Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 5
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alastair Hughes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each
ISIN: GB00B01HM147
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,328
£659.16
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13/07/2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lorraine Baldry
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each
ISIN: GB00B01HM147
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,373
£681.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13/07/2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lorraine Baldry
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each
ISIN: GB00B01HM147
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,579
£639.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13/04/2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alastair Hughes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each
ISIN: GB00B01HM147
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,518
£614.79
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13/04/2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lorraine Baldry
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each
ISIN: GB00B01HM147
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,519
£579.25
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12/01/2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lorraine Baldry
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each
ISIN: GB00B01HM147
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,198
£382.37
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11/09/2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lorraine Baldry
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each
ISIN: GB00B01HM147
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,128
£757.23
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15/04/2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lorraine Baldry
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each
ISIN: GB00B01HM147
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Voluntary disclosure of sub €5000 per annum threshold purchase of shares via non-discretionary dividend reinvestment programme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,126
£626.46
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13/01/2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alastair Hughes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
|b)
|LEI
|549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value each
ISIN: GB00B01HM147
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
100,000
£55,300.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27/03/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
