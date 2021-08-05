DiscovOre plc - Change of Name to Oscillate plc

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

5 August 2021

Oscillate plc

( Previously: DiscovOre plc)

("Company" or "Oscillate")

Change of Name to Oscillate plc

The Company is pleased to announce that Companies House has issued a change of name certificate on 2 August 2021 to the Company, and the name change to Oscillate plc has become effective immediately.

The new ticker symbol is "MUSH" with immediate effect.

The Company's website is https://oscillateplc.com/

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries

Company:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Director)

Conrad Windham (Director)

Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller & Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796