020: €5 million net charge).

Tax

The underlying effective tax rate in the first half was 22% (FY 2020: 22%), in line with our expectation as previously disclosed.

Cash flow

Cash generated from operations of €552 million (2020: €602 million), including the impact of an increase in working capital, reflects the continued strong cash generating capacity of the Group.

Working capital at 30 June 2021 was 14.0% of annualised revenue (30 June 2020: 15.5%), reflecting the normal seasonal increase in the first half of the year, giving rise to a net cash outflow of €170 million in the period (2020: €133 million).

Tax paid of €80 million in the first half (2020: €111 million) was lower mainly due to the timing of payments. Capital expenditure amounted to €286 million (2020: €336 million), or around 140% of depreciation, driven by our ongoing capital expenditure programme.

During the period we completed the acquisition of a 90.38% interest in Olmuksan for a consideration of €66 million, which implies an enterprise value of €88 million on a 100% basis.

Interest paid was €60 million (2020: €45 million). We are pleased to also have paid the 2020 final dividend to shareholders (€201 million).

Treasury and borrowings

The Group retains a strong financial position. Net debt at 30 June 2021 was €2,004 million, up from €1,791 million at 31 December 2020 reflecting the Group's strong cash generation capacity as well as the ongoing investment in the business, including the acquisition of Olmuksan and an increase in working capital. Net debt to underlying EBITDA was 1.5 times as of 30 June 2021.

In June 2021, the Group entered into a new €750 million 5-year revolving multi-currency credit facility agreement ('RCF') to refinance the existing €750 million facility that was due to mature in July 2022. The agreement includes options to extend the RCF by one or two years with each bank's approval. The RCF incorporates key sustainability targets linked to MAP2030, classifying the facility as a Sustainability Linked Loan. Under the terms of the agreement, the margin will be adjusted according to the Group's performance against specified sustainability targets. The new RCF has no financial covenant.

At 30 June 2021, the Group has a strong liquidity position of around €1 billion, comprising €798 million of undrawn committed debt facilities and net cash of €237 million. The weighted average maturity of our committed debt facilities is 4.1 years.

Net finance costs of €45 million were below those of the comparable prior year period (€51 million) due to lower average net debt during the period and a lower average effective interest rate.

The Group's credit ratings were unchanged with Standard & Poor's at BBB+ (stable outlook) and Moody's Investors Service at Baa1 (stable outlook).

Dividend

The Board aims to offer shareholders long-term ordinary dividend growth within a targeted dividend cover range of two to three times on average over the cycle.

An interim dividend of 20.0 euro cents per share has been declared by the directors and will be paid on Thursday 30 September 2021 to those shareholders on the register of Mondi plc on Friday 27 August 2021. The dividend will be paid from distributable reserves.

Outlook

While macroeconomic uncertainties remain, trading is positive. In the second half, we expect to see the full impact of the price increases implemented to date and the continued contribution from our capital investment projects. We also expect the impact of planned maintenance shuts and ongoing input cost pressures, which we aim to mitigate by our relentless focus on cost control.

Underpinned by the Group's integrated cost-advantaged asset base, culture of continuous improvement, portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions and the strategic flexibility offered by our strong cash generation and financial position, the Group remains well-placed to deliver sustainably into the future.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Board is responsible for the effectiveness of the Group's risk management activities and internal control processes. It has put procedures in place for identifying, evaluating, and managing the significant risks that the Group faces. In combination with the Audit Committee, at the beginning of 2021, the Board conducted a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks to which Mondi is exposed and it is satisfied that the Group has effective systems and controls in place to manage its key risks within the risk tolerance levels established. There have been no significant changes to the principal risks since 31 December 2020 as described on pages 74 to 85 of the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2020.

Risk management is by nature a dynamic and ongoing process. Our approach is flexible to ensure that it remains relevant at all levels of the business, and dynamic to ensure we can be responsive to changing business conditions. This is particularly important given the diversity of the Group's locations, markets and production processes. Our internal control environment is designed to safeguard the assets of the Group and to provide reasonable assurance that the Group's business objectives will be achieved.

Pandemic risk (COVID-19)

The rapid spread of COVID-19 resulted in unprecedented health, social and economic measures being implemented by authorities around the world. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health, safety and welfare of the Group's employees and our communities have remained our top priority.

The Executive Committee and Board continue to monitor our exposure and the impact of COVID-19 on the Group and evaluate actions to mitigate the risk, and where possible, identify opportunities that have arisen. In future, these actions and other monitoring techniques which we have developed, will enable the Group to be dynamic in its reaction to the risk of a pandemic as it emerges.

Strategic risks

The industries and geographies in which we operate expose us to specific long-term risks which are accepted by the Board as a consequence of the Group's chosen strategy and operating footprint.

We continue to monitor recent capacity announcements and demand developments, how consumers are demanding more sustainable packaging, the developments after the UK ended its membership of the European Union and the increasing prevalence of trade tariffs and economic sanctions. As mentioned earlier in this announcement, the Group is taking action on climate change. While we continue to increase our understanding of climate change related risks and the impacts become clearer, we will continue to improve our disclosures and develop our responses.

The Executive Committee and Board monitor our exposure to these risks and evaluate investment decisions against our overall exposures so that our strategic capital allocation takes advantage of the opportunities arising from our deliberate exposure to such risks.

Our principal strategic risks relate to the following:

Industry productive capacity

Product substitution

Fluctuations and variability in selling prices or gross margins

Country risk

Climate change related risk

Financial risks

We aim to maintain an appropriate capital structure and to manage our financial risk exposures in compliance with all laws and regulations.

Despite ongoing short-term currency volatility and increased scrutiny of the tax affairs of multinational companies, our overall residual risk exposure remains similar to previous years, reflecting our attentive approach to financial risk management.

Our principal financial risks relate to the following:

Capital structure

Currency risk

Tax risk

Operational risks

As a Group we focus on operational excellence and investment in our people and are committed to the responsible use of resources.

Our investments to improve our energy efficiency, engineer out our most significant safety risks, improve operating efficiencies, and renew our equipment continue to reduce the likelihood of operational risk events. However, the potential impact of any such event remains unchanged.

Our principal operational risks relate to the following:

Cost and availability of raw materials

Energy security and related input costs

Technical integrity of our operating assets

Environmental impact

Employee and contractor health and safety

Attraction and retention of key skills and talent

Cyber security risk

Compliance risks

We have a zero tolerance approach to compliance risks. Our strong culture and values, emphasised in every part of our business, with a focus on integrity, honesty, and transparency, underpins our approach.

Our principal compliance risks relate to the following:

Reputational risk

Information technology risk

Going concern

The directors have reviewed the Group's current financial position and performance expectations for the period until 31 December 2022, including consideration of the plausible future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the other principal risks which may impact the Group's performance in the near term.

The Group's financial position, cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the condensed consolidated financial statements. At 30 June 2021, Mondi had €798 million of undrawn, committed debt facilities. The Group's debt facilities have maturity dates of between less than 1 and 7 years, with a weighted average maturity of 4.1 years. In June 2021, the Group entered into a new €750 million 5-year revolving multi currency credit facility agreement (RCF) to refinance the existing €750 million facility that was due to mature in July 2022. It includes options to extend the RCF by one or two years with each bank's approval. The new RCF has no financial covenant and the facility was not drawn at 30 June 2021. The principal loan arrangements are disclosed in note 13 of the condensed consolidated financial statements. In addition, the Group has €237 million of cash and cash equivalents available to fund its short-term needs and has a strong balance sheet. At 30 June 2021, our net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio was 1.5 times.

The Group has prepared a base case forecast reflecting recent trading performance in the first half of the year and expectations for market developments over the period to 31 December 2022. The base case forecasts were sensitised to reflect a severe but plausible downside scenario including possible future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and other principal risks on Group performance. In the severe but plausible downside scenario there remains significant liquidity headroom.

In addition to its modelled downside going concern scenario, the Board has reverse stress tested the model to determine the extent of downturn which would result in no liquidity headroom. A decline of 66% to the planned underlying EBITDA in the period until 31 December 2022, well in excess of that contemplated in the plausible downside scenario, would need to persist throughout the observed period to result in no liquidity headroom, which is considered very unlikely. This stress test also does not incorporate mitigating actions like reductions and deferrals of capital and operational expenditure or cash preservation responses, which the Group would implement in the event of a severe and extended revenue decline.

Following its assessment, the directors have formed a judgement, at the time of approving the condensed consolidated financial statements, that there are no material uncertainties that cast doubt on the Group's going concern status and that it is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for 30 June 2021.

Condensed consolidated income statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 € million Notes Underlying Special items (Note 5) Total Underlying Special items (Note 5) Total Underlying Special items (Note 5) Total Group revenue 4 3,627 - 3,627 3,452 - 3,452 6,663 - 6,663 Materials, energy and consumables used (1,748) - (1,748) (1,592) - (1,592) (3,120) - (3,120) Variable selling expenses (308) - (308) (294) - (294) (558) - (558) Gross margin 1,571 - 1,571 1,566 - 1,566 2,985 - 2,985 Maintenance and other indirect expenses (172) - (172) (149) - (149) (346) - (346) Personnel costs (552) 3 (549) (548) (5) (553) (1,051) (21) (1,072) Other net operating expenses (138) - (138) (131) (2) (133) (235) (10) (245) EBITDA 4 709 3 712 738 (7) 731 1,353 (31) 1,322 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments (212) 3 (209) (214) 1 (213) (428) (26) (454) Operating profit 4 497 6 503 524 (6) 518 925 (57) 868 Net profit/(loss) from equity accounted investees 3 - 3 (1) - (1) (3) - (3) Investment income 7 1 - 1 3 - 3 5 - 5 Finance costs 7 (46) - (46) (54) - (54) (100) - (100) Profit before tax 455 6 461 472 (6) 466 827 (57) 770 Tax (charge)/credit 8 (99) (1) (100) (107) 1 (106) (180) 12 (168) Profit for the period 356 5 361 365 (5) 360 647 (45) 602 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 13 - 13 11 - 11 20 - 20 Shareholders 343 5 348 354 (5) 349 627 (45) 582 Earnings per share (EPS) attributable to shareholders euro cents Basic EPS 9 71.8 72.0 120.0 Diluted EPS 9 71.7 72.0 120.0 Basic underlying EPS 9 70.7 73.0 129.3 Diluted underlying EPS 9 70.7 73.0 129.3

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Profit for the period 361 360 602 Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the condensed consolidated income statement Fair value (losses)/gains arising from cash flow hedges (1) 4 4 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 92 (290) (367) Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to the condensed consolidated income statement Remeasurements of retirement benefits plans 5 1 (2) Tax effect thereof (2) - (3) Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 94 (285) (368) Total comprehensive income for the period 455 75 234 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 11 4 11 Shareholders 444 71 223

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

as at 30 June 2021

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Notes As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 Property, plant and equipment 4,822 4,614 4,641 Goodwill 929 931 923 Intangible assets 77 72 70 Forestry assets 11 387 342 372 Investment in equity accounted investees 15 12 10 Financial instruments 31 30 31 Deferred tax assets 33 44 39 Net retirement benefits asset 14 22 20 21 Total non-current assets 6,316 6,065 6,107 Inventories 1,007 971 849 Trade and other receivables 1,322 1,172 1,006 Current tax assets 8 5 11 Financial instruments 8 20 11 Cash and cash equivalents 16b 288 669 382 Assets held for sale 1 - 1 Total current assets 2,634 2,837 2,260 Total assets 8,950 8,902 8,367 Short-term borrowings 13 (175) (660) (128) Trade and other payables (1,313) (1,073) (1,116) Current tax liabilities (92) (79) (85) Provisions (40) (34) (55) Financial instruments (7) (6) (6) Total current liabilities (1,627) (1,852) (1,390) Medium and long-term borrowings 13 (2,121) (2,059) (2,050) Net retirement benefits liability 14 (213) (213) (215) Deferred tax liabilities (302) (269) (278) Provisions (35) (34) (35) Other non-current liabilities (16) (15) (17) Total non-current liabilities (2,687) (2,590) (2,595) Total liabilities (4,314) (4,442) (3,985) Net assets 4,636 4,460 4,382 Equity Share capital 97 97 97 Retained earnings and other reserves 4,145 3,990 3,905 Total attributable to shareholders 4,242 4,087 4,002 Non-controlling interests in equity 394 373 380 Total equity 4,636 4,460 4,382

The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements, and related notes 1 to 21, were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 4 August 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:

Andrew KingMike Powell

Director Director

Mondi plc company registered number: 6209386

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

€ million Equity attributable to shareholders Non-controlling interests Total

equity At 1 January 2020 (Audited) 4,015 370 4,385 Total comprehensive income for the period 71 4 75 Dividends - (1) (1) Purchases of treasury shares (6) - (6) Other 7 - 7 At 30 June 2020 (Reviewed) 4,087 373 4,460 Total comprehensive income for the period 152 7 159 Dividends (237) (3) (240) Other - 3 3 At 31 December 2020 (Audited) 4,002 380 4,382 Total comprehensive income for the period 444 11 455 Dividends (201) (4) (205) Purchases of treasury shares (5) - (5) Acquisition of business - 7 7 Other 2 - 2 At 30 June 2021 (Reviewed) 4,242 394 4,636

Equity attributable to shareholders (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 Share capital 97 97 97 Treasury shares (16) (19) (18) Retained earnings 4,449 4,313 4,300 Cumulative translation adjustment reserve (944) (963) (1,038) Post-retirement benefits reserve (48) (51) (51) Merger reserve 667 667 667 Other reserves 37 43 45 Total 4,242 4,087 4,002

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Notes Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 16a 552 602 1,485 Dividends received from other investments - - 1 Income tax paid (80) (111) (168) Net cash generated from operating activities 472 491 1,318 Cash flows from investing activities Investment in property, plant and equipment (286) (336) (630) Investment in intangible assets (8) (6) (18) Investment in forestry assets 11 (23) (22) (43) Investment in equity accounted investees (1) - - Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 19 6 12 Proceeds from the disposal of financial asset investments - - 1 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents 15 (63) - - Loans advanced to related and external parties - - (1) Interest received 1 1 4 Net cash used in investing activities (361) (357) (675) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from Eurobonds 16c - 744 744 Repayment of Eurobonds 16c - - (500) Proceeds from other medium and long-term borrowings 16c 63 - - Repayment of other medium and long-term borrowings 16c - (100) (86) Net proceeds from/(repayment) of short-term borrowings 16c 11 (129) (136) Repayment of lease liabilities 16c (11) (13) (24) Interest paid (60) (45) (82) Dividends paid to shareholders 10 (201) - (237) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (4) (1) (4) Purchases of treasury shares (5) (6) (6) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from derivatives (15) 34 59 Other financing activities 1 2 4 Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (221) 486 (268) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (110) 620 375 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 348 (7) (7) Cash movement in the period 16c (110) 620 375 Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates 16c (1) (7) (20) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 16b 237 606 348

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

1 Basis of preparation

These condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2021 comprise Mondi plc and its subsidiaries (referred to as the 'Group'), and the Group's share of the results and net assets of its associates and joint ventures.

The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted for use in the United Kingdom (UK), and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority. They should be read in conjunction with the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2020, prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and in accordance with IFRS adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union (EU). On 31 December 2020, IFRS as adopted by the EU at that date was brought into UK law and became UK-adopted international accounting standards, with future changes being subject to endorsement by the UK Endorsement Board. The Group transitioned to UK-adopted international accounting standards in its condensed consolidated financial statements on 1 January 2021. There was no impact or changes in accounting policies from the transition.

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis as discussed in the commentary under the heading 'Going concern', which is incorporated by reference into these condensed consolidated financial statements.

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. A copy of the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditors have reported on those accounts; their report was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

These condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, as modified by forestry assets, pension assets, financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit and loss and assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination.

The preparation of these condensed consolidated financial statements includes the use of estimates and assumptions. Although the estimates used are based on management's best information about current circumstances and future events and actions, actual results may differ from these estimates.

Management continued to consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the estimates and judgements it has to exercise in applying the accounting policies, including impairment of property, plant and equipment and goodwill, recoverability of trade receivables and net realisable value of inventories. No material adjustments have been made to the carrying values of the Group's assets and liabilities for the six months ended 30 June 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements, the judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were largely the same as those that applied to the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2020, with the exception of changes in estimates that are required in determining the provision for income taxes for an interim period.

2 Accounting policies

The same accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation have been followed in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021 as were applied in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, except as follows:

A number of amendments to IFRS became effective for the financial period beginning on 1 January 2021 , but the Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make any retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting these amendments.

, but the Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make any retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting these amendments. Consistent with previous half year reports, taxes on income in the interim period are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual profits or losses.

The Group business combinations accounting policy was applied for accounting for an acquisition (see note 15). This policy was applied consistently and with no changes since the previous Group acquisition:

Business combinations

The identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities of an acquiree are recorded at their fair values on acquisition date. Assets and liabilities which cannot be measured reliably are recorded at provisional fair values, which are finalised within 12 months of the acquisition date.

The cost of a business combination includes the fair value of assets provided, liabilities incurred or assumed, and any equity instruments issued by a Group entity, in exchange for control of an acquiree. The directly attributable costs associated with a business combination are expensed as incurred.

Alternative Performance Measures

The Group presents certain measures of financial performance, position or cash flows in the condensed consolidated financial statements that are not defined or specified according to IFRS. These measures, referred to as APMs, are defined at the end of this document and where relevant reconciled to IFRS in the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements, and are prepared on a consistent basis for all periods presented.

3 Seasonality

The seasonality of the Group's operations had no significant impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements.

4 Operating segments

The Group's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the executive committee, the chief operating decision-making body. The operating segments are managed based on the nature of the underlying products produced by those businesses and comprise four distinct segments.

Each of the reportable segments derives its income from the sale of manufactured products.

Six months ended 30 June 2021 (reviewed)

€ million, unless otherwise stated Corrugated Packaging Flexible Packaging Engineered Materials Uncoated Fine Paper Corporate Intersegment elimination Total Segment revenue 1,106 1,385 429 810 - (103) 3,627 Internal revenue (21) (43) (18) (21) - 103 - External revenue 1,085 1,342 411 789 - - 3,627 Underlying EBITDA 268 271 38 149 (17) - 709 Depreciation and underlying impairments (62) (74) (13) (54) - - (203) Amortisation (3) (4) (1) (1) - - (9) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 203 193 24 94 (17) - 497 Special items - (1) 7 - - - 6 Operating segment assets 2,722 3,094 740 1,958 4 (84) 8,434 Operating segment net assets 2,356 2,582 610 1,643 - - 7,191 Trailing 12-month average capital employed 1,816 2,433 579 1,346 (97) - 6,077 Additions to non-current

non-financial assets 175 73 21 85 - - 354 Capital expenditure cash payments 106 93 20 67 - - 286 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 24.2 19.6 8.9 18.4 - - 19.5 Return on capital employed (%) 21.6 14.5 7.3 10.4 - - 14.8 Average number of employees (thousands)1 7.0 10.5 2.2 6.2 0.1 - 26.0

Note:

1 Presented on a full time employee equivalent basis

Six months ended 30 June 2020 (reviewed)

€ million, unless otherwise stated Corrugated Packaging Flexible Packaging Engineered Materials Uncoated Fine Paper Corporate Intersegment elimination Total Segment revenue 969 1,377 424 774 - (92) 3,452 Internal revenue (17) (35) (17) (23) - 92 - External revenue 952 1,342 407 751 - - 3,452 Underlying EBITDA 267 280 45 164 (18) - 738 Depreciation and underlying impairments (57) (73) (14) (57) - - (201) Amortisation (3) (5) (4) (1) - - (13) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 207 202 27 106 (18) - 524 Special items - (6) - - - - (6) Operating segment assets 2,374 3,030 741 1,888 8 (80) 7,961 Operating segment net assets 2,141 2,547 632 1,621 6 - 6,947 Trailing 12-month average capital employed 1,835 2,528 603 1,337 (75) - 6,228 Additions to non-current

non-financial assets 118 66 43 88 - - 315 Capital expenditure cash payments 124 86 46 80 - - 336 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 27.6 20.3 10.6 21.2 - - 21.4 Return on capital employed (%) 23.5 14.3 12.4 17.7 - - 17.1 Average number of employees (thousands)1 6.7 10.4 2.2 6.3 0.1 - 25.7

Note:

1 Presented on a full time employee equivalent basis

Year ended 31 December 2020 (audited)

€ million, unless otherwise stated Corrugated Packaging Flexible Packaging Engineered Materials Uncoated Fine Paper Corporate Intersegment elimination Total Segment revenue 1,879 2,667 801 1,485 - (169) 6,663 Internal revenue (32) (66) (31) (40) - 169 - External revenue 1,847 2,601 770 1,445 - - 6,663 Underlying EBITDA 518 519 80 266 (30) - 1,353 Depreciation and underlying impairments (115) (146) (27) (111) (1) - (400) Amortisation (6) (11) (9) (2) - - (28) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 397 362 44 153 (31) - 925 Special items - (8) (49) - - - (57) Operating segment assets 2,331 2,942 695 1,873 5 (96) 7,750 Operating segment net assets 2,087 2,475 589 1,582 (3) - 6,730 Trailing 12-month average capital employed 1,764 2,468 590 1,349 (96) - 6,075 Additions to non-current

non-financial assets 268 178 73 183 - - 702 Capital expenditure cash payments 249 162 74 145 - - 630 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 27.6 19.5 10.0 17.9 - - 20.3 Return on capital employed (%) 22.5 14.5 7.5 11.3 - - 15.2 Average number of employees (thousands)1 6.7 10.4 2.2 6.3 0.1 - 25.7

Note:

Presented on a full time employee equivalent basis

External revenue by location of production and by location of customer

External revenue by location of production External revenue by location of customer (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Africa South Africa 230 217 409 192 157 309 Rest of Africa 28 28 55 131 138 254 Africa total 258 245 464 323 295 563 Western Europe Austria 574 555 1,062 75 72 140 Germany 422 391 766 467 447 863 United Kingdom 2 21 28 87 90 179 Rest of western Europe 317 335 641 745 715 1,344 Western Europe total 1,315 1,302 2,497 1,374 1,324 2,526 Emerging Europe Czech Republic 290 276 520 107 90 178 Poland 554 492 983 318 277 548 Rest of emerging Europe 525 428 833 460 407 791 Emerging Europe total 1,369 1,196 2,336 885 774 1,517 Russia 413 422 796 328 324 622 North America 233 252 481 374 387 731 South America - - - 56 54 107 Asia and Australia 39 35 89 287 294 597 Group total 3,627 3,452 6,663 3,627 3,452 6,663

Reconciliation of operating segment assets

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 € million Segment

assets Segment net

assets Segment

assets Segment net

assets Segment

assets Segment net

assets Group total 8,434 7,191 7,961 6,947 7,750 6,730 Unallocated Investment in equity accounted investees 15 15 12 12 10 10 Deferred tax assets/(liabilities) 33 (269) 44 (225) 39 (239) Other non-operating assets/(liabilities)1 173 (297) 198 (235) 177 (328) Group capital employed 8,655 6,640 8,215 6,499 7,976 6,173 Financial instruments/(net debt) 295 (2,004) 687 (2,039) 391 (1,791) Total assets/equity 8,950 4,636 8,902 4,460 8,367 4,382

Note:

1 Includes non-current financial instruments, current tax assets/(liabilities), provisions for restructuring costs, employee related and other provisions, derivative financial instruments and other non-operating receivables/(payables)

5 Special items

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Operating special items Impairment of assets - - (27) Reversal of impairment of assets 3 1 1 Restructuring and closure costs: Personnel costs 3 (5) (21) Other restructuring and closure costs - (1) (9) Settlement of claim relating to the 2012 Nordenia acquisition - (1) (1) Total special items before tax 6 (6) (57) Tax (charge)/credit (see note 8) (1) 1 12 Total special items 5 (5) (45)

The special items during the period comprised:

Flexible Packaging Closure of two consumer flexibles plants in the UK. Additional restructuring and closure costs of €1 million were recognised. These costs are a continuation of the special item from prior year with total costs in excess of €10 million.

Engineered Materials Closure of a functional paper and films plant in the US. Release of restructuring and closure provision of €3 million and partial reversal of impairment of assets of €3 million were recognised relating to a special item from prior year. Restructuring of a personal care components focused operation in Gronau ( Germany ). Release of restructuring provision of €1 million was recognised relating to a special item from prior year with total costs in excess of €10 million.



The operating special items resulted in a cash outflow for the six months ended 30 June 2021 of €13 million (six months ended 30 June 2020: €15 million; year ended 31 December 2020: €28 million).

To 31 December 2020 (Audited)

The special items during the year ended 31 December 2020 comprised:

Flexible Packaging Closure of two consumer flexibles plants in the UK. Additional restructuring and closure costs of €8 million and related reversal of impairment of assets of €1 million were recognised. These costs are a continuation of the special item from prior year with total costs in excess of €10 million. Additional costs of €1 million for the settlement of a claim relating to the 2012 Nordenia acquisition were recognised. The costs relate to a special item from prior years with total costs in excess of €10 million.

Engineered Materials Closure of a functional paper and films plant in the US. Restructuring and closure costs of €5 million and related impairment of assets of €9 million were recognised. Restructuring of a personal care components focused operations in Gronau ( Germany ). Restructuring costs of €17 million and related impairment of assets of €18 million were recognised.



6 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value (26) (31) (41) Aggregate reversal of previous write-downs of inventories 21 18 23

7 Net finance costs

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Investment income 1 3 5 Finance costs Interest expense Interest on bank overdrafts and loans (37) (45) (83) Interest expense from lease liability (6) (6) (12) Net interest expense on net retirement benefits liability (3) (3) (6) Total interest expense (46) (54) (101) Less: Interest capitalised - - 1 Total finance costs (46) (54) (100) Net finance costs (45) (51) (95)

Net interest expense, as defined at the end of this document, for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was €42 million (six months ended 30 June 2020: €48 million; year ended 31 December 2020: €90 million).

8 Tax charge

The Group's effective rate of tax before special items for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was 22% (six months ended 30 June 2020: 23%; year ended 31 December 2020: 22%).

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 UK corporation tax at 19% (2020: 19%) 1 1 - Overseas tax 87 96 155 Current tax in respect of prior periods - 1 5 Current tax 88 98 160 Deferred tax in respect of the current period 14 12 26 Deferred tax in respect of prior periods (3) (3) (6) Tax charge before special items 99 107 180 Current tax on special items - - (5) Deferred tax on special items 1 (1) (7) Tax charge/(credit) on special items (see note 5) 1 (1) (12) Tax charge for the period 100 106 168 Current tax charge 88 98 155 Deferred tax charge 12 8 13

9 Earnings per share (EPS)

EPS attributable to shareholders (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) euro cents Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Basic EPS 71.8 72.0 120.0 Diluted EPS 71.7 72.0 120.0 Basic underlying EPS 70.7 73.0 129.3 Diluted underlying EPS 70.7 73.0 129.3 Basic headline EPS 70.7 71.6 123.9 Diluted headline EPS 70.7 71.6 123.9

The calculation of basic and diluted EPS, basic and diluted underlying EPS and basic and diluted headline EPS is based on the following data:

Earnings (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders 348 349 582 Special items (see note 5) (6) 6 57 Related tax (see note 5) 1 (1) (12) Underlying earnings for the period 343 354 627 Special items not excluded from headline earnings 3 (6) (31) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1) (2) (2) Related tax (2) 1 7 Headline earnings for the period 343 347 601

Weighted average number of shares (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Basic number of ordinary shares outstanding 485.0 484.8 484.9 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares 0.2 - - Diluted number of ordinary shares outstanding 485.2 484.8 484.9

10 Dividends

The interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 20.00 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Thursday 30 September 2021 to those shareholders on the register of Mondi plc on Friday 27 August 2021. The dividend will be paid from distributable reserves of Mondi plc, as presented in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) euro cents per share Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Final dividend paid (in respect of prior year) 41.00 - - Interim dividend paid 48.75 Paid in respect of the prior year 29.75 Paid in respect of the current year 19.00 Interim dividend declared for the six months ended 30 June 20.00 48.75 Declared in respect of prior year - 29.75 Declared in respect of current year 20.00 19.00

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Final dividend paid (in respect of prior year) 201 - - Interim dividend paid 237 Paid in respect of the prior year 145 Paid in respect of the current year 92 Total dividends paid 201 - 237 Interim dividend declared for the six months ended 30 June 97 236 Declared in respect of prior year - 144 Declared in respect of current year 97 92 Declared by Group companies to non-controlling interests 4 1 4

Dividend timetable

The interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 will be paid in accordance with the following timetable:

Last date to trade shares cum-dividend JSE Limited Tuesday 24 August 2021 London Stock Exchange Wednesday 25 August 2021 Shares commence trading ex-dividend JSE Limited Wednesday 25 August 2021 London Stock Exchange Thursday 26 August 2021 Record date Friday 27 August 2021 Last date for receipt of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) elections by Central Securities Depository Participants Thursday 2 September 2021 Last date for DRIP elections to UK Registrar and South African Transfer Secretaries: South African Register Friday 3 September 2021 UK Register Monday 13 September 2021 Payment Date Thursday 30 September 2021 DRIP purchase settlement dates (subject to market conditions and the purchase of shares in the open market): UK Register Monday 4 October 2021 South African Register Wednesday 6 October 2021 Currency conversion dates ZAR/euro Thursday 5 August 2021 Euro/sterling Friday 17 September 2021

Share certificates on Mondi plc's South African register may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday 25 August 2021 and Friday 27 August 2021, both dates inclusive, nor may transfers between the UK and South African registers of Mondi plc take place between Wednesday 18 August 2021 and Friday 27 August 2021, both dates inclusive.

Information relating to the dividend tax to be withheld from Mondi plc shareholders on the South African branch register will be announced separately, together with the ZAR/euro exchange rate to be applied, on or shortly after Thursday 5 August 2021.

11 Forestry assets

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 At 1 January 372 411 411 Investment in forestry assets 23 22 43 Fair value gains 8 19 27 Felling costs (37) (32) (59) Currency movements 21 (78) (50) At 30 June / 31 December 387 342 372

The fair value of forestry assets is a level 3 measure in terms of the fair value measurement hierarchy (see note 19), consistent with prior years. The fair value of forestry assets continues to be determined using a market approach. The valuation process and key observable inputs were consistent with those applied for the year ended 31 December 2020.

12 Leases

The Group has entered into various lease agreements. The Group's right-of-use assets were €179 million as at 30 June 2021 (€166 million as at 30 June 2020; €162 million as at 31 December 2020) and the related depreciation charge was €12 million for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (six months ended 30 June 2020: €12 million; year ended 31 December 2020: €23 million).

13 Borrowings

Financing facilities

Group liquidity is provided through a range of committed debt facilities. The principal loan arrangements in place are the following:

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Maturity Interest rate % As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 Financing facilities Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility July 2022 EURIBOR/LIBOR + margin - 750 750 Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility June 2026 EURIBOR + margin 750 - - €500 million Eurobond September 2020 3.375% - 500 - €500 million Eurobond April 2024 1.500% 500 500 500 €600 million Eurobond April 2026 1.625% 600 600 600 €750 million Eurobond April 2028 2.375% 750 750 750 European Investment Bank Facility June 2025 EURIBOR + margin 38 48 43 Long Term Facility Agreement December 2026 EURIBOR + margin 70 - 70 Other Various Various 56 69 59 Total committed facilities 2,764 3,217 2,772 Drawn (1,966) (2,412) (1,903) Total committed facilities available 798 805 869

The effective interest rate was 4.4% for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (six months ended 30 June 2020: 4.6%; year ended 31 December 2020: 4.5%).

On 3 June 2021, the Group entered into a new €750 million 5-year revolving multi currency credit facility agreement (RCF) to refinance the existing €750 million facility that was due to mature in July 2022. It includes options to extend the RCF by one or two years with each bank's approval. The new RCF has no financial covenant and the facility was not drawn at 30 June 2021. The RCF incorporates key sustainability targets linked to MAP2030 (Mondi's Action Plan to meet its ambitious 2030 sustainability goals), classifying the facility as a Sustainability Linked Loan. Under the terms of the agreement, the margin will be adjusted according to the Group's performance against specified sustainability targets.

Mondi currently has investment grade credit ratings from both Moody's Investors Service (Baa1, outlook stable) and Standard & Poor's (BBB+, outlook stable).

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 € million Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Secured Bank loans and overdrafts 3 2 5 3 - 3 2 3 5 Lease liabilities 20 184 204 21 175 196 18 169 187 Secured 23 186 209 24 175 199 20 172 192 Unsecured Bonds - 1,839 1,839 500 1,838 2,338 - 1,838 1,838 Bank loans and overdrafts 125 96 221 134 40 174 86 39 125 Other loans 27 - 27 2 6 8 22 1 23 Total unsecured 152 1,935 2,087 636 1,884 2,520 108 1,878 1,986 Total borrowings 175 2,121 2,296 660 2,059 2,719 128 2,050 2,178 Committed facilities drawn 1,966 2,412 1,903 Uncommitted facilities drawn 330 307 275

14 Retirement benefits

All assumptions related to the Group's material defined benefit schemes and post-retirement medical plan liabilities were re-assessed individually and the remaining defined benefit schemes and unfunded statutory retirement obligations were re-assessed in aggregate for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Due to changes in assumptions and exchange rate movements, the net retirement benefits liability decreased by €2 million to €213 million as at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: €215 million) and the net retirement benefits asset increased by €1 million to €22 million as at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: €21 million). The assets backing the defined benefit scheme liabilities reflect their market values as at 30 June 2021. Net remeasurement gains arising from changes in assumptions amounting to €5 million before tax have been recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

15 Business combinations

To 30 June 2021 (Reviewed)

Acquisition of Olmuksan International Paper Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

On 31 May 2021, Mondi acquired 90.38% of the outstanding shares in Olmuksan International Paper Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S (Olmuksan) for a total consideration of €66 million, which implies an enterprise value of €88 million on a 100% basis. Olmuksan is a leading and well-established corrugated packaging producer in Turkey, listed on the Istanbul stock exchange. Its network of five plants provides a diverse customer base with high-quality sustainable packaging for food, beverage, agriculture and industrial applications. Following the completion of the transaction, Mondi launched a mandatory tender offer to acquire the remaining 9.62% of outstanding shares in Olmuksan held by minority shareholders. The mandatory tender offer was completed on 26 July 2021 with an offer liability of €3 million to acquire an additional 1.62% of the outstanding shares.

Property, plant and equipment has been measured at fair value using relevant valuation methods accepted under IFRS 13, with related deferred tax adjustments. The fair value uplift on intangible assets arises from long lasting customer relationships. The provisional goodwill of €2 million arising on the acquisition is attributable to the anticipated synergies from integrating Olmuksan into the Group and the expansion of the geographic reach of Mondi's corrugated solutions business. It has been allocated to the Corrugated Packaging segment.

Olmuksan's revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was €101 million with a profit after tax of €8 million. Olmuksan's revenue of €17 million and profit after tax of €1 million since the date of acquisition have been included in the condensed consolidated income statement.

Details of the net assets acquired, as adjusted from book to fair value, are as follows:

(Reviewed) € million Book value Revaluation Fair value Net assets acquired Property, plant and equipment 24 33 57 Intangible assets - 6 6 Deferred tax asset 3 (3) - Inventories 27 - 27 Trade and other receivables 62 - 62 Cash and cash equivalents 3 - 3 Total assets 119 36 155 Trade and other payables (54) - (54) Income tax liabilities (1) - (1) Other current liabilities (4) - (4) Net retirement benefits liability (2) - (2) Deferred tax liabilities - (6) (6) Total liabilities (excluding debt) (61) (6) (67) Short-term borrowings (16) - (16) Medium and long-term borrowings (1) - (1) Debt assumed (17) - (17) Net assets acquired 41 30 71 Goodwill arising on acquisition 2 Non-controlling interests in equity (7) Cash acquired net of overdrafts (3) Net cash paid per condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 63

Transaction costs of €4 million were charged to underlying other net operating expenses in the condensed consolidated income statement.

The fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations are level 3 measures in terms of the fair value measurement hierarchy (see note 19). Goodwill arising on the above business combination is not tax deductible.

The fair value accounting of this acquisition is provisional in nature. The nature of the business is such that further adjustments to the carrying values of acquired assets and/or liabilities, and adjustments to the purchase price, are possible as the details of the acquired business is evaluated post acquisition. If necessary, any adjustments to the fair values recognised will be made within 12 months of the acquisition date.

In respect of trade and other receivables, the gross contractual amounts receivable less the best estimates at the acquisition dates of the contractual cash flows not expected to be collected approximate the book values as presented.

To 31 December 2020 (Audited)

There were no business acquisitions during the year ended 31 December 2020.

16 Consolidated cash flow analysis

(a) Reconciliation of profit before tax to cash generated from operations

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Profit before tax 461 466 770 Depreciation, amortisation and underlying impairments 212 214 428 Share-based payments 4 5 8 Net cash flow effect of current and prior period special items (19) (9) 29 Net finance costs 45 51 95 Net (profit)/loss from equity accounted investees (3) 1 3 Decrease in provisions and net retirement benefits (7) (10) (9) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (121) (32) 68 (Increase)/decrease in operating receivables (253) (128) 8 Increase in operating payables 204 27 49 Fair value gains on forestry assets (8) (19) (27) Felling costs 37 32 59 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1) (2) (2) Other adjustments 1 6 6 Cash generated from operations 552 602 1,485

(b) Cash and cash equivalents

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 Cash and cash equivalents per condensed consolidated statement of financial position1 288 669 382 Bank overdrafts included in short-term borrowings (51) (63) (34) Cash and cash equivalents per condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 237 606 348

Note:

1 Includes money market funds of €135 million (as at 30 June 2020: €147 million; as at 31 December 2020: €136 million) valued at fair value through profit and loss, with the remaining balance carried at amortised cost

The fair value of cash and cash equivalents approximate their carrying values presented.

(c) Movement in net debt

The Group's net debt position is as follows:

€ million Cash and

cash

equivalents Current financial asset investments Total assets Debt due

within one

year Debt due

after one

year Debt-related derivative financial instruments Total debt Total net

debt At 1 January 2020 (Audited) (7) 1 (6) (699) (1,496) (6) (2,201) (2,207) Cash flow 620 - 620 142 (644) 34 (468) 152 Additions to lease liabilities - - - (2) (7) - (9) (9) Disposal of lease liabilities - - - 2 - - 2 2 Movement in unamortised loan costs - - - - (1) - (1) (1) Net movement in derivative financial instruments - - - - - (18) (18) (18) Reclassification - - - (49) 49 - - - Currency movements (7) - (7) 9 40 - 49 42 At 30 June 2020 (Reviewed) 606 1 607 (597) (2,059) 10 (2,646) (2,039) Cash flow (245) - (245) 518 (14) 25 529 284 Additions to lease liabilities - - - (3) (10) - (13) (13) Disposal of lease liabilities - - - (1) 2 - 1 1 Movement in unamortised loan costs - - - - (1) - (1) (1) Net movement in derivative financial instruments - - - - - (31) (31) (31) Reclassification - - - (22) 22 - - - Currency movements (13) - (13) 11 10 - 21 8 At 31 December 2020 (Audited) 348 1 349 (94) (2,050) 4 (2,140) (1,791) Cash flow (110) - (110) - (63) - (63) (173) Additions to lease liabilities - - - (18) (5) - (23) (23) Disposal of lease liabilities - - - 2 - - 2 2 Acquired through business combinations (see note 15) - - - (16) (1) - (17) (17) Movement in unamortised loan costs - - - - (1) - (1) (1) Net movement in derivative financial instruments - - - - - (1) (1) (1) Reclassification - - - (5) 5 - - - Currency movements (1) - (1) 7 (6) - 1 - At 30 June 2021 (Reviewed) 237 1 238 (124) (2,121) 3 (2,242) (2,004)

(d) Cash flow generation

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (110) 620 375 Investment in property, plant and equipment 286 336 630 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents 63 - - Investment in equity accounted investees 1 - - Dividends paid to shareholders 201 - 237 Net (proceeds from)/repayment of borrowings (63) (502) 2 Proceeds from Eurobonds - (744) (744) Repayment of Eurobonds - - 500 Proceeds from other medium and long-term borrowings (63) - - Repayment of other medium and long-term borrowings - 100 86 Net (proceeds from)/repayment of short-term borrowings (11) 129 136 Repayment of lease liabilities 11 13 24 Cash flow generation 378 454 1,244

17 Capital commitments

Capital commitments are based on capital projects approved to date and the budget approved by the Board. Capital expenditure for 2021 is expected to be in the range of €600 - €700 million. These capital projects are expected to be financed from existing cash resources and borrowing facilities.

18 Contingent liabilities

Contingent liabilities comprise aggregate amounts as at 30 June 2021 of €3 million (as at 30 June 2020: €3 million; as at 31 December 2020: €3 million) in respect of loans and guarantees given to banks and other third parties. No acquired contingent liabilities have been recorded in the Group's condensed consolidated statement of financial position for all periods presented.

The Group is subject to certain legal proceedings, claims, complaints and investigations arising out of the ordinary course of business. Legal proceedings may include, but are not limited to, alleged breach of contract and alleged breach of environmental, competition, securities and health and safety laws. The Group may not be insured fully, or at all, in respect of such risks. The Group cannot predict the outcome of individual legal actions or claims or complaints or investigations. The Group may settle litigation or regulatory proceedings prior to a final judgment or determination of liability. The Group may do so to avoid the cost, management efforts or negative business, regulatory or reputational consequences of continuing to contest liability, even when it considers it has valid defences to liability. The Group considers that no material loss to the Group is expected to result from these legal proceedings, claims, complaints and investigations. Provision is made for all liabilities that are expected to materialise through legal and tax claims against the Group.

19 Fair value measurement

Assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value, or where the fair value of financial instruments has been disclosed in the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements, are based on the following fair value measurement hierarchy:

level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

The assets measured at fair value on level 3 of the fair value measurement hierarchy are the Group's forestry assets as set out in note 11 and certain assets acquired or liabilities assumed in business combinations as set out in note 15.

As at 30 June 2021, the fair value of level 2 derivative financial assets is €7 million (as at 30 June 2020: €19 million; as at 31 December 2020: €10 million), whereas the fair value of level 2 derivative financial liabilities is €7 million (as at 30 June 2020: €6 million; as at 31 December 2020: €6 million).

Cash and cash equivalents include money market funds measured at fair value through profit and loss, with the remaining balance carried at amortised cost. As at 30 June 2021, the fair value of level 1 cash and cash equivalents is €135 million (as at 30 June 2020: €147 million; as at 31 December 2020: €136 million).

The Group did not measure any financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value on a non-recurring basis as at 30 June 2021.

There have been no transfers of assets or liabilities between levels of the fair value hierarchy during the period.

The fair values of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (for example, over-the-counter derivatives) are determined using generally accepted valuation techniques. These valuation techniques maximise the use of observable market data and rely as little as possible on Group specific estimates.

Specific valuation methodologies used to value financial instruments include:

the fair values of foreign exchange contracts are calculated as the present value of expected future cash flows based on observable yield curves and exchange rates; and

other techniques, including discounted cash flow analysis, are used to determine the fair values of other financial instruments.

Except as detailed below, the directors consider that the carrying values of financial assets and financial liabilities recorded at amortised cost in the condensed consolidated financial statements are approximately equal to their fair values.

Carrying amount Fair value (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 Financial liabilities Borrowings 2,296 2,719 2,178 2,450 2,824 2,361

20 Related party transactions

The Group and its subsidiaries, in the ordinary course of business, enter into various sale, purchase and service transactions with equity accounted investees and others in which the Group has a material interest. These transactions are under terms that are no less favourable than those arranged with third parties. The level of these transactions is consistent with prior year.

Transactions between Mondi plc and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, and transactions between its subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation. There have been no significant changes to the nature of its related party transactions as disclosed in note 28 of the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2020.

21 Events occurring after 30 June 2021

Aside from the interim dividend declared for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (see note 10), there have been no material reportable events since 30 June 2021.

Production statistics

Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Containerboard 000 tonnes 1,328 1,304 2,525 Kraft paper 000 tonnes 627 595 1,145 Uncoated fine paper 000 tonnes 789 706 1,422 Newsprint 000 tonnes 95 86 169 Pulp 000 tonnes 2,281 2,322 4,484 Internal consumption 000 tonnes 2,005 1,987 3,767 Market pulp 000 tonnes 276 335 717 Corrugated solutions million m² 1,008 855 1,771 Paper bags million units 2,971 2,701 5,435 Consumer flexibles million m² 1,320 1,340 2,472 Engineered materials million m2 2,519 2,668 5,068

Exchange rates

Average Closing versus euro Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 South African rand 17.52 18.31 18.77 17.01 19.44 18.02 Czech koruna 25.85 26.33 26.46 25.49 26.74 26.24 Polish zloty 4.54 4.41 4.44 4.52 4.46 4.56 Pounds sterling 0.87 0.87 0.89 0.86 0.91 0.90 Russian rouble 89.55 76.67 82.72 86.77 79.63 91.47 Turkish lira 9.52 7.15 8.05 10.32 7.68 9.11 US dollar 1.21 1.10 1.14 1.19 1.12 1.23

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

The Group presents certain measures of financial performance, position or cash flows in the condensed consolidated financial statements that are not defined or specified according to IFRS in order to provide additional performance-related measures to its stakeholders. These measures, referred to as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), are prepared on a consistent basis for all periods presented in this report.

By their nature, the APMs used by the Group are not necessarily uniformly applied by peer companies and therefore may not be comparable with similarly defined measures and disclosures applied by other companies. Such measures should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute to the equivalent IFRS measure.

Internally, the Group and its operating segments apply the same APMs in a consistent manner in planning and reporting on performance to management, the executive committee and the Board. Two of the Group's APMs (underlying EBITDA and ROCE) form part of the executive directors and senior management remuneration targets.

The most significant APMs used by the Group are described below, together with a reconciliation to the equivalent IFRS measure. The reconciliations are based on Group figures. The reporting segment equivalent APMs are measured in a consistent manner.

APM description and purpose Financial statement reference Closest IFRS equivalent measure Special items Special items are generally material, non-recurring items that exceed €10 million.



The Group separately discloses special items on the face of the condensed consolidated income statement to assist its stakeholders in understanding the underlying financial performance achieved by the Group on a basis that is comparable from year to year.



Subsequent adjustments to items previously recognised as special items continue to be reflected as special items in future periods even if they do not exceed the quantitative reporting threshold. Note 5 None Underlying EBITDA Operating profit before special items, depreciation, amortisation and impairments not recorded as special items provides a measure of the cash generating ability of the business that is comparable from year to year. Condensed consolidated income statement Operating profit Underlying EBITDA margin Underlying EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Group revenue (segment revenue for operating segments) provides a measure of the cash generating ability relative to revenue. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Underlying EBITDA (see condensed consolidated income statement) 709 738 1,353 Group revenue (see condensed consolidated income statement) 3,627 3,452 6,663 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 19.5 21.4 20.3 Underlying operating profit Operating profit before special items provides a measure of operating performance that is comparable from year to year. Condensed consolidated income statement Operating profit Underlying operating profit margin Underlying operating profit expressed as a percentage of Group revenue (segment revenue for operating segments) provides a measure of the profitability of the operations relative to revenue. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Underlying operating profit (see condensed consolidated income statement) 497 524 925 Group revenue (see condensed consolidated income statement) 3,627 3,452 6,663 Underlying operating profit margin (%) 13.7 15.2 13.9 Net interest expense Net interest expense comprises interest expense on bank overdrafts, loans and lease liabilities net of investment income.



Net interest expense provides an absolute measure of the net cost of borrowings. None APM calculation: € million Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Investment income (see note 7) 1 3 5 Interest on bank overdrafts and loans (see note 7) (37) (45) (83) Interest on lease liabilities (see note 7) (6) (6) (12) Net interest expense (42) (48) (90) Effective interest rate Trailing 12-month net interest expense expressed as a percentage of trailing 12-month average monthly net debt over the period.



Effective interest rate provides a measure of the net cost of borrowings. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Trailing 12-month net interest expense (see above) 84 100 90 Trailing 12-month average net debt 1,896 2,189 2,012 Effective interest rate (%) 4.4 4.6 4.5 Underlying profit before tax Profit before tax and special items. Underlying profit before tax provides a measure of the Group's profitability before tax that is comparable from year to year. Condensed consolidated income statement Profit before tax Effective tax rate Underlying tax charge expressed as a percentage of underlying profit before tax.



A measure of the Group's tax charge relative to its profit before tax expressed on an underlying basis. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Tax charge before special items (see note 8) 99 107 180 Underlying profit before tax (see condensed consolidated income statement) 455 472 827 Effective tax rate (%) 22 23 22 Underlying earnings (and per share measure) Net profit after tax attributable to shareholders, before special items.



Underlying earnings (and the related per share measure based on the basic, weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding), provides a measure of the Group's earnings that is comparable from year to year. Note 9 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders (and per share measure) Headline earnings (and per share measure) The presentation of headline earnings (and the related per share measure based on the basic, weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding) is mandated under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and is calculated in accordance with Circular 1/2019, 'Headline Earnings', as issued by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. Note 9 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders (and per share measure) Dividend cover Basic underlying EPS divided by total ordinary dividend per share paid and proposed provides a measure of the Group's earnings relative to ordinary dividend payments. None None Capital employed (and related trailing 12-month average capital employed) Capital employed comprises total equity and net debt. Trailing 12-month average capital employed is the average monthly capital employed over the last 12 months adjusted for spend on major capital expenditure projects which are not yet in production.



These measures provide the level of invested capital in the business. Trailing 12-month average capital employed is used in the calculation of return on capital employed. Note 4 Total equity Return on capital employed (ROCE) Trailing 12-month underlying operating profit, including share of equity accounted investees' net profit/(loss), divided by trailing 12-month average capital employed. ROCE provides a measure of the efficient and effective use of capital in the business. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Trailing 12-month underlying operating profit (see condensed consolidated income statement) 898 1,068 925 Trailing 12-month underlying net loss from equity accounted investees (see condensed consolidated income statement) 1 (1) (3) Trailing 12-month underlying profit from operations and equity accounted investees 899 1,067 922 Trailing 12-month average capital employed (see note 4) 6,077 6,228 6,075 ROCE (%) 14.8 17.1 15.2 Net debt A measure comprising short, medium, and long-term interest-bearing borrowings and the fair value of debt-related derivatives less cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts, and current financial asset investments.



Net debt provides a measure of the Group's net indebtedness or overall leverage. Note 16c None Net debt to underlying EBITDA Net debt divided by trailing 12-month underlying EBITDA. A measure of the Group's net indebtedness relative to its cash-generating ability. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Net debt (see note 16c) 2,004 2,039 1,791 Trailing 12-month underlying EBITDA (see condensed consolidated income statement) 1,324 1,502 1,353 Net debt to underlying EBITDA (times) 1.5 1.4 1.3 Operating segment assets and operating segment net assets Operating segment assets and operating segment net assets comprise total assets (excluding financial instruments) and capital employed respectively but exclude investments in equity accounted investees, deferred tax assets and liabilities and other non-operating assets and liabilities.



Operating segment assets and operating segment net assets provide a measure of the assets and net assets required in the daily operation of the business. Note 4 Total assets

Net assets Working capital as a percentage of revenue Working capital, defined as the sum of trade and other receivables and inventories less trade and other payables, expressed as a percentage of annualised Group revenue, which is calculated based on an extrapolation of average monthly year-to-date revenue. A measure of the Group's effective use of working capital relative to revenue. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Inventories (see condensed consolidated statement of financial position) 1,007 971 849 Trade and other receivables (see condensed consolidated statement of financial position) 1,322 1,172 1,006 Trade and other payables (see condensed consolidated statement of financial position) (1,313) (1,073) (1,116) Working capital 1,016 1,070 739 Annualised Group revenue (see condensed consolidated income statement) 7,254 6,904 6,663 Working capital as a percentage of revenue 14.0 15.5 11.1 Gearing Net debt expressed as a percentage of capital employed provides a measure of the financial leverage of the Group. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Year ended 31 December 2020 Net debt (see note 16c) 2,004 2,039 1,791 Capital employed (see note 4) 6,640 6,499 6,173 Gearing (%) 30.2 31.4 29.0 Cash flow generation A measure of the Group's cash generation before considering deployment of cash towards investment in property, plant and equipment ('capex' or 'capital expenditure'), acquisitions and disposals of businesses, investment in equity accounted investees, payment of dividends to shareholders and proceeds from and repayment of borrowings. Cash flow generation is a measure of the Group's ability to generate cash through-the-cycle before considering deployment of such cash. Note 16d Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

