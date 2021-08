The battery operates at 230 degrees Fahrenheit, opening what researchers said could be "a whole cascading cost savings" including everything from less expensive materials to less insulation.From pv magazine USA Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Sandia National Laboratories have designed a new class of molten sodium batteries for grid-scale energy storage. Molten sodium batteries store energy from renewable sources. However, commercially available versions, called sodium-sulfur batteries, typically operate at 520-660 degrees Fahrenheit. Sandia's new molten sodium-iodide battery operates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...