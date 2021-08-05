Das Instrument CA68621E2042 ORGANIMAX NUTRIENT EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021The instrument CA68621E2042 ORGANIMAX NUTRIENT EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2021Das Instrument SW1 DE000A1JBPV9 SHW AG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021The instrument SW1 DE000A1JBPV9 SHW AG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2021Das Instrument US60879B1070 MOMO UNSP.ADR A1 DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021The instrument US60879B1070 MOMO UNSP.ADR A1 DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2021Das Instrument 29O IT0001046553 CARRARO S.P.A. EO 0,52 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.08.2021The instrument 29O IT0001046553 CARRARO S.P.A. EO 0,52 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.08.2021Das Instrument UN6A IE0033024807 UDG HEALTHCARE EO -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.08.2021The instrument UN6A IE0033024807 UDG HEALTHCARE EO -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.08.2021Das Instrument 1E91 BE0974313455 ECONOCOM GROUP D EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021The instrument 1E91 BE0974313455 ECONOCOM GROUP D EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2021Das Instrument DSM2 NL0000009827 KONINKLIJKE DSM EO 1,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021The instrument DSM2 NL0000009827 KONINKLIJKE DSM EO 1,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2021Das Instrument HP3 DE0006001902 RINGMETALL SE INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021The instrument HP3 DE0006001902 RINGMETALL SE INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2021Das Instrument CA45250F1080 IMINING BLOCKCH. CRYPT. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021The instrument CA45250F1080 IMINING BLOCKCH. CRYPT. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2021Das Instrument NHOC PLNETIA00014 NETIA S.A. ZY 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.08.2021The instrument NHOC PLNETIA00014 NETIA S.A. ZY 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.08.2021Das Instrument US73943T1034 PQ GROUP HLDGS INC DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021The instrument US73943T1034 PQ GROUP HLDGS INC DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2021Das Instrument PEW US69325Q1058 PCTEL INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021The instrument PEW US69325Q1058 PCTEL INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2021Das Instrument 1IG GB0007291015 ST MODWEN PTIES LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.08.2021The instrument 1IG GB0007291015 ST MODWEN PTIES LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.08.2021Das Instrument US5017971046 L BRANDS INC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021The instrument US5017971046 L BRANDS INC. DL-,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2021