Leading data collection platform Bright Data has strengthened its support for the UK's National Data Strategy (NDS) by taking part in the first meeting of the Forum established by the UK Government. Bright's CEO, Or Lenchner, joined an invited group of experts and industry leaders at the meeting in June, which was Co-Chaired by Rt Hon John Whittingdale OBE MP, the UK's Minister of State for Media and Data. The meeting explored ways that the Government, industry and other groups can work together to ensure that the ambitions of the NDS are achieved. As head of one of the global data industry's most important companies, Or was able to provide a unique perspective on the value of data as a social and economic asset.

Bright's participation in the NDS Forum builds on the wide-ranging support that the company is giving to the strategy in partnership with a variety of partners. Through the Bright Initiative, which works to ensure that online data helps drive positive change around the world, Bright's support for the NDS is gathering pace throughout the summer and into early Autumn. Recent activity includes:

Supporting officials from the Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) on research aimed at mapping the UK's data skills needs

Working in partnership with the respected Institute for Government think tank to convene a meeting of data professionals from across UK Government agencies to discuss how they can implement the NDS

Contributing expert comment to specialist media serving the UK's local government and training and skills sectors about the opportunities of the NDS and potential value of online data

The Bright Initiative will continue to support the NDS over the coming months, including participating in a further Institute for Government 'Databites' event and facilitating a skills-development workshop for students involved in the upReach Tech500 programme. Discussions are also underway about a major research project in collaboration with one of the UK's most significant non-profit organisations.

Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data said:

"I look forward to further supporting UK Government Ministers and Officials to deliver on the promise of the NDS. Data has emerged as one of the world's most valuable assets both in driving economies forward and achieving social justice. The NDS gives the UK a clear route to fully realising this potential and an industry leader like Bright Data has a responsibility to help ensure its success."

The Bright Initiative draws on Bright Data's significant expertise and technical capability to support delivery of the NDS. This includes one of the industry's most powerful tools for collecting publicly available online data.

The Bright Initiative program was established by Bright Data earlier this year. In addition to supporting the UK NDS it works with over 110 leading academic institutions, NGOs, NPOs, and public sector bodies around the world to drive positive change. It is built on three key pillars: promoting web transparency, fighting social injustice, and encouraging data-driven expertise through education and research.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

Visit here to read a blog post by Rt Hon John Whittingdale OBE MP about the first meeting of the UK Government's NDS Forum:

https://dcmsblog.uk/2021/07/national-data-strategy-forum-themes-from-the-first-discussion/

Visit here to read an article on the role of the training and skills sector in delivering on the NDS, that Bright Data's CEO Or Lenchner wrote for FE News:

https://www.fenews.co.uk/featured-article/72443-a-data-driven-opportunity-for-the-fe-and-skills-sector

Visit here to read an article on the potential value of online data in enhancing local service delivery, that Bright Data CEO Or Lenchner wrote for Localgov.com:

https://www.localgov.co.uk/Embracing-the-opportunity-of-alternative-data/52411

About Bright Data

Bright Data's mission is to shine a bright light on the Internet, making it transparent again. The company's SaaS platform allows its thousands of customers to tap into the Internet, the world's largest database, and collect large amounts of public unstructured data and transform it into structured data. Bright Data's customer base includes large e-commerce, finance, travel, and security firms that benefit from near-live data insights, allowing them to act on the latest decision-making factors with speed and simplicity.

About the Bright Initiative

The Bright Initiative was established as a place to give back and make a real impact on people's lives. We offer our robust online data collection technology, know-how, expertise, and finely attuned support, aimed at quite literally improving the world as we know it. We focus on three areas:

Community and Social Well-being: Supporting various social justice initiatives and crisis response projects, improving community wellbeing and saving lives

Academia: Driving critical research forward and educating the next generation of data scientists

Promotion of Internet Transparency: Championing programs and initiatives that promote integrity on the World Wide Web.

To read more about the Bright Initiative, click here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005050/en/

Contacts:

Mark Fuller

mark@showrunnercomms.com

07498 560 288

Keren Pakes

kerenp@brightdata.com