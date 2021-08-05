Evrima Plc - Chairman's Statement & Final Financial Results

For a pdf version of this announcement please click the following: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589017/Chairman_s_Statement_and_FInal_Financial_Results_2020__approved_4_8_2021.pdf

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

("Evrima" or the "Company"; formerly Sport Capital Group plc)

Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31stDecember 2020

Chairman's Statement

The Company presents below its final results for the year from 1st January to 31stDecember 2020 ("Final Results") as referred to in the regulatory announcement issued on 12thJuly 2021 in which it issued preliminary, unaudited results ("Preliminary Results") in respect of the same period. It is emphasised that the financial statements appearing below, whilst they are audited and have been extracted from the statutory accounts, do not constitute of themselves the statutory accounts of the Company, which are contained in the Annual Report available from the Company's website www.evrimaplc.com and which will shortly be posted to shareholders along with notice of the Cmpany's annual general meeting.

The FInal Results released today have been prepared on same basis and applying the same accounting principles and conventions as were the financial results for the year 1st January to 31stDecember 2019 with which they are compared, earlier financial reporting periods and as were the unaudited interim financial statements for the six-months' period to 30thJune 2020.

Highlights

When the Preliminary Results referred to above were announced I advised that, when the Final Results were published, these would be accompanied by a strategic review of the last financial year, a discussion of significant post- balance sheet developments (most of which latter will have been the subject of earlier regulatory announcements by the Company) and the Directors' outlook for the remainder of the current financial year. I am pleased, therefore, to reproduce immediately below the Directors' Strategic Report from the Annual Report in respect of the last fianncial year.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

4thAugust 2021

Strategic Report for the year ended 31 December 2020

The Directors present their strategic report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

REVIEW OF BUSINESS

The year, 2020 has proved transformational for the Company. After much consideration and review, the Company has committed to creating an investment entity focused primarily on opportunities in the natural resource industry with a focused and diligent investment strategy that the Board feel provides our shareholders with unique optionality.

This was demonstrated in July 2020 whereby the Board welcomed new Directors in Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr Guy Miller (Non-Executive Director) and saw the departure of Mr Mark Jackson from the Board. In conjunction with these additions the Company completed a well-supported equity finance raising gross proceeds of £324,400 to support the Company's restructured Board and proposed investment strategy.

To better reflect this change, the Company completed a consolidation and subdivision of its share capital, changed its name from Sport Capital Group PLC and adopted a new investment strategy. The proposals put to shareholders were duly passed.

It has been of significance that the Company seek to evaluate investment opportunities that offer attractive entries and if successful result in valuation uplifts that subsequently reduce the dependency of maintaining those investment. In addition to this strategy the Company has implemented a versatile investment acquisition approach that has seen the Company able to generate acquisition opportunities through satisfying the consideration payable in non-cash dilutive forms including the issue of equity, further demonstrating the value in our investment strategy.

In reviewing the conditions and macro backdrop associated with global commodity markets, the Board has isolated the Company's attention to jurisdictions that meet internal criteria and commodities that the Board believes stand to benefit from what we see as being a broad resurgence in commodities, this investment rationale is made stronger with global institutions such as, Goldman Sachs referring to, 'Copper as the new oil' and many calling for a 'super cycle' in commodities.

To this end, as at present the Company has focused its efforts on the identification of base and industrial mineral opportunities in Botswana and has successfully executed on a number of investments in the year ending, 31 December 2020.

Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Company (pty) Limited (Investment Interest: 19.6%):

("Kalahari Key or KKME")

KKME is a private mineral exploration company registered in Botswana, engaged in the development of its Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Metals (Ni-Cu-PGM) project called the Molopo Farms Complex ("MFC").

The KKME opportunity developed from a recognition that no historical exploration targeting "feeder" styles of Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation had been completed within the Molopo Farms ultramafic complex. The founder's group of four seasoned metals explorers identified a number of prospecting licences over a prospective geological feature often associated with feeder-style deposits. The exploration work conducted to date by KKME continues to support the prospectivity of the licence area and a series of exciting targets has been identified for a proposed drilling campaign.

In 2020, KKME has been completing preparations for a scheduled maiden drill campaign. Through the course of the year the technical work and studies have included: ground geo-physics to better understand the most conductive targets, an AMT survey and, arguably most significantly, KKME has successfully submitted its Environment Impact Statement resulting in approval of a proposed drilling programme on the MFC.

In 2019, Kalahari Key entered a financing and earn-in agreement with AIM-quoted, Power Metal Resources plc (AIM: POW). Power Metal Resources plc currently own 18.26% of Kalahari Key and in 2020 elected to exercise an option granting it the right to earn a 40% Direct Project Interest in the MFC by completing qualifying expenditures totalling, US$500,000.

In anticipation of the commencement of the company's maiden drill program, the company engaged in discussions with its network to increase its equity ownership of Kalahari Key through acquisition. Prior to the commencement of the maiden drill program, Evrima plc held a 2.4% equity interest in Kalahari Key.

In September 2020, the Company entered into an option agreement with two of the four founders of Kalahari Key to acquire their equity interest in Kalahari Key. The terms of the option allowed for Evrima plc to acquire a further 17.2% equity interest through equity consideration satisfied in fully paid ordinary shares of Evrima plc and consideration warrants.

After extensive due diligence, Evrima plc exercised its rights under the option agreement entered and acquired a further 17.2% through the issue of in aggregate, 2,300,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 6 pence per share and 2,300,000 Subscription Warrants with a strike price of 12 pence and a life to expiry of three years from the date on which the consideration shares were admitted to market ("The Consideration").

This transaction has enabled the Company to increase its exposure to Kalahari Key at a critical point as Kalahari Key seeks to make an economic discovery, the investment-risk was significantly reduced through the issue of equity rather than cash and the Company secured exposure to an opportunity that was already entirely financed at the project level by, Power Metal Resources plc.

In addition to increasing Evrima's exposure to a pre-existing investment it enabled the company to develop a strong working relationship with the two of the four founders of Kalahari Key and welcome them as notifiable shareholders of the company.

Evrima plc own 19.6% of Kalahari Key and is the second largest shareholder of that company.

Please refer to the post year-end review for further information as to the developments at Kalahari Key.

Further information can be found at KKME's website: https://www.kalaharikey.co.uk.

Premium Nickel Resources Corporation ("PNR") (Investment Interest: 813,307 Shares)

PNR is a Canadian company dedicated to the exploration and development of high-quality nickel-copper- cobalt (Ni-Cu-Co) resources. PNR believes that the medium to long-term demand for these metals will grow through continued global urbanization and the increasing replacement of internal combustion engines with electric motors. Importantly, these metals are key to a low carbon future.

PNR maintains a skilled team with strong financial, technical and operational expertise to take an asset from discovery to exploration to mining.

PNR has focused its efforts on discovering world class nickel sulphide assets in jurisdictions with rule-of- law that fit a strict-criteria that comply with PNR's values and principles which stand up against the highest acceptable industry standards. We are committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders.

After much due diligence and preparation, in 2020, PNR submitted an indicative offer to the liquidators of the Botswana Nickel-Copper-Cobalt ("Ni-Cu-Co") assets formerly operated by BCL Limited, that if accepted would award PNR an Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") that would allow PNR the exclusive right to complete further due diligence and related purchase agreements of the underlying associated assets.

This is one of the most compelling and significant opportunities in the world of mining, and it is with great excitement and pleasure that we are involved as an active and supportive shareholder of PNR.

Please refer to the post year-end review for further detail on PNR.

Further information can be found at Premium Nickel Resources website: https://www.premiumnickelresources.ca

Disposal of Commercial Unit: Killingbeck Office Park Unit, Leeds

In conjunction with the company's newly defined investment strategy as approved by the shareholders at a general meeting on 24th August 2020, the Company took the decision to dispose of its commercial office unit in Leeds which the Board deemed as, non-core and believed there to be more value accretive uses for the capital. This has been disclosed as a discontinued activity in the financial statements.

The Company realised gross sale proceeds of £200,000.

This was a decision taken by the Board and one that was subject to much review, as the Directors considered the demand for commercial office space in a post-pandemic world and the intended plans to reallocate the capital to generate superior returns to that associated with the equity value of the unit and the net yield generated annually.

It continues to be an incredibly busy period for the Company, and I am pleased to be reporting a 2020 that reflects the focus, execution and investment structures that we have created in such a short period of time. The Company has rationalised its balance sheet and has demonstrated a year of growth in our investments whilst maintaining a lean and versatile cost base that does not expose the company to have to raise capital unless supported by compelling investment opportunities for which we are consistently reviewing on account of our global network and track record in the mining and exploration industry.

I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to the shareholders of the Company for their support. 2020 has provided many challenges for all as we are in the midst of battling a global pandemic, this tragic event has effected many and I wish all safety and prosperity as we move forward into what we hope is its final conclusion.

POST- YEAR END REVIEW

Following a highly active 2020, the company has continued working to develop and support its existing investments and conditionally evaluate new opportunities that can create optionality for the company and our shareholders.

For the year ending 31 December 2020 it is clear that we have identified base and industrial metals as our commodities of preference and in-turn Botswana as our jurisdiction. Botswana represents one of the world's most mineral rich locations and one for which is experiencing marked increase in corporate activity. Fortunately, due to the depth of our relationships we have been in a position to consider some incredible opportunities in Botswana to complement our existing basket of investment interests that are equity investment interests rather than direct project investment interests.

A consistent theme that the Board has been considering is how we can effectively deliver de-risked exposure and optionality to the Company and our shareholders. The Directors are acutely aware of the risks of capital investment surrounding high-impact exploration, particularly when investing at the project-level rather than pure equity.

With this in mind, the Board has ensured that the equity investment interests represent opportunities that at our discretion we will fund rather than have stringent pre-emptive responsibilities and that we will review project level investment opportunities where the company's capital contributions are fixed, include residual interests that protect us from dilution and see us exposed to projects that reflect our investment portfolio.

This strategy is best reflected through a number of announcements we made to market between March & June 2021 where the company have entered a Conditional Investment Agreement with, Eastport Ventures Inc.

Eastport Ventures Inc. (Conditional Investment Agreement)

Eastport Ventures is a company incorporated and registered in Ontario, Canada, which was formed by seasoned explorers and corporates for the purpose of identifying and evaluating mineral opportunities in Southern Africa, with a specific geologic focus on Botswana. Mr B S Tennent-Bhohi, a director of the company, is on the board of Eastport Ventures Inc.

The commercial objective of the company has been patiently to acquire and build a portfolio of advanced exploration and investment opportunities at junctures in the resources demand cycle when commodity markets were depressed. This covered a range of commodities that the Eastport Ventures' team believed would attract capital investment upon an upturn in global capital markets, coupled with a renewed appetite for undervalued mining and exploration assets.

Eastport Ventures has hitherto amassed a portfolio of interests covering copper, nickel, uranium, and diamonds; it has additionally created an internal investment division that currently has a value in excess of C$1,000,000. The mineral assets within Eastport Ventures have attracted an aggregate of over USD$15,000,000 in both historic and current capital expenditure.

Eastport Ventures Inc. is currently progressing to its own respective IPO on a recognised investment exchange in the U.K. and is preparing to commence a 2,500m to 5,000m diamond drill programme on its Matsitama Copper Project focusing initially on the highly prospective:

Phudulooga Target [Historic Drilling Returned]

> DS07-011 - 4.42% Cu, 5.94 g/t Ag over 3.3m at 24.1m depth

> DS07-012 - 3.36% Cu, 3.72g/t Ag over 3.4m at 85.8m depth

Nakalakwana Target [Historic Drilling Returned]

>NH-014 - 2.47% Cu over 10m at 65.9m depth

>NH-016 - 2.42% Cu over 5.26m at 60.4m depth

The Selebi North & The Keng Nickel-Copper-PGM Projects ("The Projects")

In addition to entering a conditional investment agreement to subscribe for new ordinary shares of Eastport in its Pre-IPO financing. On 2 June 2021, Evrima plc entered a conditional project investment agreement over two of Eastport Venture Inc.'s Nickel-Copper Projects.

The Nickel-Copper projects are analogues (both geologically & geographically situated) to Evrima plc's investment in Kalahari Key & Premium Nickel Resources Corporation;

Selebi North Project (Ni-Cu-PGM)

Eastport was awarded four contiguous prospecting licences (PLs) to the immediate south and east of the BCL mining licence. The PLs cover 2091.8 km2 and were issued for an initial period of three years.

The PLs are located within the Phikwe Complex of the Limpopo Zone of north-east Botswana. The licence geology comprises structurally complex sequences of the PreCambrian banded gneiss formation; the host rocks of the former BCL Selebi-Phikwe massive nickel-copper sulphide mine. Historical work within the PLs located a number of sequence-specific nickel-in-soil anomalies.

Recently, Premium Nickel Resources (PNR) was awarded a six-month exclusive right to undertake detailed due diligence and purchase aggreements for the assets of the former BCL mine now in liquidation: PNR Awared Exclusivty to Acquire BCL Assets . Evrima and Eastport are both shareholders of PNR providing a complimentary risk off-set to the CES programme. Please refer to the announcement Evrima plc made in respect of Premium Nickel Resources on 19th February 2021.

The Keng Nickel-Copper Project

Eastport was awarded two contiguous PLs covering a major part of the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex (MFC). The PLs cover 1,345 km2 and were issued for an initial period of three years.

The PLs are located on the northern margin of the MFC, a large mafic-ultramafic intrusive sequence, in a structurally complex area with interference by major Limpopo faults and folded, reactive host rock sequences at the contact with the MFC. Historical drilling within the PL's reported narrow widths up to 14.6% Ni. Elsewhere in the MFC intersections of low grade nickel-copper-PGE's and gold, characterize the MFC as metal-rich. The project will pursue a Norl'sk-Talnakh or Voisey's Bay style feeder systems featuring massive sulphides.

Recent drilling by Kalahari Key Minerals, a shareholding in the Evrima investment portfolio, reported several nickel-rich intersections: Kalahari Key Drilling Results. Kalahari Key is also in pursuit of a feeder style massive sulphide deposit.

The Conditional Project Investment Agreement

Evrima plc and Eastport Ventures Inc. have been in frequent and ongoing commercial discussions surrounding a partnership to advance a number of prospective mineral opportunities in Botswana and an equity investment in Eastport Ventures Inc.'s pre-IPO financing round. Evrima is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a Conditional Project Investment Agreement ("The Agreement") with Eastport Ventures Inc. over the Selebi North & The Keng Nickel-Copper-PGM projects (together, the "Projects").

Terms of the Project Investment Agreement

o Evrima plc to conduct a 45-day due diligence period, over the Selebi North & Keng Nickel-Copper Projects

o During this period the companies will evaluate a proposed schedule of works that will commence in conjunction with the closing of the Agreement.

o Eastport Ventures Inc., has confirmed that it has completed considerable technical evaluation and is planning a number of active exploration programmes that should de-risk the project to a point of drill-ready status

o Should Evrima wish to proceed the Company shall have the right to earn an investment interest equating to 25% of the Projects subject to certain of the conditions of the Agreement being satisfied:

> Evrima to fund, $400,000 of qualifying exploration expenditures over the Projects within 24-months of executing, the Agreement

> Evrima shall commit to a minimum of $150,000 in exploration expenditures within 6 months of execution of the Agreement

> Upon completion of the requisite exploration expenditures, Evrima (subject to all approvals) shall maintain a 25% Investment Interest in the Projects: Selebi North & Keng Nickel-Copper-PGM

> On execution of the Agreement, Evrima shall be awarded, 1,000,0000 warrants over Eastport Ventures Inc. shares with a striking price reflecting the pre-IPO Investment Subscription Price, a life to expiry of 3 years, 500,000 warrants shall vest upon the Company satisfying the first 6 months of minimum exploration expenditures, the balance (500,000 warrants) shall vest on completion of the $400,000 qualifying expenditures under the terms of the Agreement

> Upon satisfaction of the Agreement, Evrima shall have the right to maintain its investment interest in the Projects on a standard fund or dilute basis

> Upon satisfaction of the Agreement, Evrima shall be awarded a 1% NSR over the PLs that form the Projects.

For further detail please visit the Eastport Ventures Inc. Corporate Website: https://www.eastportventures.com

Premium Nickel Resources Corporation ("PNR"): Post Year-End Update

On the 16 February 2021, PNR provided an update to its shareholders announcing that it has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Botswana Nickel-Copper-Cobalt ("Ni-Cu-Co") assets formerly operated by BCL Limited ("BCL"), and currently in liquidation.

On the 24 March 2021, PNR provided a further update to its shareholders announcing that it has been, 'Awarded Exclusivity to Acquire Former BCL Assets in Botswana'.

Please refer to a direct extract from the press release made by PNR on, 24 March 2021,

Toronto, Ontario, March 24, 2021 - Premium Nickel Resources (" PNR ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Exclusivity Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with the Liquidator which will govern a six-month exclusivity period to complete its due diligence and related purchase agreements on the Botswana nickel-copper-cobalt (" Ni-Cu-Co ") assets formerly operated by BCL Limited (" BCL "), that are currently in liquidation.

On February 10, 2021, the Honourable Lefoko Moagi, the Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security of Botswana, affirmed in Parliament a press release by the Liquidator for the BCL Group of Companies, stating that PNR was selected as the preferred bidder to acquire assets formerly owned by BCL.

PNR will now start an estimated six-month systematic due diligence program. During this period, PNR will complete an environmental assessment, a metallurgical study, a review of legal and social responsibilities, a review of the mine closure and rehabilitation plans and an on-site inspection of the legacy mining infrastructure and equipment that has been under care & maintenance. Concurrent with this due diligence program PNR will negotiate definitive agreements to finalize terms on the prioritized assets to be purchased.

PNR CEO, Keith Morrison commented,

"The World, Botswana and the mining industry have changed dramatically since mining first started at the former BCL assets in the early 1970s. The nickel-copper-cobalt resources remaining at these mines are now critical metals, required for the continued development of a decarbonized and electrified global economy. As we move forward, it is our goal to demonstrate the potential economics of redeveloping a combination of the former BCL assets to produce Ni-Cu-Co and water in a manner that is inclusive of modern environmental, social and corporate governance responsibilities. To attain this, extensive upgrades to infrastructure will be required with an emphasis on safety, sustainability and the application of new technologies to minimize the environmental impact and total carbon footprint for the new operations. Our team remains committed to working with the local communities and all of the stakeholders throughout this period and we encourage anyone with questions or feedback to reach out to us directly."

PNR continues to monitor the global Covid-19 developments and is committed to working with health and safety as a priority and in full respect of all government and local Covid-19 protocol requirements. PNR has developed Covid-19 travel, living and working protocols in anticipation of moving forward to on site due diligence. PNR is ensuring to integrate these protocols with the currently applicable protocols of The Government of Botswana and surrounding communities.

The developments made by PNR remain incredibly encouraging as they further their due diligence and related purchase agreements with the liquidator. The company remain in frequent communications with PNR and see this as an exceptional opportunity to be involved and associated as Evrima continue to increase its presence in Botswana and develop our investment interests.

Kalahari Key Minerals Exploration Company (pty) Limited: Post Year-End Update

("Kalahari Key")

Kalahari Key completed their maiden drill program in April 2021 and provided a shareholder update confirming the presence of Nickel-rich intersections.

Please refer below to an extract from the Kalahari Key shareholder update;

Completion of the first phase of drilling

Diamond drilling commenced at the MFC Project in October 2020 and to date three holes have been completed. Examination of the drill core to date has demonstrated the geological model for the presence of a magmatic feeder zone prospective for the accumulation of Ni/PGE sulphides in the intrusive system.

More recently core samples were sent to Geology Department of the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg for thin section mineralogical analysis. This analysis confirmed the presence of nickel sulphides in the drill core adding more weight to the geological proposition.

We have now received results back from Scientific Services Geological Laboratories where drill core samples from hole KKME 1-6 were sent for assay testing.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The first batch of assay results for nickel (Ni), copper (Cu) and zinc (Zn) have been received for the diamond drilling programme at the Molopo Farms Complex Project.

Angled diamond drill hole KKME 1-6, downhole, significant Ni intersections include:

>4.8m @ 0.2% Ni from 292.7m

>4.1m @ 0.49% Ni from 309m, including 1.6m @ 0.72% Ni from 309.6m

>16.7m @ 0.16% Ni from 501.8m

>10.9m @ 0.13% Ni from 518.2m

>3.4m @ 0.28% Ni from 594.4m

A drill core was selectively sent for sample analysis the reported mineralised intervals are considered to be open.

Assay results confirm Ni grades for pentlandite-bearing university mineralogical samples:

o IMK-05139 (0.44m pyroxenite sample from 310m down-hole depth) assayed at 6,999ppm Ni (0.70% Ni) from a primary magmatic, pentlandite-bearing, assemblage.

o IMK-05149 (0.58m pyroxenite sample from 295m down-hole depth) assayed at 6,606ppm Ni (0.66% Ni)

o IMK-05153 (0.54m pyroxenite sample from 297m down-hole depth) assayed at 2,244ppm Ni (0.22% Ni)

o Both IMK-05149 and IMK-05153 contained primary pentlandite within predominant secondary nickel sulphides, arsenides and alloys.

Further assay data for gold and PGE content for the reported intervals is currently awaited.

On-going work

Laboratory analyses of the core from the first two boreholes is continuing. The core from the third borehole is being logged by our consultant geologist and samples will be selected for laboratory analyses. The University of Witwatersrand research team plans to visit Botswana to examine the core once travel restrictions are lifted.

Re-interpretation of all the geophysical data is also proceeding with the integration of the large amount of geological data obtained from the first three boreholes. The majority of the targets identified prior to the first drilling campaign remain to be drilled and the new geophysical and spectral data acquired in 2020 has also identified new exploration targets.

The Board of Kalahari Key has communicated with shareholders the intention for the company to seek its own respective IPO in the near future to further develop the MFC project, providing shareholders of the company a public medium for which all can consider support and crystallisation scenario's.

Upon the Company seeking the consent of shareholders to adopt a new investment strategy to be more focused on the natural resource sector in August 2020, Evrima plc has demonstrated its ability to creatively evaluate, assess and identify investment opportunities that are at critical points of their respective value chain. The scarcity in access to high quality opportunities in the base and industrial metal industry means that companies with exposure to recognised assets of significance will have the opportunity to generate returns that are considerably disproportionate to the cost of investment.

The recent introduction of conditionally generating project investment optionality that is aligned with our investment portfolio is an exciting move for Evrima plc and one for which offers the Company and our shareholders leveraged exposure to our basket of investments.

The Board remains in active review of opportunities that they can augment and provide structured investment options, as Evrima looks to become a premier investment issuer for base and industrial mineral opportunities, as we see the global demand for such metals playing an integral role over the next decade.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

..........................................................................

Mr S R Grant-Rennick - Director

Date: .............................................

DIVIDENDS

No dividends will be distributed for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2020

2020 2020 2020

Continuing Discontinued Total

Notes £ £ £

TURNOVER - 20,141 20,141

Administrative expenses(245,829) (12,031) (257,860)

(245,829) 8,110 (237,719)

Gain on revaluation of assets 69,769 - 69,769

OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (176,060) 8,110 (167,950)

Loss on sale of fixed asset investment - (4,436) (4,436) Interest payable and similar expenses 6 (5,959) - (5,959) (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION (182,019) 3,674 (178,345)

Tax on (loss)/profit 7(35,621) - (35,621)

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

(217,640)

3,674

(213,966)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME -

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR

(213,966)



Earnings per share expressed

In pence per share

Basic -0.14 0.01 -0.14

Diluted -0.14 0.01 -0.14

The Company has no recognised gains or losses for the year other than the results above.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2019

2019 2019 2019

Continuing Discontinued Total

as restated

Notes £ £ £

TURNOVER - 20,180 20,180

Cost of sales - (348) (348)

GROSS PROFIT - 19,832 19,832

Administrative expenses (62,120) - (62,120)

OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (62,120) 19,832 (42,288)

Interest payable and similar expenses 6 (10,000) - (10,000) (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION (72,120) 19,832 (52,288)

Tax on (loss)/profit 7 (10,883) - (10,883)

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

(83,003)

19,832

(63,171)





OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME -

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

(63,171)

Earnings per share expressed

In pence per share

Basic -0.07 0.017 -0.05

Diluted -0.07 0.012 -0.05

The Company has no recognised gains or losses for the year other than the results above.

Statement of Financial Position

31 December 2020

2020 2019

as restated

Notes£ £

FIXED ASSETS

Investments 10344,976 65,250

Investment property 11- 204,436

344,976 269,686

CURRENT ASSETS

Debtors 1268,895 40,214

Cash at bank163,607 11,845

232,502 52,059

CREDITORS

Amounts falling due within one year 13 (118,740) (115,262)

NET CURRENT ASSETS/(LIABILITIES) 113,762 (63,203)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

458,738

206,483

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Called up share capital 15229,668 119,234

Share premium 16673,448 321,482

Other reserves 1627,821 24,000

Retained earnings 16(472,199) (258,233)

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 458,738 206,483

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 3 August 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:

..........................................................................

Mr S R Grant-Rennick - Director

Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2020

Called up

share Retained Share Other Total

capital earnings premium reserves equity

£ £ £ £ £

Balance at 1 January 2019 97,990 (186,062) 293,726 - 205,654

Prior year adjustment (Note 9) - (9,000) - 9,000 -

Balance at 1 January 2019 as restated 97,990 (195,062) 293,726 9,000 205,654

Changes in equity

Deficit for the year - (63,171) - - (63,171)

Total comprehensive income - (63,171) - - (63,171)

Issue of share capital 21,244 - 27,756 15,000 64,000

Balance at 31 December 2019 119,234 (258,233) 321,482 24,000 206,483

Balance at 01 January 2020

as previously stated 119,234 (249,233) 336,482 - 206,483

Opening balance adjustment - (9,000) - 9,000 -

Prior year adjustment (Note 9) - - (15,000) 15,000 -

Balance at 1 January 2020

as restated 119,234 (258,233) 321,482 24,000 206,483

Changes in equity

Deficit for the year - (213,966) - - (213,966)

Total comprehensive income - (213,966) - - (213,966)

Issue of share capital 110,434 - 351,966 3,821 466,221

Balance at 31 December 2020 229,668 (472,199) 673,448 27,821 458,738

Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 31 December 2020

2020 2019

as restated

Notes£ £

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations 1(233,802) (44,091)

Interest paid(5,959) (10,000)

Net cash from operating activities(239,761) (54,091)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of fixed asset investments(71,957) (7,840)

Sale of investment property200,000 -

Net cash from investing activities128,043 (7,840)

Cash flows from financing activities

Share issue (net of issue costs)263,480 64,000

Net cash from financing activities263,480 64,000

Increase in cash and cash equivalents 151,762 2,069 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

2

11,845

9,776

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 2 163,607 11,845

Notes to the Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 31 December 2020

1. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS BEFORE TAXATION TO CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS

2020 2019

as restated

£ £

Loss before taxation (178,345) (52,288)

Gain on revaluation of fixed assets(69,769) -

Accrued expenses/(income)- (9,372)

Loss on disposal of investment property4,436 -

Finance costs5,959 10,000

(237,719) (51,660)

Increase in trade and other debtors (64,302) (894)

Increase in trade and other creditors68,219 8,463

Cash generated from operations (233,802) (44,091)

2.CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

The amounts disclosed on the Statement of Cash Flows in respect of cash and cash equivalents are in respect of these Statement of Financial Position amounts:

Year ended 31 December 2020

31/12/201/1/20

£ £

Cash and cash equivalents163,607 11,845

Year ended 31 December 2019

31/12/191/1/19

as restated

£ £

Cash and cash equivalents 11,845 9,776

3. ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET FUNDS

At 1/1/20 Cash flow At 31/12/20

£ £ £

Net cash

Cash at bank11,845 151,762 163,607

11,845 151,762 163,607

Total 11,845 151,762 163,607

