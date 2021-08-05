Genome partnered with Bambora: more opportunities for online business owners now

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome (UAB Maneuver) has signed a partnership with Bambora, a Wordline Brand which means additional benefits and more opportunities for business owners seeking to process card payments online.

Online business owners are receiving benefits from the new partnership as, for now, Bambora, a Wordline Brand, expands Genome with services that allow processing credit cards online even more effectively and with tremendously improved conversion rates. Since 2018 Genome has provided essential financial services such as opening of personal, business and merchant accounts, dedicated business IBANs, SEPA transfers, currency exchanges.

Merchants at Genome are provided with dedicated MIDs which are directly seen by card schemes, enabling online businesses to experience safe and sustainable payments processing. No aggregated merchant wallets but rather trustworthy connections provided directly to merchants.

"From the very beginning, we want to break barriers between business owners and financial services that are essential for running a business. For example, with traditional banks, you need up to 30 days to open a merchant account. With Genome, it could be less than 72 hours. Cooperation with such trusted partners as Bambora provides opportunities for your business, helps you grow, run processing smoothly," comments Daumantas Barauskas, COO of Genome.

Merchants at Genome are provided with MIDs in regards to the full-scope service range: dedicated account manager, IT support, an integrated anti-fraud monitoring tool to minimize chargeback possibility, plugins to various CMS, and alternative payment methods such as iDeal, Multibanco, Sofort, Neteller, and many more. All of this under a single merchant account and dedicated IBAN for fast acquired fund settlements.