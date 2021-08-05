The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Turkey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Turkey Total Hospital Medical IB Mapping report was updated in 2021 and includes over 1,500 hospitals and imaging centers from the country with their health infrastructure detailed out.

Contents:

1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital

Monitoring Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines

Surgical: C-Arms

Cardio: Echocardiography, Cath Labs

Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT,PET-MRI, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines, DEXA

Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators

Renal: Dialysis Machine

Radiation Therapy: LINAC, Cobalt-60

Hospital IT: PACS, EMR

2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital

13 care areas tracked for each hospital

General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Nephrology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report

3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital

Total number of doctors by hospital

Total number of Radiologists by hospital

Total number of Cardiologists by hospital

Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital

Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons by hospital

4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data

Total bed size of a hospital

Number of ICU beds by hospital

Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital

Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital

Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available

Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available

5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals

Hospitals by ownership type public and private

Assess and differentiate based on size of hospital University hospitals, State hospitals, Private hospitals and Imaging centers

Chart and map based on level of care Secondary and tertiary care

6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps

1,539 hospitals and Imaging centers in Turkey listed by city, region, latitude and longitude and Zip Code

Contact numbers available for 95% of the hospitals

Website links mentioned for hospital where available

7. Estimate Market Potential of Equipment in the Country

Executive Summary:

Expansion of cancer care infrastructure likely to drive demand for diagnostic equipment in Turkey

As of 2021, Turkey has 1,539 healthcare facilities, with 729 public health facilities, 701 private facilities, and imaging centers, with the remaining being university and military facilities. The availability of low-cost healthcare amenities is widespread throughout the country. With the presence of more than 60 reputed medical training centers, healthcare personnel are provided with advanced training, allowing them to provide high-quality service to patients. Life expectancy has shown substantial improvements, with an increase from 74 years to 77.4 years from 2002 to 2020. However, the healthcare system is still affected by challenges, such as long waiting times due to overcrowding in public hospitals, and lower number of radiology equipment as compared to the demand for imaging examinations.

According to this new HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Turkey, opportunities for medical device manufacturers in the immediate term are evident in the secondary care sector for radiology equipment, and tertiary care for nuclear medicine equipment respectively. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the country, with 126,000 mortalities annually. Due to the geographical location, asbestos is present in abundance, leaving the population vulnerable to lung cancer, and mesothelioma a malignant tumor of the pleura. Additionally, exposure to radon continues to cause about 20% of lung cancer cases in the country.

To combat this, Turkey initiated the National Cancer Control Plan in 2008. Additionally, cancer screening programs such as Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening, and Training Centers (KETEM), and family practitioners are providing screening services for breast, colorectal and cervical cancers free of charge. By 2023, 10 Comprehensive Oncology Centers, as well as 29 Treatment and Diagnosis Centers for Oncology will be established in Turkey. Despite these proactive approaches taken by the government, lung cancer accounts for nearly one-fifth of the deaths due to cancer in Turkey.

As per the HospeTrack Dataset, over 1,000 CT scanners and about 150 PET scanners are currently installed across the country. The Turkey Ministry of Health, Cancer Department has projected the incidence rates of cancer to increase to over 270 per 100,000 inhabitants over the next few years. This indicates significant market potential for medical device manufacturers for equipment such as PET scanners, MRI, CT, SPECT scanners as well as linear accelerators.

Key Topics Covered:

1. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Turkey, Introduction

2. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Turkey, Guidance Hospital Segmentation

3. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Turkey, Insight Summary

4. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Turkey, Installed Base Pivot Analysis

5. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Turkey, IB Base File

