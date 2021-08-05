DiscovOre plc - Change of Name to Oscillate plc

Oscillate Plc - Change of Name to Oscillate plc
London, August 4
5 August 2021
Oscillate plc
(Previously: DiscovOre plc)
("Company" or "Oscillate")
Change of Name to Oscillate plc
The Company is pleased to announce that Companies House has issued a change of name certificate on 2 August 2021 to the Company, and the name change to Oscillate plc has become effective immediately.
The new ticker symbol is "MUSH" with immediate effect.
The Company's website is https://oscillateplc.com/
The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.
Enquiries
Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Director)
Conrad Windham (Director)
Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755
Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Mark Anwyl
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796