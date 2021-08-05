Accumulus Synergy Selects Google Cloud to Support Its Global Information Exchange Platform and Transform How Drug Innovators and Health Regulators Interact

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Synergy, a non-profit corporation working to develop an information and data exchange platform aimed at transforming how drug innovators and health authorities worldwide interact, today announced an agreement to deploy Google Cloud as its global cloud computing environment. Accumulus Synergy is building a suite of cloud-based technology solutions that both health authorities and biopharmaceutical companies can utilize to enhance their data and information exchange experiences to help bring safe and effective medicines to patients faster and more efficiently.



"After a comprehensive review of the technology landscape, Accumulus Synergy selected Google Cloud as our initial cloud provider -- a key milestone for our vision. Google Cloud brings a broad level of technology differentiation with deep healthcare and life sciences expertise. Their industry leading innovation for biopharma-specific security and compliance will complement our goal for transformation on a global scale. Building an organization aimed at transforming information and data exchange between drug innovators and health regulators, it is critical to use the most advanced technology solutions in the world," said Frank Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus Synergy.

Accumulus Synergy is currently advancing its first release, which will use a shared review cloud platform focused on facilitating collaboration, including for purposes of parallel review by health authorities, akin to the U.S. FDA's Project Orbis https://www.fda.gov/about-fda/oncology-center-excellence/project-orbis . The release will offer secure workspaces and workflows, streamline processes by leveraging advanced technology, and allow for enhanced collaboration and coordination between health authorities.

A multi-tenant SaaS (Software as a Service) cloud-based architecture offers scalability, convenience, and a common security layer enabling more collaboration with reduced constraints as compared with existing technology solutions. Intuitive next generation interfaces will take a user-centered, workflow-oriented approach to the technological possibilities. Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing capabilities will enhance the user experience and open the door to new ways to leverage data at their core.

"During the pandemic, we've seen the importance of getting critical new therapies to patients faster and this is an exciting step to transform how drug innovators and health authorities interact in a real-time data environment," said Chris Sakalosky, Managing Director of Healthcare & Life Sciences, Google Cloud. "Building on top of Google Cloud will make it easier to share critical information in a secure, compliant manner and fuel innovation and we're proud to support Accumulus' efforts."

Over time the entire drug application lifecycle, from submission of key regulatory documents, invitations and review to information requests, conference scheduling and close-out will be included in the platform for organizations to use in ways that complement their own workstreams. Health authorities can collaborate on Information Requests (IR) within their own organization and with other regulatory agencies, while pharmaceutical sponsors can respond to those IRs directly in the platform.

The groundbreaking initial release of the Accumulus Synergy platform will serve as a technical foundation for future use cases, with the ultimate goal of accelerating the availability of safe and effective medicines for patients.

About Accumulus Synergy

Funded by ten leading biopharma companies, the non-profit Accumulus Synergy, Inc. was formed in 2020 to create a cloud-based platform, to transform data sharing between the biopharma industry and global health authorities. The common-platform approach aims to improve efficiencies in the regulatory process by leveraging advanced technology, including data science and AI, as well as tools for data secure exchange to improve patient safety, help reduce the cost of innovation, and ultimately bring patients safe and effective medicines faster. It will work with partner companies, key stakeholders, and global health authorities to build and sustain a platform that meets regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy requirements spanning clinical, safety, chemistry and manufacturing, and regulatory exchanges and submissions. For more information, please visit www.accumulus.org.