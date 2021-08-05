Next Games Oyj: Next Games' Half-year Review 2021 will be published on August 13, 2021

Next Games Corporation Press Release 5 August 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EEST
Next Games' Half-year Review January-June 2021 will be published on Friday 13 August 2021 at 09:00 a.m. EEST. The review will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/.
We will hold a webcast and a phone conference in English. Next Games' H1 2021 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.
The English webcast starts on 13 August 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EEST. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2021-q2-resultsor by phone.
Phone conference details:
Dial in by calling your location's phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 44228703#
Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 91 31422
The webcast recording will be available atwww.nextgames.com/reportson the same day.
Additional information:
Annina Salvén
CFO
+358
About Next Games
Next Games