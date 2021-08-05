Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ER7M ISIN: SE0001296542 Ticker-Symbol: OCE 
Frankfurt
05.08.21
08:10 Uhr
0,041 Euro
+0,002
+5,37 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.08.2021 | 08:53
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Cortus Energy TO8 and TO9 (433/21)

At the request of Cortus Energy AB, equity rights will be traded on First North
Growth Market as from August 13, 2021. 

Security name: Cortus Energy AB TO8
------------------------------------
Short name:   CE TO8       
------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016275960    
------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  232216       
------------------------------------

Terms: Possession of one (1) warrant of series TO8 entitles the holder to the 
     subscription of one (1) new share in Cortus Energy during the     
     subscription period from and including November 16, 2021, up to and  
     including November 29, 2021. The subscription price per share shall  
     correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of
     Cortus Energy's share during the period from and including November 1, 
     2021, up to and including November 12, 2021, however not more than SEK 
     0.80 per new share.                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr November 16, 2021 - November 29, 2021                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  November 25, 2021                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Security name: Cortus Energy AB TO9
------------------------------------
Short name:   CE TO9       
------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016275978    
------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  232217       
------------------------------------

Terms: Possession of one (1) warrant of series TO9 entitles the holder to the 
     subscription of one (1) new share in Cortus Energy during the     
     subscription period from and including May 17, 2022, up to and     
     including May 31, 2022. The subscription price per share shall     
     correspond to 80 percent of the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of
     Cortus Energy's share during the period from and including May 2, 2022,
     up to and including May 13, 2022, however not more than SEK 1.20 per  
     new share.                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr May 17, 2022 - May 31, 2022                       
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  May 27, 2022                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.
CORTUS ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.