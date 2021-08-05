DJ Directorate change - timing update

Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia" or the "Company") provides an update to the Company's announcement on 26 July 2021 in respect of the appointment of Roisin Brennan as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. The appointment will become effective upon the approval by the Central Bank of Ireland of Ms. Brennan as a person performing a Pre-Approval Controlled Function ("PCF"), being the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Ms. Brennan has already been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland as a PCF in respect of her role as a Non-Executive Director of Hibernia.

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Danny Kitchen, Chairman Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: BOA TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 Sequence No.: 119217 EQS News ID: 1224164 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

