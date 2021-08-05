Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Alastair Hughes

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director

b) Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

b) LEI 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value each





ISIN: GB00B01HM147

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£ 0.553

100,000

d) Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume





- Price









100,000





£55,300.00

e) Date of the transaction

27/03/2019