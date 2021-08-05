Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Cortus Energy TO8 and TO9 (433/21)

At the request of Cortus Energy AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 13, 2021. Security name: Cortus Energy AB TO8 ------------------------------------ Short name: CE TO8 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016275960 ------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 232216 ------------------------------------ Terms: Possession of one (1) warrant of series TO8 entitles the holder to the subscription of one (1) new share in Cortus Energy during the subscription period from and including November 16, 2021, up to and including November 29, 2021. The subscription price per share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Cortus Energy's share during the period from and including November 1, 2021, up to and including November 12, 2021, however not more than SEK 0.80 per new share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 16, 2021 - November 29, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 25, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Cortus Energy AB TO9 ------------------------------------ Short name: CE TO9 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016275978 ------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 232217 ------------------------------------ Terms: Possession of one (1) warrant of series TO9 entitles the holder to the subscription of one (1) new share in Cortus Energy during the subscription period from and including May 17, 2022, up to and including May 31, 2022. The subscription price per share shall correspond to 80 percent of the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Cortus Energy's share during the period from and including May 2, 2022, up to and including May 13, 2022, however not more than SEK 1.20 per new share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr May 17, 2022 - May 31, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 27, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.