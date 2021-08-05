Altada Technology Solutions ("Altada"), a global provider of artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions that enhance automation and data-driven decision-making for companies across sectors, announced today that Denis Canty has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") based in Limerick, Ireland. Denis will lead Altada's vision for technological advancements in the AI industry to further enable Altada to deliver enhanced outcomes for clients.

"We welcome Denis to our team as we continue to develop industry-leading solutions which change our world for the better, and center trust at the heart of AI. Said Allan Beechinor, Altada's Co-Founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to be working together and to have Denis' expertise in digital transformation and emerging technologies to facilitate Altada's global expansion and further scale the impact of our cutting-edge AI solutions."

Before joining Altada, Denis was the Chief Technology Advisor, EMEA Enterprise and Global Web Services for World Wide Technology, an international provider of technology solutions. In that role, he led C-suite clients on digital transformation journeys, helping them deploy next generation architectures and transformative solutions. Prior to that, Denis was the Global Vice President, Developer Platform Services and Technology Labs at McKesson, an impact-driven global healthcare company. He successfully led the global evolution of the developer experience across DevOps, API and UX Design platforms against McKesson Technology goals. Denis also led emerging technology functions for companies in cloud, cybersecurity automation, computer vision and IoT. He is a Board Member of it@cork, a leading not-for-profit independent business organisation that represents the interests of the IT industry in the South of Ireland.

Denis Canty, Altada Technology Solutions' CTO added: "The people, creative energy and culture of Altada has established the company as a leader in AI, making it possible to provide sophisticated solutions to a global and fast-growing client base. It is paramount for the tech industry to harness the combined value of diverse talent, inclusive iteration, and global mindset to create differentiated products that scale. I am looking forward to joining the Altada team, and to collaborating with our customers and partners so we can continue to deliver the innovation and results behind Altada's vision."

Earlier this year, Altada appointed Máire P. Walsh as Chief Commercial Officer and Trucle Nguyen as Chief Innovation Officer. In June, Altada partnered with Tangent, Trinity College Dublin's Ideas Workspace, to select the first winner of the 2021 Alsessor AI Programme competition, Empeal, who was awarded €250,000 to help boost its business. Alsessor AI was launched in November 2020 by Altada and Tangent, with the aim of supporting other AI entrepreneurs in the start-up stage.

Altada's mission is to ensure that AI is deployed responsibly, in a way that liberates individuals and teams to take on more high-value activity and without compromising integrity by embedding privacy by design. Altada's real-world solutions help companies achieve outcomes in automation and data-driven decision-making and increase profitability through the wonder of AI, whilst ensuring that ethics and trustworthy AI are the priority.

About Altada Technology Solutions

With offices in Europe and the U.S. Altada provides scalable artificial intelligence solutions to companies in financial services, travel and cybersecurity among others. Altada's solutions are successfully driving data-driven decision-making. Its executive and technical team have over 20 years' experience of expertise in AI technologies. Altada holds itself to the highest ethical standards and code of conduct in all its business relationships and strongly supports diversity, equity, and inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005565/en/

Contacts:

For Europe:

Charles Font

cfont@montiethco.com

+44 (0)7379 099 390

For the U.S.:

Katarina Matic

kmatic@montiethco.com

+1 917 853 1105