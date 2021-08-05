eCommerce Performance Technology RevLifter Names Andrew Rooks as Chief Revenue Officer

Highly accomplished sales and technology executive to accelerate new business efforts by forging stronger partnerships with leading eCommerce retailers.

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RevLifter , the leading technology solution for hyper-personalized deals and offers, today announced the appointment of Andrew Rooks as its first-ever Chief Revenue Officer. Boasting extensive global experience and a vision for delivering uniquely effective solutions for clients, Rooks will help the fast-growing organization further accelerate its global expansion efforts.

RevLifter's groundbreaking platform uses a combination of behavioral and contextual data to deliver hyper-personalized deals across the entire customer journey. By using a merchant's business goals as a foundation, RevLifter tailors 1-2-1 messages and offers to each customer to drive both increased revenue and profitability.

Rooks brings a wealth of experience to RevLifter's executive and sales teams thanks to his long record of guiding tech companies to unprecedented success across EMEA, North America, and APAC. He has been at the forefront of applying personalization to the growth opportunities of many leading global brands. At the heart of his approach is a consultative focus on understanding specific customer needs and opportunities, allowing his teams to craft uniquely effective solutions.

Prior to RevLifter, Rooks served as Vice President - Global Revenue Operations, Sales and Sales Development for cross-channel customer engagement solution provider Cheetah Digital. After a highly successful tenure, Rooks was made Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Experian in the UK and Ireland, where he spearheaded unprecedented growth by leading key functions including new business, client success, and marketing.

"I am delighted to welcome Andrew Rooks to the RevLifter team," commented Simon Bird, RevLifter's Co-Founder and CEO. "Andrew brings a client-first approach that facilitates rapid growth by focusing on delivering the best possible solutions. At RevLifter, our success comes directly from our results for eCommerce retailers. Andrew has demonstrated an outstanding record of leadership in building effective client partnerships globally and we're thrilled to have him join at such an exciting time for the business."

Rooks commented: "I am proud to be joining the RevLifter team as we work to transform eCommerce through the power of 1-2-1 personalized deals and content. As someone who has been active in the personalization space for many years, I am so pleased to be part of a team delivering solutions that are both unique and proven effective across more than 100 leading global brands."

About RevLifter

RevLifter is on a mission to make every eCommerce deal intelligent across the entire customer journey. Its revolutionary platform allows brands across all verticals to launch real-time hyper-personalized offers that exceed goals for revenue, conversions, acquisition, and more. RevLifter's cutting-edge solutions are rapid to implement, paid on performance, and reimagining eCommerce by delivering the best possible outcome for brands and their customers. For more information, visit https://revlifter.com.