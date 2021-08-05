Supporting intergovernmental organization's monitoring of the environment and climate change

Spire Global, Inc. ("Spire" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide radio occultation satellite data to the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), a global operational satellite agency which gathers, and gives access to, accurate and reliable satellite data on weather, climate, and the environment.

Spire's data will be distributed to the EUMETSAT user community worldwide to aid in their forecasting efforts and is gathered from Spire's constellation of more than 110 low-earth orbit nanosatellites. This radio occultation data is captured around the clock and during extreme weather conditions or heavy cloud cover, unlike traditional visible satellite imagery. EUMETSAT will leverage this radio occultation data to provide greater accuracy and depth to its forecasts, even in remote areas and on the open ocean.

"EUMETSAT does important work to provide data on dangerous weather conditions, helping to safeguard the daily lives of citizens, and protect human life and property," said Theresa Condor, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Space Services and Earth Intelligence at Spire. "We are excited to work together to better understand and protect our planet."

EUMETSAT's satellites are a vital part of international weather forecasting and make a significant contribution to the global environmental monitoring sector. This three-year pilot project with Spire is part of a broader shift toward the provision of commercial weather satellite data, enabling agencies to access otherwise unavailable data and enhance their forecasting abilities in this era of increased weather variability.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world's largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world's toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

About NavSight Holdings, Inc.

NavSight Holdings, Inc. ("NavSight") (NYSE: NSH) is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

