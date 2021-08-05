ChannelAdvisor Expands Suite of Channel Connections and Multichannel Solutions, Enabling Brands and Retailers to Engage More Active Consumers

Leading multichannel commerce platform steadily builds global reach, adding support for 27 new channels, along with enhanced reporting and analytics

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, unveiled new enhancements to its multichannel commerce platform designed to help brands and retailers expand their audience reach, improve the consumer shopping experience, and increase product visibility to drive online sales. ChannelAdvisor's e-commerce experts will showcase these new capabilities in a webinar scheduled for August 10 at 11 a.m. EDT/ 4 p.m. BST.

"Some of the dramatic shifts that we've seen in consumer behaviour are here to stay, requiring brands and retailers to adopt smart strategies to win the sale. This release allows businesses to elevate their brand presence, optimise their operations and engage online shoppers - when, where and how they shop," explains Steve Frechette, vice president of product management at ChannelAdvisor. "Once again, we're especially excited to offer brands and retailers more opportunities globally to get their products in front of active buyers across a diverse spectrum of sales channels , search engines, social and retail sites. It's not too late to get started on these channels in preparation for the busiest time of the year."

Ahead of peak season, brands and retailers can take advantage of ChannelAdvisor's new e-commerce solutions to:

Deliver Seamless Shopping Experiences

Shoppable Media Pickup and Delivery: ChannelAdvisor has expanded its Shoppable Media offering for brands seeking faster, more convenient purchase options for digitally savvy consumers. In addition to directing purchase-ready shoppers to authorised stores and retail sites, brands using Buy Online can display retailers offering curbside pickup or in-store delivery.

Shoppable Media Multi-Brand Widget: Brands aiming to give buyers more choice and flexibility in their shopping experience can leverage the ChannelAdvisor Multi-Brand Widget. Through this feature, sellers can promote multiple brands, countries, and products in a single Shoppable Media widget experience.

Provide Full Visibility and Deeper Product Insight

ChannelAdvisor Product Tags: ChannelAdvisor's newest workflow solution offers sellers more visibility within their product catalogue, helping to inform critical business decisions. Brands and retailers can monitor and segment their products through system-defined insights, such as new arrivals, top sellers, recent restocks, and products that are recently out of stock.

Diversify Selling Channels to Gain More Consumers

As the leading multichannel commerce platform, brands and retailers rely on ChannelAdvisor's extensive network of global marketplace integrations, including vertical-specific channels, to reach more buyers and help accelerate online sales. With the recent addition of more than 20 new integrations, ChannelAdvisor now supports over 190 channels, including:

New Marketplaces:

Click To Collect (US)

Joom (expanded support for US, ES, DE, IT and NL)

Maisons du Monde (FR)

MyUS (US and UK)

PC Componentes (ES)

Privalia (IT and ES)

Rakuten (JP)

Showroom Prive (FR)

Westfield (AU)

Zalando (expanded support for EE, LV, HR, SK, LT and SI)

New 1P Channel Expansions:

Chewy (US)

Home Depot (CA)

Lowe's (CA)

Myer (AU)

Penny (DE)

Petco (US)

