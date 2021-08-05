DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 05-Aug-2021 / 09:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 29 Jul 2021 6. Total positions

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of

attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights

(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

7.b.) New 0.18 % 4.90 % 5.09 % 1099393634 Previous 0 % 0 % 0 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In %

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG000 1889258 100000 0.17 % 0.01 % Total 1989258 0.18 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in

date period absolute % Right to recall lent N/A N/A 5406007 0.49 % securities Convertible Bonds 16.04.2028 16.04.2028 7999105 0.73 % Certificates 20.08.2021-24.08.2022 20.08.2021-24.08.2022 6026031 0.55 %

Total 19431143 1.77 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights

maturity date period settlement absolute in % OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 2215375 0.20 % Basket Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 85392 0.01 % Certificates 17.06.2022 17.06.2022 Cash 236000 0.02 % Contracts For N/A N/A Cash 3238691 0.29 % Difference OTC Call Options 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 9543284 0.87 %

17.09.2021-03.01.2033 OTC Call Options 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 Cash 727590 0.07 % OTC Put Options 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 2234638 0.20 %

17.09.2021-03.01.2033 OTC Put Options 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 Cash 8099 0 % OTC Put Options 16.12.2022 Until 16.12.2022 Physical 366205 0.03 % Listed Put Options 17.12.2021-16.12.2022 Until Physical 3588000 0.33 %

17.12.2021-16.12.2022 Listed Call 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 9243854 0.84 % Warrants 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Listed Call 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 17.09.2021-18.03.2022 Cash 760561 0.07 % Warrants Listed Put Warrants 17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 2234638 0.20 %

17.09.2021-03.01.2033 Listed Put Warrants 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 Cash 8099 0 %

Total 34490426 3.14 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other

undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal

entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at

least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale % % % Effekten GmbH - % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % SG AMERICAS Securities % % % Holdings, LLC SG AMERICAS Securities, % % % LLC 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both

Date 03 Aug 2021

