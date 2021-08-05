Focus Financial Partners Reports Second Quarter Results

Strong Growth and Financial Performance with Record M&A Momentum

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus Inc.", "Focus", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total revenues of $425.4 million, 35.8% year over year growth

Organic revenue growth (1) rate of 28.8% year over year

rate of 28.8% year over year GAAP net income of $5.2 million

GAAP basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders of $0.04

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments (2) of $67.8 million and Tax Adjustments of $11.0 million

of $67.8 million and Tax Adjustments of $11.0 million Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share (2) of $0.84 and Tax Adjustments Per Share (2) of $0.14

of $0.84 and Tax Adjustments Per Share of $0.14 Net Leverage Ratio (3) of 3.54x

of 3.54x Net cash provided by operating activities for the trailing 4-quarters ended June 30, 2021 of $298.9 million, 46.6% higher than the prior year period

LTM Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation (2) for the trailing 4-quarters ended June 30, 2021 of $266.0 million, 38.2% higher than the prior year period

for the trailing 4-quarters ended June 30, 2021 of $266.0 million, 38.2% higher than the prior year period Closed secondary offering of 7.4 million shares, including 7.1 million shares sold by KKR who fully exited their remaining position in Focus

Closed new 7-year term loan tranche on July 1, 2021, raising $800 million of debt capital to finance record M&A pipeline

Please see footnote 2 under "How We Evaluate Our Business" later in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this press release for a reconciliation and more information on these measures. Please see footnote 8 under "How We Evaluate Our Business" later in this press release.

"Our second quarter results were strong by any measure, extending our track record of continued growth and financial performance," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman. "Our core value proposition of entrepreneurship, permanent capital and value-added services resonates strongly, enabling us to attract many of the highest performing firms in the industry. Every time a market leader joins us, it not only strengthens our partnership and expands our global footprint, but also further validates the attractiveness of our value proposition. As a result, our M&A pipeline is at record levels and continues to build, positioning us for strong growth and the creation of meaningful incremental and sustainable value for our shareholders."

"We delivered strong results in the 2021 second quarter and we are very pleased with the acceleration in the growth and momentum of our business," said Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer. "We are attracting many of the highest regarded firms in the industry who will benefit from our scale advantages, as well as access to our permanent growth capital and value-added services. Our portfolio of existing partner firms is performing well, delivering excellent organic growth. The growth trajectory of our business remains very strong and joining the Focus partnership is exceptionally attractive to wealth managers looking at their next steps."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $425.4 million, 35.8%, or $112.2 million higher than the 2020 second quarter. The primary driver of this increase was revenue growth from our existing partner firms of approximately $90.6 million. The majority of this growth was driven by higher wealth management fees, which includes the effect of mergers completed by our partner firms. The balance of the increase of $21.6 million was due to revenues from new partner firms acquired during the last twelve months. Our year-over-year organic revenue growth rate(1) was 28.8%, slightly above our estimated 23% to 26% range for the quarter.

An estimated 77.7%, or $330.4 million, of total revenues in the quarter were correlated to the financial markets. Of this amount, 66.8%, or $220.6 million, were generated from advance billings generally based on market levels in the 2021 first quarter. The remaining 22.3%, or $95.0 million, were not correlated to the markets. These revenues typically consist of family office type services, tax advice and fixed fees for investment advice.

GAAP net income was $5.2 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders were both $0.04, as compared to $0.05 and $0.03 for basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $107.8 million, 44.2%, or $33.0 million higher than the prior year period, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) was 25.3%, in line with our outlook of approximately 25.5% for the quarter.

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments(2) was $67.8 million and Tax Adjustments were $11.0 million. Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share(2) was $0.84, up 42.4% compared to the prior year period, and Tax Adjustments Per Share(2) was $0.14, up 16.7% compared to the prior year period.

Please see footnote 2 under "How We Evaluate Our Business" later in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this press release for a reconciliation and more information on these measures. Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues.

2021 Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $819.5 million, 26.0%, or $169.4 million higher than the first six months of 2020. The primary driver of this increase was revenue growth from our existing partner firms of approximately $134.2 million. The majority of this growth was driven by higher wealth management fees, which includes the effect of mergers completed by our partner firms. The balance of the increase of $35.2 million was due to revenues from new partner firms acquired during the last twelve months. Our year-over-year organic revenue growth rate(1) was 20.2%.

GAAP net income was $7.7 million compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period. GAAP basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders were both $0.04, as compared to $0.48 for both basic and diluted net income per share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $208.8 million, 36.7%, or $56.0 million higher than the prior year period, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) was 25.5%.

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments(2) was $131.2 million and Tax Adjustments were $21.5 million. Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share(2) was $1.62, up 36.1% compared to the prior year period, and Tax Adjustments Per Share(2) was $0.27, up 12.5% compared to the prior year period.

Please see footnote 2 under "How We Evaluate Our Business" later in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this press release for a reconciliation and more information on these measures. Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $144.0 million and debt outstanding under our credit facilities was approximately $1.6 billion, all of which were borrowings under our First Lien Term Loan. There were no outstanding borrowings under our First Lien Revolver. Our Net Leverage Ratio(1) at June 30, 2021 was 3.54x. We remain committed to maintaining our Net Leverage Ratio(1) between 3.5x to 4.5x and believe this is the appropriate range for our business given our highly acquisitive nature.

As of June 30, 2021, $850 million, or approximately 52%, of our First Lien Term Loan was swapped from a floating rate to a weighted average fixed rate of 2.62%. The residual amount of approximately $769.3 million under the First Lien Term Loan remains at floating rates.

On July 1, 2021, we added a 7-year, $800 million tranche to our First Lien Term Loan. Of this amount, $650 million was drawn at closing and the remaining $150 million is available on a six-month, delayed basis. The interest rate on the new tranche is LIBOR + 250 basis points with LIBOR subject to a 50 basis point floor. The transaction priced at 99.25. The drawn proceeds will be used to fund M&A transactions over the next few quarters.

Our net cash provided by operating activities for the trailing four quarters ended June 30, 2021 increased 46.6% to $298.9 million from $203.9 million for the comparable period ended June 30, 2020. Our Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation(2) for the trailing four quarters ended June 30, 2021 increased 38.2% to $266.0 million from $192.4 million for the comparable period ended June 30, 2020. These increases reflect the earnings growth of our partner firms, the addition of new partner firms and the increase in our Adjusted EBITDA margin. In the 2021 second quarter, we paid $65.2 million of cash earn-out obligations and $4.2 million of required amortization under our First Lien Term Loan.

Please see footnote 8 under "How We Evaluate Our Business" later in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures-Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation" later in this press release.

Teleconference, Webcast and Presentation Information

Founder, CEO and Chairman, Rudy Adolf, and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Shanahan, will host a conference call today, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's 2021 second quarter results and outlook. The call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-0989 (inside the U.S.) or +1-201-389-0921 (outside the U.S.).

A live, listen-only webcast, together with a slide presentation titled "Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Supplement" dated August 5, 2021 will be available under "Events" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.focusfinancialpartners.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available shortly after the event at the same address. Registration for the call will begin 20 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the following link.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, including the impact and duration of the outbreak of Covid-19, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the Company's financial results may be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel: (646) 813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel: (646) 560-3999

carestia@focuspartners.com

How We Evaluate Our Business

We focus on several key financial metrics in evaluating the success of our business, the success of our partner firms and our resulting financial position and operating performance. Key metrics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 include the following:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2020 2021 2020 2021

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenue Metrics:







Revenues $ 313,109 $ 425,355 $ 650,163 $ 819,530 Revenue growth (1) from prior period 3.8 % 35.8 % 15.8 % 26.0 % Organic revenue growth (2) from prior period (0.3 )% 28.8 % 9.8 % 20.2 %

Management Fees Metrics (operating expense): Management fees $ 76,987 $ 116,205 $ 160,680 $ 218,277 Management fees growth (3) from prior period (2.9 )% 50.9 % 17.9 % 35.8 % Organic management fees growth (4) from prior period (8.2 )% 43.4 % 9.7 % 29.0 %

Net Income Metrics: Net income $ 3,328 $ 5,174 $ 37,347 $ 7,656 Net income growth from prior period 7.3 % 55.5 % * (79.5 )% Income per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.48 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.48 $ 0.04 Income per share of Class A common stock growth from prior period: Basic 150.0 % (20.0 )% * (91.7 )% Diluted 50.0 % 33.3 % * (91.7 )%

Adjusted EBITDA Metrics: Adjusted EBITDA (6) $ 74,756 $ 107,789 $ 152,776 $ 208,784 Adjusted EBITDA growth (6) from prior period 18.7 % 44.2 % 30.1 % 36.7 %

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Metrics: Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments (5)(6) $ 45,118 $ 67,800 $ 90,633 $ 131,249 Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments growth (5)(6) from prior period 34.4 % 50.3 % 45.6 % 44.8 %

Tax Adjustments Tax Adjustments (5)(6)(7) $ 9,175 $ 11,038 $ 18,110 $ 21,530 Tax Adjustments growth from prior period (5)(6)(7) 19.6 % 20.3 % 23.3 % 18.9 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2020 2021 2020 2021

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share and Tax Adjustments Per Share Metrics:







Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments







Per Share (5)(6) $ 0.59 $ 0.84 $ 1.19 $ 1.62 Tax Adjustments Per Share (5)(6)(7) $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share growth (5)(6) from prior period 31.1 % 42.4 % 43.4 % 36.1 % Tax Adjustments Per Share growth from prior period (5)(6)(7) 20.0 % 16.7 % 20.0 % 12.5 %

Adjusted Shares Outstanding Adjusted Shares Outstanding (6) 76,239,848 81,076,423 76,256,932 81,020,580

Other Metrics: Net Leverage Ratio (8) at period end 3.85 x 3.54 x 3.85 x 3.54 x Acquired Base Earnings (9) $ 1,045 $ 10,300 $ 4,235 $ 10,963 Number of partner firms at period end (10) 65 74 65 74



* Not meaningful

Represents period-over-period growth in our GAAP revenue. Organic revenue growth represents the period-over-period growth in revenue related to partner firms, including growth related to acquisitions of wealth management practices and customer relationships by our partner firms, including Connectus, and partner firms that have merged, that for the entire periods presented, are included in our consolidated statements of operations for each of the entire periods presented. We believe these growth statistics are useful in that they present full-period revenue growth of partner firms on a "same store" basis exclusive of the effect of the partial period results of partner firms that are acquired during the comparable periods. The terms of our management agreements entitle the management companies to management fees typically consisting of all Earnings Before Partner Compensation ("EBPC") in excess of Base Earnings up to Target Earnings, plus a percentage of any EBPC in excess of Target Earnings. Management fees growth represents the period-over-period growth in GAAP management fees earned by management companies. While an expense, we believe that growth in management fees reflect the strength of the partnership. Organic management fees growth represents the period-over-period growth in management fees earned by management companies related to partner firms, including growth related to acquisitions of wealth management practices and customer relationships by our partner firms and partner firms that have merged, that for the entire periods presented, are included in our consolidated statements of operations for each of the entire periods presented. We believe that these growth statistics are useful in that they present full-period growth of management fees on a "same store" basis exclusive of the effect of the partial period results of partner firms that are acquired during the comparable periods. In disclosures, including filings with the SEC, made prior to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, "Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments" and "Tax Adjustments" were presented together as "Adjusted Net Income." Additionally, "Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share" and "Tax Adjustments Per Share" were presented together as "Adjusted Net Income Per Share." For additional information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments, Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share, Tax Adjustments, Tax Adjustments Per Share and Adjusted Shares Outstanding, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please read "-Adjusted EBITDA" and "-Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share." Tax Adjustments represent the tax benefits of intangible assets, including goodwill, associated with deductions allowed for tax amortization of intangible assets in the respective periods based on a pro forma 27% income tax rate. Such amounts were generated from acquisitions completed where we received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. Due to our acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets provide additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit from amortization is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for acquired intangible assets with the step-up in tax basis. As of June 30, 2021, estimated Tax Adjustments from intangible asset related income tax benefits from closed acquisitions based on a pro forma 27% income tax rate for the next 12 months is $44.2 million. Net Leverage Ratio represents the First Lien Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Facility), and means the ratio of amounts outstanding under the First Lien Term Loan and First Lien Revolver plus other outstanding debt obligations secured by a lien on the assets of Focus LLC (excluding letters of credit other than unpaid drawings thereunder) minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Facility). The terms of our management agreements entitle the management companies to management fees typically consisting of all future EBPC of the acquired wealth management firm in excess of Base Earnings up to Target Earnings, plus a percentage of any EBPC in excess of Target Earnings. Acquired Base Earnings is equal to our collective preferred position in Base Earnings or comparable measures. We are entitled to receive these earnings notwithstanding any earnings that we are entitled to receive in excess of Target Earnings. Base Earnings may change in future periods for various business or contractual matters. For example, from time to time when a partner firm consummates an acquisition, the management agreement among the partner firm, the management company and the principals is amended to adjust Base Earnings and Target Earnings to reflect the projected post acquisition earnings of the partner firm. Represents the number of partner firms on the last day of the period presented.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 30, June 30,

2020 2021 2020 2021 REVENUES:







Wealth management fees $ 295,119 $ 404,970 $ 613,722 $ 779,815 Other 17,990 20,385 36,441 39,715 Total revenues 313,109 425,355 650,163 819,530 OPERATING EXPENSES: Compensation and related expenses 113,914 139,045 231,758 280,088 Management fees 76,987 116,205 160,680 218,277 Selling, general and administrative 52,752 69,018 115,347 132,844 Intangible amortization 36,012 44,003 71,735 86,986 Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration 16,472 34,062 (14,901 ) 59,998 Depreciation and other amortization 3,029 3,606 6,011 7,213 Total operating expenses 299,166 405,939 570,630 785,406 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 13,943 19,416 79,533 34,124 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 66 57 351 104 Interest expense (10,057 ) (10,829 ) (23,643 ) (21,350 ) Amortization of debt financing costs (709 ) (902 ) (1,491 ) (1,754 ) Loss on extinguishment of borrowings - - (6,094 ) - Other income (expense)-net 70 (534 ) 682 (531 ) Income from equity method investments 52 140 116 423 Total other expense-net (10,578 ) (12,068 ) (30,079 ) (23,108 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 3,365 7,348 49,454 11,016 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 37 2,174 12,107 3,360 NET INCOME 3,328 5,174 37,347 7,656 Non-controlling interest (919 ) (3,197 ) (14,542 ) (5,423 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 2,409 $ 1,977 $ 22,805 $ 2,233 Income per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.48 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.48 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 47,847,756 55,710,666 47,642,156 53,965,045 Diluted 73,418,108 56,162,822 47,651,057 54,418,520

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31, June 30,

2020 2021 ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,858 $ 143,981 Accounts receivable less allowances of $2,178 at 2020 and $2,372 at 2021 169,220 178,300 Prepaid expenses and other assets 65,581 126,855 Fixed assets-net 49,209 46,994 Operating lease assets 229,748 228,617 Debt financing costs-net 6,950 5,602 Deferred tax assets-net 107,289 229,031 Goodwill 1,255,559 1,316,160 Other intangible assets-net 1,113,467 1,111,014 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,062,881 $ 3,386,554 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 9,634 $ 8,595 Accrued expenses 53,862 70,011 Due to affiliates 66,428 56,747 Deferred revenue 9,190 9,630 Other liabilities 222,911 288,410 Operating lease liabilities 253,295 255,324 Borrowings under credit facilities (stated value of $1,507,622 and $1,619,275 at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively) 1,507,119 1,615,930 Tax receivable agreements obligations 81,563 182,822 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,204,002 2,487,469 EQUITY Class A common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 51,158,712 and 59,792,889 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively 512 598 Class B common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 20,661,595 and 12,692,740 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively 207 127 Additional paid-in capital 526,664 650,421 Retained earnings 14,583 16,816 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,167 ) 734 Total shareholders' equity 539,799 668,696 Non-controlling interest 319,080 230,389 Total equity 858,879 899,085 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,062,881 $ 3,386,554



FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

(in thousands)



For the six months ended





June 30,

2020 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income $ 37,347 $ 7,656 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities-net of effect of acquisitions: Intangible amortization 71,735 86,986 Depreciation and other amortization 6,011 7,213 Amortization of debt financing costs 1,491 1,754 Non-cash equity compensation expense 10,282 18,631 Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration (14,901 ) 59,998 Income from equity method investments (116 ) (423 ) Distributions received from equity method investments 52 403 Deferred taxes and other non-cash items 3,333 1,425 Loss on extinguishment of borrowings 6,094 - Changes in cash resulting from changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (15,905 ) (10,038 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,780 (14,450 ) Accounts payable (981 ) (527 ) Accrued expenses 7,600 16,883 Due to affiliates (31,225 ) (9,765 ) Other liabilities (18,406 ) (13,986 ) Deferred revenue (813 ) 200 Net cash provided by operating activities 64,378 151,960 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for acquisitions and contingent consideration-net of cash acquired (59,000 ) (82,106 ) Purchase of fixed assets (5,947 ) (4,318 ) Investment and other, net - (19,132 ) Net cash used in investing activities (64,947 ) (105,556 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under credit facilities 285,000 524,375 Repayments of borrowings under credit facilities (270,783 ) (413,347 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net - 25,767 Payments in connection with unit redemption, net - (25,767 ) Payments in connection with tax receivable agreements - (4,423 ) Contingent consideration paid (34,992 ) (57,030 ) Payments of debt financing costs (634 ) (2,700 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 167 4,017 Payments on finance lease obligations (59 ) (39 ) Distributions for unitholders (7,643 ) (19,108 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (28,944 ) 31,745 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (336 ) (26 ) CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (29,849 ) 78,123 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 65,178 65,858 End of period $ 35,329 $ 143,981



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, amortization of debt financing costs, intangible amortization and impairments, if any, depreciation and other amortization, non-cash equity compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration, loss on extinguishment of borrowings, other (income) expense-net, and secondary offering expenses, if any. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides additional useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following:

non-cash equity grants made to employees or non-employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; stock-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;

contingent consideration or earn outs can vary substantially from company to company and depending upon each company's growth metrics and accounting assumption methods; the non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration is not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance; and

amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company's financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions are not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance.

We use Adjusted EBITDA:

as a measure of operating performance;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;

to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and

as a consideration in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA can differ significantly from company to company depending on strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. We compensate for these limitations by relying also on the GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2020 2021 2020 2021

(in thousands) Net income $ 3,328 $ 5,174 $ 37,347 $ 7,656 Interest income (66 ) (57 ) (351 ) (104 ) Interest expense 10,057 10,829 23,643 21,350 Income tax expense 37 2,174 12,107 3,360 Amortization of debt financing costs 709 902 1,491 1,754 Intangible amortization 36,012 44,003 71,735 86,986 Depreciation and other amortization 3,029 3,606 6,011 7,213 Non-cash equity compensation expense 5,248 6,275 10,282 18,631 Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration 16,472 34,062 (14,901 ) 59,998 Loss on extinguishment of borrowings - - 6,094 - Other (income) expense - net (70 ) 534 (682 ) 531 Secondary offering expenses - 287 - 1,409 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,756 $ 107,789 $ 152,776 $ 208,784



Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share

We analyze our performance using Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share. Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share are non-GAAP measures. We define Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments as net income excluding income tax expense, amortization of debt financing costs, intangible amortization and impairments, if any, non-cash equity compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration, loss on extinguishment of borrowings and secondary offering expenses, if any. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments also includes adjustments to reflect a pro forma 27% income tax rate reflecting the estimated U.S. Federal, state, local and foreign income tax rates applicable to corporations in the jurisdictions we conduct business.

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments by the Adjusted Shares Outstanding. Adjusted Shares Outstanding includes: (i) the weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding during the periods, (ii) the weighted average incremental shares of Class A common stock related to stock options outstanding during the periods, (iii) the weighted average incremental shares of Class A common stock related to unvested Class A common stock outstanding during the periods, (iv) the weighted average incremental shares of Class A common stock related to restricted stock units outstanding during the periods, (v) the weighted average number of Focus LLC common units outstanding during the periods (assuming that 100% of such Focus LLC common units have been exchanged for Class A common stock), (vi) the weighted average number of Focus LLC restricted common units outstanding during the periods (assuming that 100% of such Focus LLC restricted common units have been exchanged for Class A common stock) and (vii) the weighted average number of common unit equivalents of Focus LLC vested and unvested incentive units outstanding during the periods based on the closing price of our Class A common stock on the last trading day of the periods (assuming that 100% of such Focus LLC common units have been exchanged for Class A common stock).

We believe that Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide additional useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following:

non-cash equity grants made to employees or non-employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; stock-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;

contingent consideration or earn outs can vary substantially from company to company and depending upon each company's growth metrics and accounting assumption methods; the non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration is not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance; and

amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company's financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions are not considered a key measure in comparing our operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share do not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The terms Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share are not defined under GAAP, and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share are not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and

Other companies in the financial services industry may calculate Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In addition, Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share can differ significantly from company to company depending on strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. We compensate for these limitations by relying also on the GAAP results and use Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share as supplemental information.

Tax Adjustments and Tax Adjustments Per Share

Tax Adjustments represent the tax benefits of intangible assets, including goodwill, associated with deductions allowed for tax amortization of intangible assets in the respective periods based on a pro forma 27% income tax rate. Such amounts were generated from acquisitions completed where we received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. Due to our acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets provide additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit from amortization is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for acquired intangible assets with the step-up in tax basis.

Tax Adjustments Per Share is calculated by dividing Tax Adjustments by the Adjusted Shares Outstanding.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30, June 30,



2020 2021 2020 2021



(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 3,328 $ 5,174 $ 37,347 $ 7,656 Income tax expense 37 2,174 12,107 3,360 Amortization of debt financing costs 709 902 1,491 1,754 Intangible amortization 36,012 44,003 71,735 86,986 Non-cash equity compensation expense 5,248 6,275 10,282 18,631 Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration 16,472 34,062 (14,901 ) 59,998 Loss on extinguishment of borrowings - - 6,094 - Secondary offering expenses (1) - 287 - 1,409 Subtotal 61,806 92,877 124,155 179,794 Pro forma income tax expense (27%) (2) (16,688 ) (25,077 ) (33,522 ) (48,545 ) Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments $ 45,118 $ 67,800 $ 90,633 $ 131,249

Tax Adjustments (3) $ 9,175 $ 11,038 $ 18,110 $ 21,530

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share $ 0.59 $ 0.84 $ 1.19 $ 1.62 Tax Adjustments Per Share (3) $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.27

Adjusted Shares Outstanding 76,239,848 81,076,423 76,256,932 81,020,580

Calculation of Adjusted Shares Outstanding: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding-basic (4) 47,847,756 55,710,666 47,642,156 53,965,045 Adjustments: Weighted average incremental shares of Class A common stock related to stock options, unvested Class A common stock and restricted stock units 13,184 452,156 8,901 453,475 Weighted average Focus LLC common units outstanding (5) 21,672,585 16,537,585 21,846,354 18,121,604 Weighted average Focus LLC restricted common units outstanding (6) - 71,374 - 71,374 Weighted average common unit equivalent of Focus LLC incentive units outstanding (7) 6,706,323 8,304,642 6,759,521 8,409,082 Adjusted Shares Outstanding 76,239,848 81,076,423 76,256,932 81,020,580



Relates to offering expenses associated with the March 2021 and June 2021 secondary offerings. The pro forma income tax rate of 27% reflects the estimated U.S. Federal, state, local and foreign income tax rates applicable to corporations in the jurisdictions we conduct business. Tax Adjustments represent the tax benefits of intangible assets, including goodwill, associated with deductions allowed for tax amortization of intangible assets in the respective periods based on a pro forma 27% income tax rate. Such amounts were generated from acquisitions completed where we received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. Due to our acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets provide additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit from amortization is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for acquired intangible assets with the step-up in tax basis. As of June 30, 2021, estimated Tax Adjustments from intangible asset related income tax benefits from closed acquisitions based on a pro forma 27% income tax rate for the next 12 months is $44.2 million. Represents our GAAP weighted average Class A common stock outstanding-basic. Assumes that 100% of the Focus LLC common units were exchanged for Class A common stock. Assumes that 100% of the Focus LLC restricted common units were exchanged for Class A common stock. Assumes that 100% of the vested and unvested Focus LLC incentive units were converted into Focus LLC common units based on the closing price of our Class A common stock at the end of the respective period and such Focus LLC common units were exchanged for Class A common stock.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation

To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP liquidity measures on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flows generated from our operations. We consider Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation to be liquidity measures that provide useful information to investors about the amount of cash generated by the business and are two factors in evaluating the amount of cash available to pay contingent consideration, make strategic acquisitions and repay outstanding borrowings. Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation do not represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as they do not deduct our mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures. We define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchase of fixed assets, distributions for Focus LLC unitholders and payments under tax receivable agreements (if any). We define Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation as Adjusted Free Cash Flow plus the portion of contingent consideration paid which is classified as operating cash flows under GAAP. The balance of such contingent consideration is classified as investing and financing cash flows under GAAP; therefore, we add back the amount included in operating cash flows so that the full amount of contingent consideration payments is treated consistently. Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation are not defined under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net cash from operating, investing or financing activities. In addition, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation can differ significantly from company to company.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation for the trailing 4-quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:



Trailing 4-Quarters Ended

June 30,

2020 2021

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 203,934 $ 298,943 Purchase of fixed assets (21,359 ) (17,720 ) Distributions for unitholders (16,550 ) (33,922 ) Payments under tax receivable agreements - (4,423 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 166,025 $ 242,878 Portion of contingent consideration paid included in operating activities (1) 26,353 23,081 Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation (2) $ 192,378 $ 265,959



A portion of contingent consideration paid is classified as operating cash outflows in accordance with GAAP, with the balance reflected in investing and financing cash outflows. Contingent consideration paid classified as operating cash outflows for each of the trailing 4-quarters ended June 30, 2020 was $0.8 million, $0.8 million $8.4 million and $16.4 million, respectively, totaling $26.4 million for the trailing 4-quarters ended June 30, 2020. Contingent consideration paid classified as operating cash outflows for each of the trailing 4-quarters ended June 30, 2021 was $3.8 million, $2.4 million, $5.3 million and $11.6 million, respectively, totaling $23.1 million for the trailing 4-quarters ended June 30, 2021. Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation excludes all contingent consideration that was included in either operating, investing or financing activities of our consolidated statements of cash flows.

Supplemental Information

Economic Ownership

The following table provides supplemental information regarding the economic ownership of Focus Financial Partners, LLC as of June 30, 2021:



June 30, 2021 Economic Ownership of Focus Financial Partners, LLC Interests: Interest % Focus Financial Partners Inc. 59,792,889 74.1 % Non-Controlling Interests (1) 20,952,046 25.9 % Total 80,744,935 100.0 %



Includes 8,187,932 Focus LLC common units issuable upon conversion of the outstanding 16,464,675 vested and unvested incentive units (assuming vesting of the unvested incentive units and a June 30, 2021 period end value of the Focus LLC common units equal to $48.50) and includes 71,374 Focus LLC restricted common units.

Class A and Class B Common Stock Outstanding

The following table provides supplemental information regarding the Company's Class A and Class B common stock:



Q2 2021 Weighted Average Outstanding Number of Shares Outstanding at

June 30, 2021 Number of Shares Outstanding at

August 2, 2021 Class A 55,710,666 59,792,889 59,800,243 Class B 16,537,585 12,692,740 12,692,740

Incentive Units

The following table provides supplemental information regarding the outstanding Focus LLC vested and unvested Incentive Units ("IUs") at June 30, 2021. The vested IUs in future periods can be exchanged into shares of Class A common stock (after conversion into a number of Focus LLC common units that takes into account the then-current value of common units and such IUs aggregate hurdle amount), and therefore, the Company calculates the Class A common stock equivalent of such IUs for purposes of calculating per share data. The period-end share price of the Company's Class A common stock is used to calculate the intrinsic value of the outstanding Focus LLC IUs in order to calculate a Focus LLC common unit equivalent of the Focus LLC IUs.

Hurdle

Rates Number

Outstanding $1.42 421 $5.50 798 $6.00 386 $7.00 1,081 $9.00 1,323,708 $11.00 815,443 $12.00 520,000 $13.00 540,000 $14.00 10,098 $16.00 45,191 $17.00 20,000 $19.00 527,928 $21.00 3,376,012 $22.00 836,417 $23.00 524,828 $26.26 18,750 $27.00 20,136 $27.90 1,929,424 $28.50 1,440,230 $30.48 30,000 $33.00 3,617,500 $36.64 30,000 $43.50 30,000 $44.71 806,324 16,464,675

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658355/Focus-Financial-Partners-Reports-Second-Quarter-Results