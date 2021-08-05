DJ Samarkand Group plc: Contract Extension with 111SKIN

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Contract Extension with 111SKIN 05-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05 August 2021

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand" or the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Contract Extension with 111SKIN

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce specialist, is pleased to announce that it has signed an extension to its existing distribution agreement with luxury skincare brand 111SKIN. The contract, which has been extended until the end of July 2023, is for Samarkand's Nomad Distribution services and an expansion of its Nomad Storefront offering for Chinese eCommerce platforms.

Building on the successful three-year partnership, Samarkand will launch a Tmall Global flagship store in China for 111SKIN which will come into effect immediately and will launch later this month. Tmall Global is China's leading cross-border eCommerce platform generating approximately £360 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2020 and is the home to many of the world's leading international brands.

This extension of the relationship with 111SKIN is a testament to the Group's continued execution of its growth strategy. The contract demonstrates a growing desire for Western brands to increase their presence in China and underpins Samarkand's strong position in a market only set to expand further.

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer of Samarkand Group, commented:

"We are delighted to be continuing our work with 111SKIN, who we've worked closely and grown with since 2018. Being awarded this contract extension reflects our extensive experience and expertise in helping brands penetrate the notoriously difficult Chinese eCommerce market.

We have continued to deliver exceptional quality of service and this agreement is indicative of the close relationships we hold with all of our clients, as well as the value add we bring.

111SKIN products are warmly received in China and we look forward to continuing to partner with and deliver for them whilst improving their presence in the world's largest eCommerce market."

Eva Alexandridis, Chief Executive Officer of 111SKIN, commented:

"We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with Samarkand Group plc, and look forward to driving the growth of 111SKIN in China together.

Our collaboration with Samarkand Group plc has already successfully extended the reach of 111SKIN's pioneering products, thanks to their privileged position in the Chinese e-commerce market.

We are proud of the journey travelled together so far and are very excited for the next chapter opening up."

For more information, please contact:

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer

http://samarkand.global/

Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer

VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance)

IPO@vsacapital.com

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)

Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213

Josh Royston

Robyn Fisher samarkand@almapr.co.uk

Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and announced, in May 2021, the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 140 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SMK Sequence No.: 119218 EQS News ID: 1224190 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224190&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)