Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DN8W ISIN: FI4000233267 Ticker-Symbol: 6NG 
Frankfurt
05.08.21
09:04 Uhr
1,580 Euro
+0,020
+1,28 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2021 | 10:41
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Next Games Oyj: Next Games' Half-year Review 2021 will be published on August 13, 2021

Next Games Corporation Press Release 5 August 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EEST


Next Games' Half-year Review January-June 2021 will be published on Friday 13 August 2021 at 09:00 a.m. EEST. The review will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/.

We will hold a webcast and a phone conference in English. Next Games' H1 2021 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

The English webcast starts on 13 August 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EEST. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2021-q2-resultsor by phone.


Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location's phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 44228703#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 91 31422


The webcast recording will be available atwww.nextgames.com/reportson the same day.


Additional information:

Annina Salvén
CFO
+358


About Next Games

Next Games


NEXT GAMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.