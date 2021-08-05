Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DJ9H ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.08.2021 | 10:58
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 5

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Alastair Hughes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
b)LEI549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value each


ISIN: GB00B01HM147
b)Nature of the transaction
Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£ 0.496356
1,328
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume


- Price

1,328


£659.16
e)Date of the transaction
13/07/2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Lorraine Baldry
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
b)LEI549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value each


ISIN: GB00B01HM147
b)Nature of the transaction
Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£ 0.496356
1,373
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


1,373


£681.50
e)Date of the transaction
13/07/2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Lorraine Baldry
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
b)LEI549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value each


ISIN: GB00B01HM147
b)Nature of the transaction
Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£ 0.405
1,579
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


1,579


£639.50
e)Date of the transaction
13/04/2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Alastair Hughes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
b)LEI549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value each


ISIN: GB00B01HM147
b)Nature of the transaction
Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£ 0.405
1,518
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


1,518


£614.79
e)Date of the transaction
13/04/2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Lorraine Baldry
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
b)LEI549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value each


ISIN: GB00B01HM147
b)Nature of the transaction
Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£ 0.381338
1,519
d)Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume


- Price




1,519


£579.25
e)Date of the transaction
12/01/2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Lorraine Baldry
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
b)LEI549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value each


ISIN: GB00B01HM147
b)Nature of the transaction
Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£ 0.319174
1,198
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


1,198


£382.37
e)Date of the transaction
11/09/2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Lorraine Baldry
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
b)LEI549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value each


ISIN: GB00B01HM147
b)Nature of the transaction
Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£ 0.35584
2,128
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


2,128


£757.23
e)Date of the transaction
15/04/2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Lorraine Baldry
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
b)LEI549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value each


ISIN: GB00B01HM147
b)Nature of the transaction
Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£ 0.55636
1,126
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


1,126


£626.46
e)Date of the transaction
13/01/2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Alastair Hughes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
b)LEI549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value each


ISIN: GB00B01HM147
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£ 0.553
100,000
d)Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume


- Price




100,000


£55,300.00
e)Date of the transaction
27/03/2019
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.